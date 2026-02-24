West Ham Star Pinpoints Obvious Worrying Trend After FA Cup Exit as She Demands Stronger Starts Following Brighton Defeat

West Ham Women crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after falling 2-0 to Brighton at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Substitute Leila Wandeler pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, but Rita Guarino’s side couldn’t complete another comeback, having beaten the same opponents 3-2 in the WSL just two weeks earlier.

Leila Wandeler & Rita Guarino speak on today’s exit from the @AdobeWFACup 🗞️ — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) February 22, 2026

Cannot Afford to Start Games So Slowly

Wandeler believes West Ham cannot afford to start matches so slowly, something that has now happened twice against Brighton. “It’s obvious we have to play from the beginning of the game. We can’t just wait until the end like the last game we played against them. It’s hard to come back all the time,” the midfielder told the club’s website.

From Zelem in the free-kick to Wandeler on the rebound who lashes it into the empty net 🚀 pic.twitter.com/frZG6bzhjn — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) February 22, 2026

She added, “The energy that we brought at the end was very good. We have to be more consistent. I’m very happy to help the team like this, and Brighton were defending well. We showed we are capable, and now we have to do it from the beginning.”

Possession Means Nothing Without Goals

The statistics paint a frustrating picture for West Ham. They dominated with 55 percent possession and registered 10 shots to Brighton’s four, yet couldn’t break down a resolute Seagulls defence. Sophie Baggaley was the busier goalkeeper but made the saves when it mattered. All that pressure ultimately counted for absolutely nothing without putting the ball in the net.

We’ll need you back after the international break as we take on Manchester United 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AOQvW4uHZO — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) February 22, 2026

Crucial March Fixtures Await

West Ham sit 10th in the WSL table but are dangerously close to the drop zone, just two points above bottom side Leicester City. The lengthy international break arrives at a tricky time, with crucial fixtures against Manchester United, Arsenal, and London City Lionesses awaiting in March.

The dates and kick-off times for some of our upcoming #WSL fixtures have been confirmed 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/eP0mBOgD16 — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) February 23, 2026

Their next league game isn’t until 18 March, and frankly, they need those three points desperately. Guarino must solve these early game issues quickly, or West Ham will find themselves in serious relegation trouble by season’s end.