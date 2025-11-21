What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?

Arsenal Women have been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Islington, the council’s highest honor, in recognition of their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph last May.

The special ceremony took place in the Council Chamber on Friday, November 21, with Mayor Jason Jackson bestowing the honor upon the European champions. Captain Kim Little, head coach Renée Slegers, Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, CEO Richard Garlick and Co-Chair Josh Kroenke attended to receive commemorative certificates on behalf of the squad.

A pleasure to speak on the motion presenting the freedom of borough award to the incredible @ArsenalWFC winners of @UWCL . An absolute inspiration to all of us here in Islington and across the world♥️ pic.twitter.com/Fff0LtNPNo — Gulcin Ozdemir (@GulcinOzdemir11) November 21, 2025

What is the Freedom of the Borough?

The Freedom of the Borough represents the highest honour Islington Council can award to individuals or organisations who have made exceptional contributions to the community. Previous recipients include Whittington Health NHS staff for their Covid-19 pandemic work, Britain’s first Black female headteacher Yvonne Conolly CBE, and Jenette Arnold OBE, who arrived in Islington as a child of the Windrush generation before becoming the borough’s London Assembly representative.

Council Leader Una O’Halloran explained the significance: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour we can award, and helps cement the club’s place at the heart of Islington’s sporting and cultural identity.”

Why Arsenal Women Received the Honour

The award recognises more than just the Champions League victory. Arsenal have inspired a new generation of fans to engage with women’s football, averaging 34,110 supporters across nine Emirates Stadium WSL matches last season, with a peak of 56,748 for the 5-0 demolition of Tottenham in February.

CEO Richard Garlick highlighted the club’s deep roots in the borough. “Our women’s team was born in Islington when it was started by Arsenal in the Community as a safe and inclusive space for women and girls to play football in 1987,” he said. “Almost 40 years later it means so much to everyone at Arsenal to receive the Freedom of the Borough once again.”

The team held a trophy lift celebration outside Emirates Stadium following their European triumph, with 10,000 supporters sharing the historic moment. For 2025/26, all 11 WSL home matches are being played at the Emirates, cementing the club’s commitment to growing the women’s game in their home borough.

