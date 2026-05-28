West Ham Sign France International Constance Picaud as Rita Guarino Rebuilds Goalkeeping Department

West Ham United confirmed the signing of French international goalkeeper Constance Picaud on May 27, 2026. The 27-year-old arrives from FC Fleury 91 in the Arkema Premiere Ligue and becomes Rita Guarino’s second summer addition following the arrival of loan player Estelle Cascarino earlier this season.

Picaud twice won the Coupe de France with PSG and has 14 senior France caps, representing her country at the Paris 2024 Olympics. West Ham needed goalkeeping quality. They have found it.

The PSG Foundation Behind the Signing

Picaud came through Paris Saint-Germain’s setup before earning regular football at Le Havre and ESOF Vendee La Roche. Her PSG years delivered two Coupe de France medals and exposure to elite club standards that clearly shaped her technical development.

Geting to know Constance Picaud 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8zktFdKzvW — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 27, 2026

She arrived at Fleury in 2024 and impressed sufficiently to earn renewed France attention before West Ham moved decisively to secure her before rival WSL clubs identified her value.

Family First and Ambition Combined

Picaud’s statement about her move stands apart from standard arrival quotes. She was explicit that bringing her wife, daughter and dog to London was central to her decision.

🇫🇷 West Ham have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Constance Picaud from Fleury on a three-year deal.



The 27-year-old French international becomes the Hammers’ latest addition ahead of the new season.✍️ pic.twitter.com/nYL95e3usp — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 27, 2026

That human honesty matters. She chose West Ham because Rita Guarino’s ambition impressed her during conversations, because London excited her and because family stability came first. That authenticity builds trust within any dressing room faster than manufactured enthusiasm ever could.

What This Means for Guarino’s Project

West Ham narrowly avoided relegation last season finishing eighth on goal difference after a chaotic campaign involving two managerial changes. Guarino inherited a squad lacking defensive organisation and goalkeeping consistency.

Constance Picaud is Claret & Blue ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/jJoBri5bgT — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 27, 2026

Rebekah Dowsett showed promise in her professional debut but was always a bridge solution. Picaud represents the permanent answer. West Ham need mid-table stability in 2026-27 first. Picaud gives them the foundation to achieve exactly that.

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