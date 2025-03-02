What happened the last time Arsenal faced off against PSV Eindhoven?

Here is everything you should know about what happened the last time Arsenal took on PSV Eindhoven, ahead of their crucial tie in the UEFA Champions League

It’s not been that long since Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven last faced off. In fact it’s hardly been 15 months since the teams’ last encounter. With their upcoming fixture in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, the one in 2023 was in the group stage of the same competition.

Arsenal were coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the home leg in Emirates

Arsenal beat PSV 4-0 in the home fixture, and were coming into the fixture already having qualified to the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Champions League. Hence, Mikel Arteta opted for a rather weaker lineup, resting all his attacking main men.

Despite a weakened lineup, it was Arsenal who opened the scoring in this away fixture. Their then-striker Eddie Nketiah put them ahead towards the end of the first half, in the 42nd minute. But Arsenal’s lead was only short-lived. Just five minutes into the second half, PSV found themselves level through Yorbe Vertessen.

The match ended 1-1, with both teams taking a fair amount of shots at goal.

Arsenal were eliminated by Bayern Munich that season

Arsenal then were drawn against FC Porto in the Round of 16. What was thought to be an easy fixture, proved to be mighty tough after Porto scored a late-winner in the dying moments of the first leg. Trailing 0-1, Arsenal were expected to overturn their deficit quite easily in the return fixture. However, the Gunners eventually dragged it onto penalties, following their inability to make it 2-0 after extra-time.

However, they did hold their nerves in the penalty shootout to advance to the quarter-finals, where they took on familiar European foes Bayern Munich. While Arsenal were the favorites to come up trumps in this two-legged tie, big-game experience saw Bayern Munich pose troubles to the North London club. After an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates, a lone Joshua Kimmich goal at the Allianz Arena meant that Arsenal would yet again be eliminated by the German giants.