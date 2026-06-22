West Ham Dragon
West Ham Sign Switzerland Defender Nadine Riesen From Eintracht Frankfurt on Three Year Deal
West Ham United have completed the signing of Switzerland international Nadine Riesen from Eintracht Frankfurt on a three year contract. The versatile 26 year old full-back arrives in east London as Rita Guarino’s fourth summer signing, further strengthening the Hammers’ defensive options.
Riesen made 69 appearances for Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga between 2023 and 2026, establishing herself as a reliable defender with pace and attacking quality. The Switzerland international brings Champions League experience and has earned 42 caps for her country, featuring in all four matches at Euro 2025 where she scored against Norway.
Guarino Builds Ambitious Squad
Riesen becomes the fourth arrival under Guarino’s watch this summer following Katie Zelem, Constance Picaud and Laia Codina. The Swiss defender’s signing reflects the manager’s commitment to building a squad capable of competing consistently at the top of the Women’s Super League.
Guarino praised Riesen’s work ethic and never-say-die attitude, highlighting how her full-back qualities complement West Ham’s attacking style of play. The defender’s progression through the ranks at Frankfurt and international level provides experience the Hammers require as they navigate their squad transition.
Riesen Excited by WSL Opportunity
The 26 year old expressed enthusiasm about joining West Ham and testing herself in one of the world’s best leagues. Riesen described the reception from club staff as welcoming, suggesting she has already settled into the group environment quickly ahead of pre-season preparations.
Her experience in the Women’s Champions League and consistent performances at international level should provide valuable depth to a West Ham backline strengthened significantly during the transfer window.
Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal
Arsenal
West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal
West Ham United have completed the signing of Spain international Laia Codina from Arsenal on a three year contract.
The 26 year old FIFA Women’s World Cup winner joins the Hammers as one of their most significant signings of the summer, strengthening the defensive unit under head coach Rita Guarino.
Codina arrives in east London with an extraordinary trophy cabinet accumulated across spells at Barcelona and Arsenal. The centre-back won multiple domestic titles, UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain, establishing herself as one of the most decorated defenders in the Women’s Super League.
Experience From Elite Clubs and International Success
The Spanish international spent three seasons at Arsenal, making 58 appearances across all competitions while helping the club win the Women’s League Cup, the Champions League and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.
Before her move to England, Codina developed through Barcelona’s renowned academy and won three Liga F titles and two Champions League trophies with the Catalan giants.
Her international credentials remain unmatched. During Spain’s triumphant 2023 World Cup campaign, Codina started every knockout match including the final against England while also scoring in the round-of-16 victory over Switzerland. Those experiences bring invaluable winning mentality to West Ham’s squad.
Codina Fills Defensive Leadership Void
The arrival comes at precisely the right moment as West Ham navigate significant defensive departures. The loss of Shelina Zadorsky particularly leaves a leadership vacuum, with Codina providing the experience and composure required at the highest level.
Guarino values defenders comfortable building attacks from deep and maintaining possession under pressure, qualities central to Codina’s development since her teenage years at Barcelona. Her combination of technical ability and defensive aggression aligns perfectly with the coach’s tactical philosophy.
Also read: West Ham Co Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
West Ham Dragon
West Ham Women Undergo Significant Squad Overhaul With Multiple Departures and Strategic Arrivals Ahead of 2026-27 Season
West Ham United Women are embarking on one of their most transformative summers in recent years as manager Rita Guarino reshapes the squad through a combination of strategic departures and high profile signings.
The club have confirmed several important players will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June while simultaneously bolstering key areas.
Canada international Shelina Zadorsky departs after becoming a cornerstone of the Hammers’ defensive unit since joining on loan from Tottenham in January 2024. The vice captain made 50 appearances across all competitions and played an instrumental role in establishing West Ham as genuine contenders during the 2025-26 campaign. Her leadership both on and off the pitch will prove difficult to replace.
New Arrivals Signal Fresh Direction
West Ham have moved quickly to strengthen their squad with the permanent signing of England midfielder Katie Zelem from London City Lionesses on a three year contract until 2029. The experienced midfielder brings over 150 WSL appearances and previously worked with Guarino at Juventus, a relationship that should accelerate their development under the Italian coach.
France goalkeeper Constance Picaud has also joined on a three year deal from Première Ligue side Fleury. The 27 year old brings significant international experience with 14 caps for France and established herself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in French football with 19 clean sheets across 40 appearances.
Defending Line Requires Rebuilding
The departures of defenders Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez and Estelle Cascarino create additional vacancies that Guarino must address during the transfer window. While academy graduates Soraya Walsh and Emily Taylor-Brown also depart, captain Katrina Gorry’s previously announced exit completes a significant turnover.
Also read: West Ham’s Power Shift Begins as Daniel Kretinsky Nears Control Following David Sullivan Exit
West Ham Dragon
Karren Brady Breaks Silence on David Sullivan Ban as Fresh Questions Swirl Around West Ham Leadership
For the first time since the controversy emerged, Karren Brady has publicly addressed her decision to remain at West Ham after becoming aware that co-owner David Sullivan had been restricted from contacting the club’s women’s and youth teams.
The former vice chair, who left the club earlier this year, said she continued in her role because Sullivan denied the allegation that triggered safeguarding concerns and because she believed in the principle of presumption of innocence.
The response comes after renewed scrutiny surrounding West Ham’s handling of the situation and the role senior figures played while the restrictions remained in place.
Brady Defends Her Position
According to Brady’s legal representatives, she was informed in 2023 that the Football Association had raised concerns regarding Sullivan following a complaint connected to an alleged historic incident.
However, her lawyers stated that she was not involved in the decision making process that resulted in restrictions being placed on Sullivan’s interactions with the women’s and youth sides. Instead, they argue her responsibility was ensuring safeguarding procedures were followed correctly and confidentially.
Brady also maintains she had no knowledge of the wider allegations that surfaced publicly this week.
Women’s Rights Questions Refuse to Go Away
The situation has inevitably placed Brady under the spotlight given her long standing public support for women in business and sport.
Critics will argue that remaining in a leadership position while such restrictions existed creates uncomfortable optics regardless of whether guilt had been established. Supporters, meanwhile, point to the importance of due process and the dangers of judging individuals before investigations are concluded.
That debate is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
Another Unwanted Chapter for West Ham
The controversy has reopened questions about transparency and accountability at one of English football’s biggest clubs.
While Sullivan continues to deny all allegations against him, the focus is no longer solely on the club owner. Attention has now shifted toward how West Ham’s leadership responded behind the scenes and whether enough was done to reassure supporters during a turbulent period.
Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
Home » Dragon Feeds » West Ham Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”