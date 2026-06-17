West Ham Women Undergo Significant Squad Overhaul With Multiple Departures and Strategic Arrivals Ahead of 2026-27 Season

West Ham United Women are embarking on one of their most transformative summers in recent years as manager Rita Guarino reshapes the squad through a combination of strategic departures and high profile signings.

The club have confirmed several important players will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June while simultaneously bolstering key areas.

We can confirm Shelina Zadorsky, Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez, Soraya Walsh, Emily Taylor-Brown and Estelle Cascarino will depart the Club this summer.



Everyone at the Club would like to thank them for their contributions and wish them success moving forwards. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 17, 2026

Canada international Shelina Zadorsky departs after becoming a cornerstone of the Hammers’ defensive unit since joining on loan from Tottenham in January 2024. The vice captain made 50 appearances across all competitions and played an instrumental role in establishing West Ham as genuine contenders during the 2025-26 campaign. Her leadership both on and off the pitch will prove difficult to replace.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 West Ham Women confirm the departures of Shelina Zadorsky, Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez, Soraya Walsh and Emily Taylor-Brown at the end of their contracts this month.



Estelle Cascarino returns to Juventus following her loan spell.✍️ pic.twitter.com/FBWq1xTRbi — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 17, 2026

New Arrivals Signal Fresh Direction

West Ham have moved quickly to strengthen their squad with the permanent signing of England midfielder Katie Zelem from London City Lionesses on a three year contract until 2029. The experienced midfielder brings over 150 WSL appearances and previously worked with Guarino at Juventus, a relationship that should accelerate their development under the Italian coach.

Here to stay ✍️



West Ham United is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Katie Zelem on a three-year contract from London City Lionesses. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 22, 2026

France goalkeeper Constance Picaud has also joined on a three year deal from Première Ligue side Fleury. The 27 year old brings significant international experience with 14 caps for France and established herself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in French football with 19 clean sheets across 40 appearances.

Bienvenue, Constance 👋



West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Constance Picaud from Première Ligue club Fleury. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 27, 2026

Defending Line Requires Rebuilding

The departures of defenders Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez and Estelle Cascarino create additional vacancies that Guarino must address during the transfer window. While academy graduates Soraya Walsh and Emily Taylor-Brown also depart, captain Katrina Gorry’s previously announced exit completes a significant turnover.

An emotional goodbye ❤️



We can confirm that Katrina Gorry will leave West Ham United at the end of the 2025/26 season. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 14, 2026

Also read: West Ham’s Power Shift Begins as Daniel Kretinsky Nears Control Following David Sullivan Exit