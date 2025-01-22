What happened the last time Arsenal faced Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League? Throwing back to almost a decade ago

Arsenal have once again become regulars in the UEFA Champions League, and ahead of their upcoming fixture against Dinamo Zagreb, here is a look at the time when they last faced the Croatian club

It’s been a while since Arsenal last faced Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia, in fact, as the title suggests, the last time the two teams met was way back in 2015, almost a decade ago.

It was the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2015/16, and the North London team weren’t off to a good start and were in desperate need of a win come Matchday 5 against Dinamo Zagreb. Since the game was at The Emirates, the spirits were high, despite the team’s position in the table being precarious.

The usual suspects were at it again for Arsenal

Back in the 2015s, Arsenal’s attack was all about Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. And as expected, it was Ozil’s goal that put Arsenal ahead. Just before the half-hour mark, Ozil’s diving header from a perfect cross, gave the Gunners the much-needed lead.

A few minutes later, Nacho Monreal’s hard work in the left flank saw Sanchez meet his cross to put Arsenal 2-0 ahead. The North London team kept getting more chances as the game progressed, while Zagreb were basically flat.

25 minutes into the second half, the Gunners sealed the deal after Joel Campbell emphatically found Sanchez in the middle of the box. The Chilean then, expertly rounded the keeper, before smashing the ball into the roof of the net from a rather tight angle.

Arsenal would make it out of the group stage

Despite winning over Dinamo Zagreb and eventually ousting them, Arsenal still needed a win away from home against Olympiacos in the final group stage match. That was when Olivier Giroud stepped up.

The Frenchman scored a brilliant hattrick. A header, a placed-left foot shot and a penalty to see Arsenal through to the knockout phase. However, Arsenal’s campaign would end up in the very next fixture after they get drawn against defending champions Barcelona. A 2-0 loss at the Emirates and a 3-1 defeat at Camp Nou, would see them get knocked out 5-1 on aggregate.