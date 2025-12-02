World Football News
What Happened to Scarlette Slater-Rowley? All About Why The Goalkeeper Was Laid Unconscious
Doncaster Rovers Belles’ match against Norton and Stockton Ancients was abandoned on Sunday after goalkeeper Scarlette Slater-Rowley suffered a serious head and neck injury following an accidental collision.
The incident occurred in the 68th minute at Millmoor with Belles trailing 2-1. Slater-Rowley was knocked unconscious after an accidental knee to the head and neck from an opposition player, with blood coming from her nose immediately raising concerns about the severity of the injury.
Doncaster Belles Goalkeeper Left Unconscious After Horrific Collision Forces Match Abandonment
Players around the incident immediately signalled for assistance, with physios from both clubs rushing to provide care. Norton and Stockton player Erin Green, a qualified doctor who came through the Belles Academy, also helped treat Slater-Rowley on the pitch.
40-Minute Wait for Ambulance
An ambulance was called immediately but took approximately 40 minutes to arrive at the ground. Slater-Rowley received treatment on the pitch for a further 20 minutes before being taken away just after 3:30pm for assessment, accompanied by Belles physio Lydia Wade.
The club confirmed officials contacted Slater-Rowley’s parents, with Wade reporting the goalkeeper was conscious and talking while awaiting an MRI scan. The lengthy delay in emergency services arriving raises questions about response times to sporting incidents.
Match Context Overshadowed
Before the injury, Norton and Stockton had dominated proceedings. Eve Marshall opened the scoring inside the first minute, before Bianca Owens doubled the visitors’ advantage with a header before the half-hour mark. Jodie Gregory pulled one back with a free-kick in the second half before the collision occurred.
Belles’ statement thanked everyone involved in the aftermath: “We wish to send our heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the aftermath of the incident, which saw medical staff alerted quickly, as well as those who carried out treatment.”
The club promised a further update on Slater-Rowley’s condition “when possible.” Belles are scheduled to visit Durham Cestria next Sunday (December 7).
Also read: Grace Fisk Update: What Has Caused The Liverpool Defender to Withdraw From England Squad?
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati Injury Update: What Happened and How Long is the 3-Time Ballon d’Or Winner Set to be Out For?
Aitana Bonmati has been ruled out of Spain’s Nations League final second leg against Germany on Tuesday after breaking her leg in training on Sunday morning.
The Barcelona midfielder and three-time Ballon d’Or winner fractured her left fibula after falling awkwardly during a session at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas.
Tests conducted by Spain’s medical services confirmed the diagnosis, with the 27-year-old returning to Barcelona to begin her recovery period.
Aitana Bonmati Breaks Leg in Training: Three-Time Ballon d’Or Winner Ruled Out of Spain vs Germany Nations League Final
“Aitana Bonmati finished the morning session in pain after a bad landing in an accidental action,” the Spanish Football Federation statement read. “She has been diagnosed with a fracture in her left fibula. The player will return to Barcelona and rejoin her club to begin her recovery period.”
Timing Couldn’t Be Worse
The injury comes at a crucial moment for holders Spain, who host Germany on Tuesday after the first leg finished goalless. Bonmati’s absence robs Spain of their most influential midfielder for a fixture that will determine who advances to the Nations League finals.
No timeline has been provided for Bonmati’s return, though fibula fractures typically require 6-12 weeks recovery depending on severity. That could potentially rule her out until February, threatening Barcelona’s Champions League campaign and Spain’s preparations for upcoming internationals.
A Year of Physical Struggles
The broken leg caps a challenging 2025 for Bonmati despite her on-field excellence. She was on the losing side of July’s Euros final against England, playing the full 90 minutes despite being discharged from hospital just days before the tournament began after suffering viral meningitis.
Bonmati was awarded player of the tournament but missed her penalty in the shootout that saw England retain their European crown. The meningitis scare raised concerns about her wellbeing, and now this training ground accident adds another significant setback.
Barcelona’s Midfield Dilemma
Barcelona will be sweating over the timeframe. They’re chasing another Champions League title and currently lead La Liga, making Bonmati’s creativity and control absolutely vital to their ambitions. Her absence forces coach Pere Romeu to reshape his midfield at a critical stage of the season.
