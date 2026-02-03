West Ham Dragon
West Ham Sell 22-Year-Old to Bay FC for Club Record Fee of £200,000 as Lionesses Defender Makes NWSL Move
West Ham have agreed to sell defender Anouk Denton to American side Bay FC for a club record fee of £200,000, marking the end of an impressive spell for the 22 year old at the Hammers.
The move sees the first England international leave West Ham since 1996, with Denton having made her Lionesses debut against Ghana back in December.
Denton has been a standout player for West Ham since signing permanently from Arsenal in 2023, making 67 appearances across all competitions. Her departure leaves a significant hole in the Hammers’ defensive setup at a time when the club desperately needs stability.
Denton Targets Fresh Challenge in NWSL
“Bay FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and it felt like the right place for the next step in my career,” Denton explained after the move was confirmed. “The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and I’m excited to challenge myself against top players and teams.”
The defender will reunite with former England Under 23s manager Emma Coates at Bay FC, who knows exactly what the centre back brings to a squad. This is a smart move for Denton personally, though the timing feels questionable given West Ham’s precarious position in the WSL table.
West Ham Left Scrambling Near Relegation Zone
The Hammers currently sit 11th in the WSL, just one point above Liverpool in the relegation playoff spot. Selling your best defender for a club record fee while fighting relegation is frankly a concerning decision from West Ham’s board. The club desperately needed to keep Denton until the end of the season at the very least.
Bay FC finished 13th of 14 teams in the NWSL last season, recording just four wins from 26 matches. Their 2026 campaign kicks off in March against Denver Summit.
Rita Guarino Gives First Interview as West Ham WFC Manager as Italy Legend Brings Up Lofty Objectives
West Ham Women’s new head coach, Rita Guarino, has given her first external media interview to Sky Sports since replacing Rehanne Skinner in December. The Italian legend, who won four successive Serie A titles with Juventus, is tasked with keeping the Hammers in the WSL after they struggled badly in the first part of the season.
Guarino is used to firsts. She played for Italy in the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991 and was the first manager to take charge of Juventus when they set up a women’s team in 2017. After 18 months away from management, she has taken on her first job outside Italy with West Ham sitting second bottom of the table.
Players’ Total Availability Surprises New Boss
“It was very exciting to come here to one of the leagues that I think is the best in the world. It’s exciting also to join this important club in England with a big history,” Guarino told Sky Sports. “West Ham is a club with a hard working side, the winning mentality, the fact that we stay humble every time and don’t give up. It’s the value that fits my values.”
The Italian admitted she was pleasantly surprised by her squad’s attitude. “Before I came here, I knew that the players had the potential and the quality, but what surprised me was the total availability of the players. When they come on the field every day, it doesn’t matter what happened before, they want to be very focused on what they can do.”
Starting From Scratch is Not Required
While Guarino built Juventus from the ground up, she insists the situation at West Ham is different. “In part, it’s similar because we need to restart, but in this case, I find also the job that others made before me, so it’s easier for me to continue that. It’s not from scratch, but it’s the right moment to build a little bit in the highest level possible.”
West Ham WFC Sign Norway International From Bayern Munich WFC as Experienced Defender Becomes Fourth January Signing for Struggling Hammers
West Ham have signed Norway international Tuva Hansen from Bayern Munich as Rita Guarino continues to strengthen her struggling squad. The 28-year-old defender switches to the Women’s Super League, having won three consecutive Frauen Bundesliga titles in Germany and played in the Champions League.
With 60 international caps, Hansen has also represented her country at the World Cup and Euros. This is exactly the kind of experienced, winning mentality player West Ham desperately needs as they battle relegation from the WSL. Hansen is the Hammers’ fourth signing of this month’s transfer window, following Estelle Cascarino, Ria Bose, and Anna Josendal.
Leadership Qualities and Winning Mentality
Club head coach Guarino praised Hansen’s qualities. “Tuva has been a key player for her previous club and the national team over many years, and I’m sure she will be a real asset for this group. She will bring leadership qualities, versatility and game management both in and out of possession.”
This is smart recruitment from West Ham, who sit second bottom of the WSL table with just five points from 13 matches. Adding a player with Hansen’s pedigree and experience could be crucial to their survival hopes.
Three Bundesliga Titles Before WSL Switch
Hansen moved to Bayern Munich in January 2023 after claiming two Toppserien league titles in Norway with SK Brann. She has been a key part of Bayern’s dominance in Germany over the past three years, winning the Bundesliga in each of her seasons at the club.
“The WSL has grown a lot over the last couple of years so I’m excited by the challenge and to test myself against the best teams in the world,” Hansen said. Neither the length of the deal nor any transfer fee were announced, but this signing represents a major coup for West Ham in their fight for survival.
Tottenham Midfielder Returns From West Ham Loan Ahead of Schedule After Making Just 10 Appearances for Struggling Hammers
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anna Csiki has returned to the club following her loan spell at West Ham United.
The 26 year old Hungarian international was set to spend the whole season with The Hammers but has returned to north London ahead of schedule after making just 10 appearances in all competitions.
In her brief time with West Ham, Csiki scored one goal for the club as they struggled desperately at the bottom of the WSL table. The midfielder joined spurs from Swedish OBOS Damallsvenskan club BK Häcken in summer 2024 and became the first Hungarian to play in the Barclays Women’s Super League.
Future at Spurs Remains Uncertain
With Csiki now back at Tottenham, the next step in her career is not yet known. This is a puzzling situation given West Ham’s desperate need for quality midfielders as they fight relegation. The player is under contract with Spurs until summer 2028, so she may still have the opportunity to force her way into new head coach Martin Ho’s plans.
Csiki has made 13 appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions, providing two assists. Whether Ho sees her as part of his long term vision remains to be seen, though Spurs are flying high in fourth place and may not need to rush her back into the squad.
Available for Liverpool Clash
Tottenham are next in action on Sunday when they travel to the BrewDog Stadium to face Liverpool. Csiki is expected to be available for selection for the matchday squad for the trip to Merseyside, though it would be surprising to see her thrown straight back into action.
West Ham desperately need reinforcements as they sit second bottom with just five points from 12 matches. Losing Csiki mid season makes their survival battle even more difficult.
