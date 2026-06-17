West Ham Dragon
West Ham Women Undergo Significant Squad Overhaul With Multiple Departures and Strategic Arrivals Ahead of 2026-27 Season
West Ham United Women are embarking on one of their most transformative summers in recent years as manager Rita Guarino reshapes the squad through a combination of strategic departures and high profile signings.
The club have confirmed several important players will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June while simultaneously bolstering key areas.
Canada international Shelina Zadorsky departs after becoming a cornerstone of the Hammers’ defensive unit since joining on loan from Tottenham in January 2024. The vice captain made 50 appearances across all competitions and played an instrumental role in establishing West Ham as genuine contenders during the 2025-26 campaign. Her leadership both on and off the pitch will prove difficult to replace.
New Arrivals Signal Fresh Direction
West Ham have moved quickly to strengthen their squad with the permanent signing of England midfielder Katie Zelem from London City Lionesses on a three year contract until 2029. The experienced midfielder brings over 150 WSL appearances and previously worked with Guarino at Juventus, a relationship that should accelerate their development under the Italian coach.
France goalkeeper Constance Picaud has also joined on a three year deal from Première Ligue side Fleury. The 27 year old brings significant international experience with 14 caps for France and established herself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in French football with 19 clean sheets across 40 appearances.
Defending Line Requires Rebuilding
The departures of defenders Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez and Estelle Cascarino create additional vacancies that Guarino must address during the transfer window. While academy graduates Soraya Walsh and Emily Taylor-Brown also depart, captain Katrina Gorry’s previously announced exit completes a significant turnover.
Also read: West Ham’s Power Shift Begins as Daniel Kretinsky Nears Control Following David Sullivan Exit
West Ham Dragon
Karren Brady Breaks Silence on David Sullivan Ban as Fresh Questions Swirl Around West Ham Leadership
For the first time since the controversy emerged, Karren Brady has publicly addressed her decision to remain at West Ham after becoming aware that co-owner David Sullivan had been restricted from contacting the club’s women’s and youth teams.
The former vice chair, who left the club earlier this year, said she continued in her role because Sullivan denied the allegation that triggered safeguarding concerns and because she believed in the principle of presumption of innocence.
The response comes after renewed scrutiny surrounding West Ham’s handling of the situation and the role senior figures played while the restrictions remained in place.
Brady Defends Her Position
According to Brady’s legal representatives, she was informed in 2023 that the Football Association had raised concerns regarding Sullivan following a complaint connected to an alleged historic incident.
However, her lawyers stated that she was not involved in the decision making process that resulted in restrictions being placed on Sullivan’s interactions with the women’s and youth sides. Instead, they argue her responsibility was ensuring safeguarding procedures were followed correctly and confidentially.
Brady also maintains she had no knowledge of the wider allegations that surfaced publicly this week.
Women’s Rights Questions Refuse to Go Away
The situation has inevitably placed Brady under the spotlight given her long standing public support for women in business and sport.
Critics will argue that remaining in a leadership position while such restrictions existed creates uncomfortable optics regardless of whether guilt had been established. Supporters, meanwhile, point to the importance of due process and the dangers of judging individuals before investigations are concluded.
That debate is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
Another Unwanted Chapter for West Ham
The controversy has reopened questions about transparency and accountability at one of English football’s biggest clubs.
While Sullivan continues to deny all allegations against him, the focus is no longer solely on the club owner. Attention has now shifted toward how West Ham’s leadership responded behind the scenes and whether enough was done to reassure supporters during a turbulent period.
Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
West Ham Dragon
West Ham’s Power Shift Begins as Daniel Kretinsky Nears Control Following David Sullivan Exit
West Ham United are entering one of the most significant ownership transitions in the club’s modern history. With David Sullivan stepping away from his roles as co-chairman and director, attention has quickly turned to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who is now on the verge of becoming the club’s largest shareholder.
The development comes during a turbulent period for the Hammers, both on and off the pitch. Following relegation from the Premier League, the club is now facing a boardroom shake up that could redefine its future.
Kretinsky Set to Become West Ham’s Largest Shareholder
A deal has been agreed in principle between Kretinsky’s investment group and the Gold family that would increase his stake from 27 percent to approximately 43 percent. Once completed and approved, the transaction would make Kretinsky the most influential shareholder at West Ham.
The move also signals a clear shift in power. While Sullivan remains a shareholder, his departure from day to day leadership has created an opening for a new era at the London Stadium.
Club Responds to Growing Controversy
The ownership change follows serious allegations made against Sullivan in a recent BBC Panorama investigation. Sullivan has strongly denied the claims and has stated that he intends to pursue legal action.
West Ham’s board said it only became fully aware of the details after the allegations became public. Other shareholders have since emphasized the need to stabilize the club and move forward collectively.
Immediate Return to the Premier League Is the Goal
West Ham’s leadership group insists its focus remains on football. Retaining key players, backing manager Nuno Espirito Santo and securing promotion back to the Premier League are now the club’s primary objectives.
The reality is simple. Relegation was damaging enough, but uncertainty in the boardroom can be just as costly. If Kretinsky follows through with additional investment, West Ham could emerge from this crisis with a clearer direction and stronger financial backing than before.
Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
West Ham Dragon
West Ham Confirms Secret David Sullivan Safeguarding Restrictions Were Kept From Most Club Staff
West Ham United has finally addressed the controversy surrounding former joint chairman David Sullivan, confirming that safeguarding restrictions imposed on him in 2023 were known to only a handful of employees inside the club.
The Premier League side stated that strict confidentiality requirements meant the measures were not widely shared internally. According to the club, no shareholder representatives on the board apart from Sullivan himself were aware of the restrictions until reports emerged in the media this week.
That revelation raises fresh questions about governance and transparency at one of English football’s biggest clubs.
Club Insists Measures Followed Safeguarding Protocols
West Ham said the restrictions were introduced following a complaint made to football authorities and were agreed upon alongside the relevant safeguarding bodies.
The club emphasized that the measures were connected to a single complaint and were not linked to separate allegations that surfaced publicly this week. Officials insist the process followed established safeguarding procedures and that access limitations were implemented in accordance with guidance from the relevant authorities.
While the club has attempted to draw a clear distinction between the two matters, the timing of the disclosures has inevitably fueled public scrutiny.
Fresh Allegations Increase Pressure
The latest controversy comes after reports concerning allegations related to Sullivan’s activities during the 1990s. Sullivan has denied the claims and is expected to challenge them through legal channels.
West Ham also revealed that the full board only became aware that allegations might emerge publicly around a month ago when Sullivan informed directors that media reports could be forthcoming.
The situation leaves the club facing uncomfortable questions. Even if confidentiality obligations were followed, many supporters will wonder whether a football institution of West Ham’s size should have had greater internal awareness of such significant safeguarding measures.
Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns
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