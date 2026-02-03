West Ham Sell 22-Year-Old to Bay FC for Club Record Fee of £200,000 as Lionesses Defender Makes NWSL Move

West Ham have agreed to sell defender Anouk Denton to American side Bay FC for a club record fee of £200,000, marking the end of an impressive spell for the 22 year old at the Hammers.

The move sees the first England international leave West Ham since 1996, with Denton having made her Lionesses debut against Ghana back in December.

West Ham have sold defender Anouk Denton for a club record fee of £200,000 to American side Bay FC. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/vFijGjL5vt — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 3, 2026

Denton has been a standout player for West Ham since signing permanently from Arsenal in 2023, making 67 appearances across all competitions. Her departure leaves a significant hole in the Hammers’ defensive setup at a time when the club desperately needs stability.

We can confirm Anouk Denton has joined National Women’s League Soccer side Bay FC for an undisclosed fee.



Everyone at the Club would like to thank Anouk for her contribution in Claret and Blue and wish her every success for the future ❤️⚒️ — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) February 2, 2026

Denton Targets Fresh Challenge in NWSL

“Bay FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and it felt like the right place for the next step in my career,” Denton explained after the move was confirmed. “The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and I’m excited to challenge myself against top players and teams.”

The defender will reunite with former England Under 23s manager Emma Coates at Bay FC, who knows exactly what the centre back brings to a squad. This is a smart move for Denton personally, though the timing feels questionable given West Ham’s precarious position in the WSL table.

Anouk Denton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 has joined Bay FC from West Ham United. The fee is rumoured to be about €231k (£200k) ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tRPmyGW9SZ — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) February 2, 2026

West Ham Left Scrambling Near Relegation Zone

The Hammers currently sit 11th in the WSL, just one point above Liverpool in the relegation playoff spot. Selling your best defender for a club record fee while fighting relegation is frankly a concerning decision from West Ham’s board. The club desperately needed to keep Denton until the end of the season at the very least.

Bay FC finished 13th of 14 teams in the NWSL last season, recording just four wins from 26 matches. Their 2026 campaign kicks off in March against Denver Summit.

🇺🇸West Ham United have confirmed the transfer of defender Anouk Denton to Bay FC for a reported fee of £200,000, marking a new club-record sale for the Hammers. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✍️ pic.twitter.com/eT1SkIirfc — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) February 2, 2026

Also read: West Ham WFC Sign Norway International From Bayern Munich WFC as Experienced Defender Becomes Fourth January Signing for Struggling Hammers