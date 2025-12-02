What Happened to Scarlette Slater-Rowley? All About Why The Goalkeeper Was Laid Unconscious

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ match against Norton and Stockton Ancients was abandoned on Sunday after goalkeeper Scarlette Slater-Rowley suffered a serious head and neck injury following an accidental collision.

The incident occurred in the 68th minute at Millmoor with Belles trailing 2-1. Slater-Rowley was knocked unconscious after an accidental knee to the head and neck from an opposition player, with blood coming from her nose immediately raising concerns about the severity of the injury.

68' Significant break in play as Scarlette Slater-Rowley receives treatment having been on the receiving end of a heavy challenge in the area.



🟡🔵 1-2 ⚫⚪#BackTheBelles — Doncaster Rovers Belles (@donnybelles) November 30, 2025

Doncaster Belles Goalkeeper Left Unconscious After Horrific Collision Forces Match Abandonment

Players around the incident immediately signalled for assistance, with physios from both clubs rushing to provide care. Norton and Stockton player Erin Green, a qualified doctor who came through the Belles Academy, also helped treat Slater-Rowley on the pitch.

40-Minute Wait for Ambulance

An ambulance was called immediately but took approximately 40 minutes to arrive at the ground. Slater-Rowley received treatment on the pitch for a further 20 minutes before being taken away just after 3:30pm for assessment, accompanied by Belles physio Lydia Wade.

The club confirmed officials contacted Slater-Rowley’s parents, with Wade reporting the goalkeeper was conscious and talking while awaiting an MRI scan. The lengthy delay in emergency services arriving raises questions about response times to sporting incidents.

Match Context Overshadowed

Before the injury, Norton and Stockton had dominated proceedings. Eve Marshall opened the scoring inside the first minute, before Bianca Owens doubled the visitors’ advantage with a header before the half-hour mark. Jodie Gregory pulled one back with a free-kick in the second half before the collision occurred.

Belles’ statement thanked everyone involved in the aftermath: “We wish to send our heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the aftermath of the incident, which saw medical staff alerted quickly, as well as those who carried out treatment.”

The club promised a further update on Slater-Rowley’s condition “when possible.” Belles are scheduled to visit Durham Cestria next Sunday (December 7).

Also read: Grace Fisk Update: What Has Caused The Liverpool Defender to Withdraw From England Squad?