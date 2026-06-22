West Ham Sign Switzerland Defender Nadine Riesen From Eintracht Frankfurt on Three Year Deal

West Ham United have completed the signing of Switzerland international Nadine Riesen from Eintracht Frankfurt on a three year contract. The versatile 26 year old full-back arrives in east London as Rita Guarino’s fourth summer signing, further strengthening the Hammers’ defensive options.

Riesen to the challenge 📈 pic.twitter.com/A8MjA2BoV8 — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 22, 2026

Riesen made 69 appearances for Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga between 2023 and 2026, establishing herself as a reliable defender with pace and attacking quality. The Switzerland international brings Champions League experience and has earned 42 caps for her country, featuring in all four matches at Euro 2025 where she scored against Norway.

Nadine's a Hammer ⚒️



West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Nadine Riesen from Frauen-Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 22, 2026

Guarino Builds Ambitious Squad

Riesen becomes the fourth arrival under Guarino’s watch this summer following Katie Zelem, Constance Picaud and Laia Codina. The Swiss defender’s signing reflects the manager’s commitment to building a squad capable of competing consistently at the top of the Women’s Super League.

✍️ West Ham have signed Switzerland international Nadine Riesen on a three-year deal following her departure from Eintracht Frankfurt. More on BBC Sport. #whufc pic.twitter.com/gFwiiJ2z39 — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 22, 2026

Guarino praised Riesen’s work ethic and never-say-die attitude, highlighting how her full-back qualities complement West Ham’s attacking style of play. The defender’s progression through the ranks at Frankfurt and international level provides experience the Hammers require as they navigate their squad transition.

The essentials ⤵️ — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 22, 2026

Riesen Excited by WSL Opportunity

The 26 year old expressed enthusiasm about joining West Ham and testing herself in one of the world’s best leagues. Riesen described the reception from club staff as welcoming, suggesting she has already settled into the group environment quickly ahead of pre-season preparations.

Her experience in the Women’s Champions League and consistent performances at international level should provide valuable depth to a West Ham backline strengthened significantly during the transfer window.

Nadine's first words as a Hammer 🎙️ — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 22, 2026

Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal