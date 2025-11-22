World Football News
What Happened During Aston Villa Women vs. London City Lionesses? Striker Rages Over Controversy-Laden Match
Rachel Daly has hit out at referee Sam Allison after a baffling decision cost Aston Villa in their 3-1 defeat to London City Lionesses at Villa Park.
The controversy unfolded just before half-time with the score locked at 1-1. Georgia Mullett had broken through on goal completely unopposed, running one-on-one with the goalkeeper, when Allison inexplicably blew his whistle for the interval.
The London City players immediately acknowledged their fortune, with several overheard saying “got away with that one.”
“If I Speak, I’m In Trouble”: Rachel Daly Rages After Referee Blows for Half-Time With Villa Striker Clean Through on Goal
Daly was visibly furious on the pitch, and she’s since addressed the incident on her podcast Daly Brightness, though she chose her words carefully.
“If I speak. Wild. I’ve never seen this happen before,” the Villa striker said. “It’s just before half-time, the ball goes in behind. Our striker is one-on-one with the keeper, and he blew the whistle for half-time. The London City girls were just like, ‘Got away with that one.’ Maybe he had his reasoning, who knows.”
A Decision That Changed Everything
The call clearly rattled Villa. What should have been a chance for Mullett to grab her second WSL goal of the season and potentially send her side in 2-1 up at the break instead became a momentum-killing controversy.
Natalia Arroyo’s side never recovered. Saki Kumagai and former Villa forward Isobel Goodwin scored after the restart to secure all three points for the newly promoted Lionesses, with Kirsty Hanson’s goal proving nothing more than a consolation.
Villa have been much improved under Arroyo since her appointment in May, but a consistent string of results has been difficult to come by this season despite exciting summer additions like Maya Hijikata. This defeat, decided as much by a trigger-happy whistle as anything on the pitch, will sting more than most.
Daly’s restrained response, borrowing Jose Mourinho’s famous “if I speak” line – speaks volumes about how the England international really feels about Allison’s intervention.
World Football News
Trinity Rodman Contract Situation: Latest On Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend as NWSL Ready to Fight it out Against WSL
Trinity Rodman’s future hangs in the balance as the USWNT star approaches Saturday’s NWSL Championship with her Washington Spirit contract expiring at season’s end. Three Women’s Super League clubs are circling, and NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman has made it clear the league won’t let her go without a fight.
Trinity Rodman Contract Saga: NWSL Commissioner Vows to “Fight” for Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend as WSL Clubs Circle
Rodman, who has been dating tennis star Ben Shelton since March 2025, is one of American soccer’s most marketable athletes. The 23-year-old was instrumental in the USA’s Olympic gold medal triumph at Paris 2024 and remains a pivotal figure for both club and country. Her contract situation has sparked a bidding war that highlights the growing financial disparity between the NWSL and European leagues.
WSL Interest and Salary Cap Constraints
According to The Athletic, three WSL clubs have expressed interest in signing Rodman, alongside USL Super League side D.C. Power. Most contenders can reportedly offer higher wages than the Spirit due to NWSL salary cap restrictions, which sits at $3.3 million for 2026 and rises incrementally to $5.1 million by 2030.
Berman addressed the situation during Thursday’s press conference. “We want Trinity in the NWSL and we will fight for her and we are excited to see her compete in the championship on Saturday,” she declared.
The commissioner emphasized that compensation isn’t everything. “We really believe that there is a holistic picture that players evaluate,” Berman explained, citing competition quality, club infrastructure, coaching and the U.S. market’s unparalleled support for women’s sports as key selling points.
A Growing Trend
Should Rodman leave the NWSL, she would become the most high-profile American to move to Europe, joining recent departees Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma. For now, her focus remains on Saturday’s Championship final against Gotham FC, broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8pm ET.
Rodman herself has previously acknowledged interest in playing overseas. “I’ve always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career,” she told ESPN earlier this year. “I think I would kick myself if I retired and hadn’t done that.”
World Football News
Who Is Steve Child? Referee Coach Rejects Claims of ‘Man-Handling’ WSL Official
Former Premier League assistant referee and PGMOL coach Steve Child has denied allegations that he “manhandled” Women’s Super League official Lisa Benn during a VAR training tournament in March 2023.
The employment tribunal heard contrasting accounts of an incident that Benn claims cost her FIFA status and ultimately her PGMOL contract.
Steve Child Denies “Manhandling” WSL Referee Lisa Benn as Employment Tribunal Hears Discrimination Claims
Benn, 34, alleges Child “forcefully pushed” her back onto the pitch during a low-stakes under-19s match organised by Professional Game Match Officials Limited to train officials on VAR technology. She told the tribunal the incident occurred after a lengthy injury delay when Child attempted to hurry proceedings.
“He felt superior, he felt like he could come on and tell me how to referee, he manhandled me on to the field of play—he would never have done that to a male referee,”
Benn stated. She claims Child later grabbed her arm and warned “your card has been marked” after she pushed back against his instruction to “kill the game.”
Benn described Child’s demeanor vividly: “He was so angry his eyes were bulging out of his head.”
