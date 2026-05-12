West Ham United Women Show Clear Signs of Progress Under Rita Guarino as Club Earns Praise On and Off the Pitch

West Ham United Women have had a season that has felt different. Under head coach Rita Guarino, the Hammers have moved away from the inconsistency that defined previous campaigns and started to look like a club with a genuine identity and a clear direction.

Composed. Clinical. Game over. 👾🎯



Seraina Piubel broke through and calmly fired home to seal the win 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/a7sthGxd0f — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 4, 2026

On the pitch, the improvements have been visible. The squad has shown greater structure and defensive discipline, with players like Viviane Asseyi continuing to provide a goal threat while younger members of the group have stepped up and taken on more responsibility as the season has progressed.

West Ham have also shown the ability to compete against stronger sides, something that has not always been the case in recent years.

Vital stops at Villa Park 🧤 pic.twitter.com/epenfHeVek — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 5, 2026

Guarino Building Something Real

The Italian coach has done more than just tweak the tactics. There is a collective identity forming at the club that was not obviously present before her arrival. The side presses with purpose, holds its shape and responds to pressure in a way that points to a group that has bought into what their manager is asking of them. That sort of mentality shift does not happen by accident.

West Ham Women manager Rita Guarino. [Image via Getty]

Leading the Way Off the Pitch Too

West Ham’s influence this season has extended well beyond the matchday. The club was highly commended in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category at the Women’s Football Awards and ran meaningful campaigns around LGBTQIA+ inclusion, Black History Month and International Women’s Day throughout the year. They also became the first WSL club to receive White Ribbon accreditation for their work tackling violence against women and girls, a landmark achievement that drew widespread praise from across the game.

“It was an important performance” 💪



Rita Guarino & Kinga Szemik speak following our victory over Liverpool ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7JDU38jU0x — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) April 27, 2026

The Bigger Picture for West Ham Women

League position tells only part of the story this season. The foundations Guarino is laying point toward a club that wants to be a long-term force in women’s football rather than simply a side fighting to stay relevant.

“I’m so pleased with the way they took their chances because they train for that” 🗣️



Rita Guarino, Katie Zelem, Seraina Piubel & Riko Ueki all speak on today’s 0-2 win at Villa Park ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EmiHJgmoqv — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 4, 2026

Also read: Rita Guarino Targets Next Stage of West Ham Women’s Evolution After Superb Defensive Display Secures 1-0 Victory Over Liverpool at BrewDog Stadium