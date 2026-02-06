Brighton
West Ham United Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
West Ham Women host Brighton at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday in a relegation six pointer that Rita Guarino cannot afford to lose. The Hammers sit 11th with just 8 points from 14 matches, while Brighton occupy 7th with 17 points after back to back victories that finally ended their miserable five game winless streak.
West Ham are just one point above bottom club, Liverpool, and dangerously close to the relegation zone with just nine games remaining. Guarino needs her January signings to deliver immediately, particularly Katie Zelem and Estelle Cascarino. However, the latter was unable to make her debut against Chelsea after failing to remove an earring.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham
TV: Sky Sports and YouTube
Brighton Finding Form at Perfect Time
Brighton have climbed back to 7th after consecutive wins against London City Lionesses and Aston Villa, collecting crucial points that put distance between themselves and the relegation scrap. The Seagulls had been dreadful before that, failing to win any of five consecutive matches.
Their counterattacking threat makes them dangerous opponents for a West Ham defence that has shipped 32 goals this season, the worst defensive record in the WSL alongside Liverpool. This matchup could get ugly for Guarino if her backline has another nightmare performance.
Guarino Banking on Fresh Faces
The Italian boss bolstered her squad during the January window with experienced reinforcements. Katie Zelem arrives on loan from London City Lionesses, reuniting with Guarino after their Serie A title success at Juventus. Tuva Hansen from Bayern Munich and Ria Bose add further quality to a squad desperately short of WSL pedigree.
Goalkeeper Kinga Szemik remains doubtful with injury concerns, which would force another selection headache for a manager still finding her feet in English football.
Predicted Lineups:
West Ham United (4-3-3): Szemik; Shimizu, Zadorsky, Nystrom, Hanshaw; Gorry, Zelem, Siren; Asseyi, Ueki, Martinez
Brighton & Hove Albion Women (4-3-3): Loeck; Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, McLauchlan; Losada, Cankovic, Pattinson; Haley, Noordam, Parris
Brighton Women’s Head of Coaching Passes Away at 64 as Club Mourns Integral Figure Behind Historic Fifth Place WSL Finish
Brighton Women have confirmed the tragic passing of head of coaching Rado Vidosic at the age of 64. The former Yugoslavia international had been dealing with a family matter in Australia alongside his son Dario, Brighton’s women’s head coach, who took temporary leave last week.
Rado joined the Seagulls in January 2024 and immediately made his mark, playing a crucial role in Brighton’s best ever WSL campaign. The club secured a historic fifth place finish last season, their highest league position since joining the top flight.
Extensive Coaching Career Across Two Continents
The Osijek born coach built an impressive resume in Australian football before arriving at Brighton. He spent six years with Melbourne City, working with both their men’s and women’s teams, and incredibly won the A-League title as men’s head coach after previously leading the women’s side.
Rado also held coaching positions at Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix throughout his distinguished career. His tactical knowledge and ability to develop young talent made him a highly respected figure across Australian football.
Brighton Continue Without Key Figure
Assistant head coach Chris Roberts and first team coach Arthur Brammer have stepped up during this difficult period, overseeing victories against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Everton in the WSL. The temporary coaching arrangement has worked well, but the loss of Rado’s experience and expertise will be felt deeply.
Brighton managing director Zoe Johnson described him as an integral part of the club whose impact will forever be remembered. The entire football community sends condolences to Dario and the Vidosic family during this devastating time.
Everton Women vs. Brighton and Hove Albion: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Everton Women host Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday evening as Brian Sørensen’s side look to climb out of the relegation zone. The Toffees sit 10th in the WSL table with 11 points from 13 matches, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool with only one team facing relegation this season.
Brighton arrive at Walton Hall Park sitting ninth with 11 points from their campaign, making this a crucial six pointer for both sides desperate to move away from danger. Interim manager Chris Roberts has steadied the ship since Dario Vidošić’s absence, but the Seagulls remain perilously close to the drop zone.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Friday, January 24, 2026
Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool
TV: TBC
Sørensen Welcomes Key Returns
Everton have encouraging injury news with several players returning to the squad. However, they will be without veteran striker Toni Duggan while Heather Payne faces a late fitness test after reporting back from international duty with an Achilles problem. Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has suffered another setback by twisting her ankle in training this week.
Sørensen signed a new contract extension recently and desperately needs results to justify the club’s faith. The Toffees have struggled for consistency this season and cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals.
Brighton Dangerous Despite Defensive Issues
Brighton welcome back veteran defender Maria Thorisdottir and striker Pauline Bremer but will be without midfielder Vicky Losada due to suspension. The Seagulls have just one clean sheet in 18 league games this season, with only relegated sides conceding more. This represents a golden opportunity for Everton.
Predicted Lineups:
Everton (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Vanhaevermaet, Wheeler, Payne, Finnigan; Clare, Hayashi; Thomas, Gago, Bissell; Vignola
Brighton (4-3-3): Walsh; Pattinson, Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand; Losada, Kullberg, Aparicio; Bremer, Terland, Caeiro
Brighton Defender Joins Boston Legacy in NWSL After Making 37 Appearances for Seagulls Since Summer 2023 Arrival
Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that defender Jorelyn Carabalí has left the club to join Boston Legacy in the NWSL. The Colombian international joined the Seagulls in summer 2023 and made 37 appearances during her time at the Amex Stadium.
Prior to her move to the WSL, Carabalí played for several clubs including Orsomarso, Atlético Huila, Deportivo Cali and Atlético Mineiro. Her departure comes as Brighton continue their squad restructuring under manager Dario Vidošić, who has brought in Norwegian midfielder Olaug Tvedten to strengthen his options.
Valued Defender Departs for America
Vidošić paid tribute to Carabalí’s contribution during her time at Brighton. “Jorelyn has been a valued and popular player on and off the pitch and will be missed, but this is a great opportunity and we wish her all the best for her next chapter at Boston Legacy.”
This feels like a significant loss for Brighton, who could have used Carabalí’s experience and defensive solidity for the remainder of the season. The Colombian brought quality and consistency to their backline when fit, making 37 appearances across competitions.
Brighton Rebuild Continues
The move to Boston Legacy represents an exciting opportunity for Carabalí to experience NWSL football and continue her career in America.
The expansion side will benefit from her WSL experience and technical ability as they establish themselves in the league.
Brighton must now ensure they have adequate defensive cover for the second half of the season. Losing an established international defender midway through the campaign is never ideal, especially when fighting to improve their league position.
The Seagulls will hope their January recruitment can compensate for Carabalí’s departure as they look to climb the WSL table before the end of the season.
