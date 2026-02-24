Brighton
West Ham Star Pinpoints Obvious Worrying Trend After FA Cup Exit as She Demands Stronger Starts Following Brighton Defeat
West Ham Women crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after falling 2-0 to Brighton at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Substitute Leila Wandeler pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, but Rita Guarino’s side couldn’t complete another comeback, having beaten the same opponents 3-2 in the WSL just two weeks earlier.
Cannot Afford to Start Games So Slowly
Wandeler believes West Ham cannot afford to start matches so slowly, something that has now happened twice against Brighton. “It’s obvious we have to play from the beginning of the game. We can’t just wait until the end like the last game we played against them. It’s hard to come back all the time,” the midfielder told the club’s website.
She added, “The energy that we brought at the end was very good. We have to be more consistent. I’m very happy to help the team like this, and Brighton were defending well. We showed we are capable, and now we have to do it from the beginning.”
Possession Means Nothing Without Goals
The statistics paint a frustrating picture for West Ham. They dominated with 55 percent possession and registered 10 shots to Brighton’s four, yet couldn’t break down a resolute Seagulls defence. Sophie Baggaley was the busier goalkeeper but made the saves when it mattered. All that pressure ultimately counted for absolutely nothing without putting the ball in the net.
Crucial March Fixtures Await
West Ham sit 10th in the WSL table but are dangerously close to the drop zone, just two points above bottom side Leicester City. The lengthy international break arrives at a tricky time, with crucial fixtures against Manchester United, Arsenal, and London City Lionesses awaiting in March.
Their next league game isn’t until 18 March, and frankly, they need those three points desperately. Guarino must solve these early game issues quickly, or West Ham will find themselves in serious relegation trouble by season’s end.
Why Was Brighton WFC vs. Arsenal WFC WSL Clash Postponed Just Before The Match?
Brighton‘s Women’s Super League clash against Arsenal has been postponed after the pitch at Broadfield Stadium was deemed unplayable. The match was scheduled for 14:30 GMT on Sunday but was called off following a referee inspection that revealed the surface was waterlogged beyond use.
The club confirmed the postponement in a statement, with no rearranged date yet announced. Pitch covers were removed ahead of the scheduled kick off, but heavy rain had rendered the playing surface unusable. This is a nightmare for both clubs, who now face fixture congestion issues later in the campaign.
Gunners Lose Ground in Top Four Race
Arsenal will be kicking themselves over this postponement. The Gunners sit fourth in the table, 13 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, but crucially with two games in hand. Both Chelsea and Manchester United played their fixtures on Sunday, meaning Arsenal have lost ground without kicking a ball.
Renee Slegers’ side have been flying recently with four consecutive WSL victories and would have backed themselves to take all three points at Brighton. Instead, they must wait to continue their excellent run of form. This delay could prove costly in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Fixture Pile Up Looms for Both Sides
Brighton sit seventh with 17 points from 15 matches and have impressed under Dario Vidosic this season. The postponement creates a headache for both clubs as they search for a suitable rearranged date.
Arsenal face a particularly brutal schedule with Champions League knockout football resuming shortly. Squeezing in another domestic fixture will not be easy. Brighton will also struggle to find space in an already packed calendar. Postponements like this always cause problems further down the line when everyone is scrambling to fit matches in before the season ends.
West Ham United Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
West Ham Women host Brighton at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday in a relegation six pointer that Rita Guarino cannot afford to lose. The Hammers sit 11th with just 8 points from 14 matches, while Brighton occupy 7th with 17 points after back to back victories that finally ended their miserable five game winless streak.
West Ham are just one point above bottom club, Liverpool, and dangerously close to the relegation zone with just nine games remaining. Guarino needs her January signings to deliver immediately, particularly Katie Zelem and Estelle Cascarino. However, the latter was unable to make her debut against Chelsea after failing to remove an earring.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham
TV: Sky Sports and YouTube
Brighton Finding Form at Perfect Time
Brighton have climbed back to 7th after consecutive wins against London City Lionesses and Aston Villa, collecting crucial points that put distance between themselves and the relegation scrap. The Seagulls had been dreadful before that, failing to win any of five consecutive matches.
Their counterattacking threat makes them dangerous opponents for a West Ham defence that has shipped 32 goals this season, the worst defensive record in the WSL alongside Liverpool. This matchup could get ugly for Guarino if her backline has another nightmare performance.
Guarino Banking on Fresh Faces
The Italian boss bolstered her squad during the January window with experienced reinforcements. Katie Zelem arrives on loan from London City Lionesses, reuniting with Guarino after their Serie A title success at Juventus. Tuva Hansen from Bayern Munich and Ria Bose add further quality to a squad desperately short of WSL pedigree.
Goalkeeper Kinga Szemik remains doubtful with injury concerns, which would force another selection headache for a manager still finding her feet in English football.
Predicted Lineups:
West Ham United (4-3-3): Szemik; Shimizu, Zadorsky, Nystrom, Hanshaw; Gorry, Zelem, Siren; Asseyi, Ueki, Martinez
Brighton & Hove Albion Women (4-3-3): Loeck; Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, McLauchlan; Losada, Cankovic, Pattinson; Haley, Noordam, Parris
Brighton Women’s Head of Coaching Passes Away at 64 as Club Mourns Integral Figure Behind Historic Fifth Place WSL Finish
Brighton Women have confirmed the tragic passing of head of coaching Rado Vidosic at the age of 64. The former Yugoslavia international had been dealing with a family matter in Australia alongside his son Dario, Brighton’s women’s head coach, who took temporary leave last week.
Rado joined the Seagulls in January 2024 and immediately made his mark, playing a crucial role in Brighton’s best ever WSL campaign. The club secured a historic fifth place finish last season, their highest league position since joining the top flight.
Extensive Coaching Career Across Two Continents
The Osijek born coach built an impressive resume in Australian football before arriving at Brighton. He spent six years with Melbourne City, working with both their men’s and women’s teams, and incredibly won the A-League title as men’s head coach after previously leading the women’s side.
Rado also held coaching positions at Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix throughout his distinguished career. His tactical knowledge and ability to develop young talent made him a highly respected figure across Australian football.
Brighton Continue Without Key Figure
Assistant head coach Chris Roberts and first team coach Arthur Brammer have stepped up during this difficult period, overseeing victories against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Everton in the WSL. The temporary coaching arrangement has worked well, but the loss of Rado’s experience and expertise will be felt deeply.
Brighton managing director Zoe Johnson described him as an integral part of the club whose impact will forever be remembered. The entire football community sends condolences to Dario and the Vidosic family during this devastating time.
