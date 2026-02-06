West Ham United Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

West Ham Women host Brighton at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday in a relegation six pointer that Rita Guarino cannot afford to lose. The Hammers sit 11th with just 8 points from 14 matches, while Brighton occupy 7th with 17 points after back to back victories that finally ended their miserable five game winless streak.

https://twitter.com/BHAFCWomen/status/2019798894620692570

West Ham are just one point above bottom club, Liverpool, and dangerously close to the relegation zone with just nine games remaining. Guarino needs her January signings to deliver immediately, particularly Katie Zelem and Estelle Cascarino. However, the latter was unable to make her debut against Chelsea after failing to remove an earring.

https://twitter.com/westhamwomen/status/2019405483589673418

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026

Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham

TV: Sky Sports and YouTube

Brighton Finding Form at Perfect Time

Brighton have climbed back to 7th after consecutive wins against London City Lionesses and Aston Villa, collecting crucial points that put distance between themselves and the relegation scrap. The Seagulls had been dreadful before that, failing to win any of five consecutive matches.

https://twitter.com/BHAFCWomen/status/2019705126223532064

Their counterattacking threat makes them dangerous opponents for a West Ham defence that has shipped 32 goals this season, the worst defensive record in the WSL alongside Liverpool. This matchup could get ugly for Guarino if her backline has another nightmare performance.

https://twitter.com/BHAFCWomen/status/2019773076330979382

Guarino Banking on Fresh Faces

The Italian boss bolstered her squad during the January window with experienced reinforcements. Katie Zelem arrives on loan from London City Lionesses, reuniting with Guarino after their Serie A title success at Juventus. Tuva Hansen from Bayern Munich and Ria Bose add further quality to a squad desperately short of WSL pedigree.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2014744943701422150

Goalkeeper Kinga Szemik remains doubtful with injury concerns, which would force another selection headache for a manager still finding her feet in English football.

West Ham Women are targeting a second win in three games to edge away from the WSL relegation zone and face mid-table Brighton on Sunday who have lost three of their last four outings. https://t.co/fNbjAeuPCH@westhamwomen @BHAFCWomen @BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/w1RLmBeRZD — IgnitionSportsMedia (@IgnitionSportsM) February 6, 2026

Predicted Lineups:

West Ham United (4-3-3): Szemik; Shimizu, Zadorsky, Nystrom, Hanshaw; Gorry, Zelem, Siren; Asseyi, Ueki, Martinez

Brighton & Hove Albion Women (4-3-3): Loeck; Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, McLauchlan; Losada, Cankovic, Pattinson; Haley, Noordam, Parris

Also read: West Ham Sell 22-Year-Old to Bay FC for Club Record Fee of £200,000 as Lionesses Defender Makes NWSL Move