Child categorically rejected the allegations in his tribunal witness statement. “100% I did not grab her, it was a guiding arm if anything but I don’t recall putting any physical contact on her,” the former Premier League assistant referee stated. “I lightly put an arm across her back in a sense of ‘let’s go.'”
Career Consequences and Discrimination Claims
Benn alleges that after filing her complaint, PGMOL quietly stopped recommending her for FIFA selection despite assurances from chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, then head of women’s referees, that she wouldn’t face retaliation.
The decision resulted in Benn losing her PGMOL contract as a women’s select group match official, forcing her to officiate WSL matches on a self-employed basis.
PGMOL investigated the complaint but concluded Child’s conduct did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action. Benn now claims she experienced sex-based discrimination and harassment, victimisation, and unfair dismissal.
The tribunal also heard Benn’s broader allegations about a culture of fear within PGMOL. She claimed there was reluctance among officials to raise grievances “because of the fear of consequences.”
PGMOL’s lawyer Jesse Crozier pushed back against Benn’s characterization, suggesting Child “would have put his arm behind you and ushered you on to the pitch at the same time”—a version Benn flatly rejected.
English Premier League
5 reasons why the Premier League is better than La Liga
Fans get plenty of soccer excitement from both La Liga and the EPL every week. People love to argue about which league is superior, but there’s something special about the Premier League. In La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid usually rule, with Atletico Madrid as an exception in the 2013-14 season. On the other hand, the Premier League is more unpredictable, having three different champions in the last three seasons. Both leagues are unique, but here are a couple of reasons why, overall, the EPL comes out on top.
1. Talent Distribution
Some might argue, but in La Liga, the best talent tends to favour the top 2 teams, occasionally popping up in 2 or 3 other clubs. As a result, it’s usually either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the running for the title, with Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 season as the exception that proves the rule. On the flip side, the Premier League sees its top players spread across 6 to 8 teams, creating a more balanced competition.
This distribution is part of why the EPL doesn’t consistently produce European Champions; its top clubs often miss a key piece, which happens to be playing for a rival team. Additionally, top Premier League players typically perform well in La Liga, but the same isn’t always true for La Liga players in the Premier League.
2. Transfer Activity
While it might not be ideal for the national team, EPL clubs are known for their frequent transfer activities. In La Liga, clubs rely more on their academies to discover rising stars instead of splurging on new players. This approach benefits their national team, as evidenced by their recent trophy successes.
The major signings usually come from Real Madrid and Barcelona, while other clubs often sell more than buy. Conversely, the EPL experiences a buzz in almost every transfer window, especially during the summer, with players shifting between clubs. This lively activity spans all 20 clubs, captivating the league even in the off-season. The EPL ensures there’s never a dull moment!
3. EPL has fairer distribution of TV money
Nowadays, clubs rely heavily on TV revenue rather than just ticket sales. Broadcasters pay a substantial amount to showcase games to fans worldwide. In La Liga, teams negotiate their own deals with TV companies, leading bigger clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona to grab a more significant share of the money.
For instance, a few seasons back, Real Madrid pocketed a whopping 140 million Euros from their TV agreement, while Granada only secured 12 million Euros. Similarly, Manchester City earned 60 million pounds, and even the relegated Blackburn managed 40 million pounds. This creates a more balanced competition between the top and bottom teams, reducing the disparity.
4. EPL is a lot more entertaining
Expanding on the last point, the English Premier League (EPL) stands out because its 20 teams showcase diverse play styles, making it a more exciting league to follow. Unlike La Liga, where high scores often result from powerhouse teams facing weaker opponents like Real Madrid or Barcelona, the EPL offers a variety of approaches.
When you tune into a La Liga match, you can predict an open game, favouring teams with superstar lineups against lower-ranked opponents. However, each team brings a unique style in the EPL, forcing managers to adapt tactics throughout the season based on their opponents. Teams that stick to a single approach, as Arsenal has done for many seasons, eventually face challenges.
Whether it’s aggressive attacking, solid defence, or a balanced mix, EPL teams entertain fans, especially neutrals, with a fantastic viewing experience.
5. EPL has tougher competition
When you look at the games from last season or even the past decade, it’s clear that the EPL boasts a much tighter competition among all its 20 teams. While there’s a noticeable gap between the top 10 and the bottom 10, it’s widely agreed that there are no easy matches in the EPL.
The top 3 teams in La Liga typically dominate against the lower-ranked ones, often with significant margins. Occasionally, there are surprise victories for the underdogs, but those instances are rare and always make headlines. The battle for the title and the fight to avoid relegation consistently engage in the EPL, often going down to the wire.
FAQs
Can I bet on football league games worldwide?
Yes, you can bet on all the world football league games. However, it’s essential to note that the availability of betting options may depend on the specific sportsbook or betting platform you use. Lottoland, for example, offers different sets of leagues and matches for betting.
Who is the all-time top scorer in Premier League history?
Alan Shearer holds the record for the most goals scored in the Premier League (260 Goals).
Who is the top scorer in La Liga 2023 24?
Jude Bellingham is turning heads as the unexpected goal-scoring star for Real Madrid, smashing in 12 goals in his first 14 league matches. The English player is at the forefront of the Pichichi trophy race, standing alone as the only one to reach double digits in goals.
