West Ham United Women Freeze Season Ticket Prices for 2026/27 as Rita Guarino Prepares for First Full Campaign

West Ham United have made a smart decision by freezing women’s season ticket prices for the coming season. Renewals are now open with a deadline of 5pm on Friday July 31, and the club is clearly betting that keeping prices stable will help build momentum heading into Rita Guarino’s first full season in charge.

How does West Ham's reduced season ticket prices compare to those of our 23 competitors in the Championship next season?



Birmingham City Cheapest £340 Most expensive £565



Blackburn Rovers Cheapest £299 Most expensive £499



Bolton Wanderers Cheapest £399 Most expensive £559… pic.twitter.com/mMBuz08Z3D — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) May 29, 2026

The Italian arrived partway through last season and made an immediate impact on a squad that had been struggling. Now she gets a proper pre-season and a full campaign to implement her ideas, which is exactly what she needs to turn West Ham into genuine contenders in the Women’s Super League.

West Ham season ticket renewal prices and reductions for Under 18's pic.twitter.com/30iHPgdqq9 — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) May 27, 2026

Why Freezing Prices Matters

In a landscape where professional women’s football is still asking supporters to invest faith in a relatively new venture at many clubs, holding the line on pricing sends a message. West Ham are saying they value the supporters who backed them last season and want those same people back. That matters enormously when you are trying to build a fanbase and create an atmosphere at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

West Ham Season ticket renewal analysis, reductions and price per game change pic.twitter.com/CAvw3Zrd4D — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) May 27, 2026

Guarino’s Optimism is Justified

The head coach has been effusive about the support she has received since arriving, and she has every right to be.

Rita reflects on the opening day 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wfooFfQ2rx — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 28, 2026

The claret and blue supporters showed up consistently throughout what was a mixed campaign. Now she wants them to keep showing up as she tries to push the team forward. That is not a complicated ask when prices have not gone up.

Building Something Real

West Ham’s women’s project is genuinely exciting right now. They have a respected manager in Guarino, they have shown they are willing to invest in the squad, and now they are keeping faith with supporters by not hitting them with price increases.

The Boss 🧠 pic.twitter.com/hwRzTE1X7Q — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 29, 2026

The renewal deadline of July 31 gives supporters the summer to make their decision. Smart management from a club that is clearly thinking long term.

Also read: UEFA Warns Michele Kang She May Have to Sell Lyon or London City Lionesses if Both Clubs Qualify for European Football