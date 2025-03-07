What happened the last time Arsenal were beaten at the Old Trafford by Manchester United?

Here is how the things panned out the last time Arsenal were beaten by Manchester United at the Old Trafford

It’s that time of the season again. Arsenal visit Old Trafford in search of revenge for their exit from the FA Cup against Manchester United earlier this year. The Gunners were beaten on penalties, after failing to capitalize on a 10-man Man United, that too at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s grip on the title race has largely weakened in recent weeks following the absence of proper attackers and injuries to key players. However, they will look to keep the faint glimmer of hope alive during their visit to Manchester.

With the fixture coming up in a couple of days, here is a look at the last time Manchester United beat Arsenal at Old Trafford:

Arsenal were looking stronger than even at the start of the 2022/23 season. The return of William Saliba strengthened their defense and provided the much needed partner for the ever-reliable Gabriel Magalhaes. New-signing Gabriel Jesus was finding the back of the net with ease, and Martin Odegaard was showing elite levels of creativity.

The Gunners had a perfect record going into Old Trafford, winning their first 5 games with ease. Manchester United weren’t that behind either, after a rather rough start to the season, they had won three on the trot.

Manchester United’s then-debutant Antony jumped right into the scene

No sooner did Antony sign for Manchester United, than he announced his arrival. The Brazilian who is now on loan to Real Betis Balompie, broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a clean left-footed finish from inside the box. The United faithful believed that their savior winger had arrived, and what transpired afterward is history.

Arsenal then leveled the game in the 60th minute through the talismanic Bukayo Saka. But the visitors’ joy lasted just 6 minutes after Bruno Fernandes’ impeccable through ball found Marcus Rashford who expertly found the back of the net. The Englishman doubled the lead after Christian Eriksen squared him up inside the box. The Gunners’ perfect start to the season had ended, even as the Red Devils celebrated four wins on the trot.