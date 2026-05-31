West Ham Dragon
West Ham United Women Freeze Season Ticket Prices for 2026/27 as Rita Guarino Prepares for First Full Campaign
West Ham United have made a smart decision by freezing women’s season ticket prices for the coming season. Renewals are now open with a deadline of 5pm on Friday July 31, and the club is clearly betting that keeping prices stable will help build momentum heading into Rita Guarino’s first full season in charge.
The Italian arrived partway through last season and made an immediate impact on a squad that had been struggling. Now she gets a proper pre-season and a full campaign to implement her ideas, which is exactly what she needs to turn West Ham into genuine contenders in the Women’s Super League.
Why Freezing Prices Matters
In a landscape where professional women’s football is still asking supporters to invest faith in a relatively new venture at many clubs, holding the line on pricing sends a message. West Ham are saying they value the supporters who backed them last season and want those same people back. That matters enormously when you are trying to build a fanbase and create an atmosphere at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Guarino’s Optimism is Justified
The head coach has been effusive about the support she has received since arriving, and she has every right to be.
The claret and blue supporters showed up consistently throughout what was a mixed campaign. Now she wants them to keep showing up as she tries to push the team forward. That is not a complicated ask when prices have not gone up.
Building Something Real
West Ham’s women’s project is genuinely exciting right now. They have a respected manager in Guarino, they have shown they are willing to invest in the squad, and now they are keeping faith with supporters by not hitting them with price increases.
The renewal deadline of July 31 gives supporters the summer to make their decision. Smart management from a club that is clearly thinking long term.
Also read: UEFA Warns Michele Kang She May Have to Sell Lyon or London City Lionesses if Both Clubs Qualify for European Football
West Ham Dragon
West Ham Sign France International Constance Picaud as Rita Guarino Rebuilds Goalkeeping Department
West Ham United confirmed the signing of French international goalkeeper Constance Picaud on May 27, 2026. The 27-year-old arrives from FC Fleury 91 in the Arkema Premiere Ligue and becomes Rita Guarino’s second summer addition following the arrival of loan player Estelle Cascarino earlier this season.
Picaud twice won the Coupe de France with PSG and has 14 senior France caps, representing her country at the Paris 2024 Olympics. West Ham needed goalkeeping quality. They have found it.
The PSG Foundation Behind the Signing
Picaud came through Paris Saint-Germain’s setup before earning regular football at Le Havre and ESOF Vendee La Roche. Her PSG years delivered two Coupe de France medals and exposure to elite club standards that clearly shaped her technical development.
She arrived at Fleury in 2024 and impressed sufficiently to earn renewed France attention before West Ham moved decisively to secure her before rival WSL clubs identified her value.
Family First and Ambition Combined
Picaud’s statement about her move stands apart from standard arrival quotes. She was explicit that bringing her wife, daughter and dog to London was central to her decision.
That human honesty matters. She chose West Ham because Rita Guarino’s ambition impressed her during conversations, because London excited her and because family stability came first. That authenticity builds trust within any dressing room faster than manufactured enthusiasm ever could.
What This Means for Guarino’s Project
West Ham narrowly avoided relegation last season finishing eighth on goal difference after a chaotic campaign involving two managerial changes. Guarino inherited a squad lacking defensive organisation and goalkeeping consistency.
Rebekah Dowsett showed promise in her professional debut but was always a bridge solution. Picaud represents the permanent answer. West Ham need mid-table stability in 2026-27 first. Picaud gives them the foundation to achieve exactly that.
Also read: Chelsea and Real Madrid Reignite Interest in BK Hacken Teenager Felicia Schroder as Swedish Striker Continues to Dazzle
Tottenham Dragon
Shekiera Martinez Joins Tottenham From West Ham on Long Term Deal After Stunning WSL Breakthrough
Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on May 22, 2026 that Germany international Shekiera Martinez has joined from West Ham United on a long-term contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The 24-year-old forward replaces the void left by Bethany England’s departure and arrives having scored 16 goals across two WSL campaigns. Martin Ho moved quickly and decisively for a player multiple clubs coveted throughout the spring window.
The Numbers Speak Loudly
Martinez scored 10 goals in just 12 league appearances during her debut WSL half-season with West Ham after arriving from SC Freiburg in January 2025. That conversion rate is extraordinary. She followed up with six goals this season including a bicycle kick against Manchester United that became one of the campaign’s defining moments.
Those performances earned her a first Germany senior call-up in October 2025 for the Nations League Finals against Spain. Any doubts about her readiness for elite club football disappeared months ago.
Martin Ho’s Most Important Signing
Tottenham finished fifth this season missing out on European qualification for a third consecutive year. Strengthening the forward line represented the most urgent summer priority. Martinez brings pace, physical presence and intelligent penalty area movement that Spurs desperately lacked last season. Ho reportedly believes she can develop significantly further under structured coaching and disciplined tactical preparation. He should be right. At 24, she is entering the most productive period of any striker’s career.
Eintracht Frankfurt to WSL Star
Martinez came through Eintracht Frankfurt’s academy making over 100 appearances for the German club before joining West Ham in 2024. That foundation instilled technical discipline and tactical understanding beyond her years. Tottenham are not signing a project player.
They are signing a proven goal scorer ready for top four football immediately. Spurs supporters should be genuinely excited.
Also read: Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
West Ham Dragon
Leila Wandeler Named West Ham Women Young Hammer of the Year After Brilliant Breakthrough Season in Claret and Blue
Leila Wandeler has been crowned West Ham United Women’s Young Hammer of the Year at the club’s end of season awards ceremony, and it is a recognition that has been coming for some time.
The Swiss forward has been one of the genuine bright spots in what has been a difficult campaign for the Hammers, and anyone who watched her play this season will not be surprised to see her name on the trophy.
Leila Wandeler brought pace, directness, and a fearlessness in taking on defenders that West Ham simply did not always have in attack this season. Whether starting or coming off the bench, she made things happen.
That is not easy to do as a young player finding her feet in the WSL for the first time, and the fact that she did it consistently speaks volumes about her mentality.
What Made Her Stand Out
The Swiss youngster grew noticeably throughout the campaign. The early months showed flashes of quality. The later months showed a player who had genuinely settled into professional football at this level, with the confidence and decision-making to match.
Her work ethic and attacking movement earned her praise from both supporters and the coaching staff under Rita Guarino, and her teammates made clear how much they rate her when they embraced her warmly as she collected the award.
A Popular Winner in the Dressing Room
That reaction from her teammates tells you something important. Leila Wandeler is not just a talent on the pitch.
She has fitted into the group and earned the respect of senior players around her. That matters enormously for a young forward trying to establish herself.
The Future Looks Bright
West Ham have a real reason for optimism heading into 2026/27. A goalkeeper in Walsh, a young forward in Wandeler, and a head coach in Guarino who clearly knows what she is doing. Building from there is entirely possible.
Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
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