Also read: The 18-Year-Old Aston Villa Star Who Could Solve England’s Long-Standing Left-Back Problem
World Football News
Sarina Wiegman’s England Legacy: 50 Wins, Back-to-Back Euros, and Historic Records
50 wins. 2 major trophies. 223 goals scored. 31 clean sheets. These aren’t just stats, they’re proof of a transformation that’s redefined English women’s football.
When Sarina Wiegman took over England in September 2021, nobody quite knew what was coming. Within a year, she delivered the Euros on home soil.
Then came 2023, when she dragged the Lionesses all the way to the World Cup final. Earlier this year in Euro 2025, she did it again, back-to-back European Championships. England went to Switzerland as underdogs, especially after losing to France in their opener. Didn’t matter. Wiegman found a way.
They beat Spain on penalties in the final to make her the first-ever manager—men’s or women’s football, to win consecutive Euros with the same team.
The Most Decorated Manager in English Football History
Her win rate sits at 69.6% across all 69 matches and she’s only lost nine times. She’s reached five consecutive major tournament finals, a record that stands alone across all international football. Nobody else comes close. Not Vicente Del Bosque, not Jill Ellis, not Didied Deschamps. Just Wiegman.
The Fresh Chapter
Even now, entering the 2027 World Cup cycle, she’s still firing. November 29, 2025 saw her notch win number 50 as England demolished China 8-0 at Wembley. Georgia Stanway bagged a hat-trick. The connection, the ruthlessness in finishing, the mentality, it’s all there.
What makes it extraordinary isn’t just winning tournaments. It’s how she’s built a culture. The players speak about her like a mother figure, but when it’s time to work, there’s steel. That balance is rare. That balance is why England keeps finding ways to win when nobody else can.
At 55 years old, Sarina Wiegman has already cemented herself as English football royalty. Two trophies, 50 wins, and counting.
Also read: Arsenal Block Olivia Smith From Canada Duty After Forward Suffered Hip Injury Landing Awkwardly Last Month
World Football News
Ruesha Littlejohn Breaks Silence on “WWE-Style Takedown” of Hannah Cain as Carla Ward Condemns “Disgusting” Abuse
Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has admitted regret after being shown a straight red card for violently throwing Leicester City‘s Hannah Cain to the ground during Crystal Palace’s League Cup clash on Sunday.
The 35-year-old faces an extended ban from the FA beyond the typical three-match suspension for violent conduct, with a disciplinary hearing outcome expected within days.
Also read: Crystal Palace’s Ruesha Littlejohn Faces Extended Ban After FA Deems Three-Match Suspension Insufficient
The Incident That Sparked Outrage
The flashpoint occurred when Leicester’s Olivia McLoughlin tangled with Crystal Palace’s Annabel Blanchard, prompting Cain to step between the pair. Littlejohn intervened with a shove to Cain, who responded by pushing the Ireland midfielder in the back.
Littlejohn reacted furiously, appearing to grab Cain around her head before executing what social media users described as a “WWE-style takedown” on the Leicester player.
Despite the red card, Crystal Palace held on for a 3-0 victory. Littlejohn submitted her response to the FA’s charge of violent conduct yesterday and now awaits the disciplinary panel’s verdict.
Ruesha Littlejohn Addresses the Incident With Regret
Speaking at Friday’s Republic of Ireland press conference, Littlejohn addressed the incident directly. “Obviously, I regret letting my emotions spill over on the pitch. I’m quite an emotional person and player. That’s not who I want to be on the pitch, so I will learn from it and move forward.”
The veteran midfielder declined to elaborate further, stating: “I’ve been working with my team and hopefully it’s all dealt with properly and it’s fairly dealt with, but I can’t say too much on that right now. I don’t want to harm the process.”
Littlejohn acknowledged receiving significant support since the incident, expressing gratitude for being “surrounded by good people” on international duty.
Ward Blasts “Disgraceful” Social Media Abuse
Ireland manager Carla Ward launched a passionate defence of her player, condemning the torrent of online abuse directed at Littlejohn. “She’s a human being. She’s someone’s daughter and sister. It’s not okay. I look at Ruesha, and it’s not just because I’ve got a long-standing relationship with her. Some of the stuff I’ve seen this week has been disgusting.”
Ward criticized social media platforms for failing to curb abuse, insisting they must “do better” as the situation grows “worse and worse.” Her comments followed England midfielder Keira Walsh revealing that the majority of WSL players have experienced online abuse.
Also read: Leicester Women’s Star Pens Emotional Message Over Fan-Player Abuse – “We Are Humans First”
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”