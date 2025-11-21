Arsenal Dragon
What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?
Arsenal Women have been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Islington, the council’s highest honor, in recognition of their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph last May.
The special ceremony took place in the Council Chamber on Friday, November 21, with Mayor Jason Jackson bestowing the honor upon the European champions. Captain Kim Little, head coach Renée Slegers, Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, CEO Richard Garlick and Co-Chair Josh Kroenke attended to receive commemorative certificates on behalf of the squad.
What is the Freedom of the Borough?
The Freedom of the Borough represents the highest honour Islington Council can award to individuals or organisations who have made exceptional contributions to the community. Previous recipients include Whittington Health NHS staff for their Covid-19 pandemic work, Britain’s first Black female headteacher Yvonne Conolly CBE, and Jenette Arnold OBE, who arrived in Islington as a child of the Windrush generation before becoming the borough’s London Assembly representative.
Council Leader Una O’Halloran explained the significance: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour we can award, and helps cement the club’s place at the heart of Islington’s sporting and cultural identity.”
Why Arsenal Women Received the Honour
The award recognises more than just the Champions League victory. Arsenal have inspired a new generation of fans to engage with women’s football, averaging 34,110 supporters across nine Emirates Stadium WSL matches last season, with a peak of 56,748 for the 5-0 demolition of Tottenham in February.
CEO Richard Garlick highlighted the club’s deep roots in the borough. “Our women’s team was born in Islington when it was started by Arsenal in the Community as a safe and inclusive space for women and girls to play football in 1987,” he said. “Almost 40 years later it means so much to everyone at Arsenal to receive the Freedom of the Borough once again.”
The team held a trophy lift celebration outside Emirates Stadium following their European triumph, with 10,000 supporters sharing the historic moment. For 2025/26, all 11 WSL home matches are being played at the Emirates, cementing the club’s commitment to growing the women’s game in their home borough.
Also Read: Former Arsenal Star Retires at Just 27 Years Old: Reason and Decision Explained
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their four-point lead at the Premier League summit despite a crippling injury crisis that’s decimated their defensive options.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Johnson, Kudus, Simons; Richarlison
Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis
Gabriel Magalhaes faces between one and two months on the sidelines after sustaining a severe thigh injury during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. The Brazilian defender’s absence represents Arsenal’s biggest blow of the season, forcing Piero Hincapie into his full Premier League debut at the Emirates Stadium.
Viktor Gyokeres remains a serious doubt with the hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that the Swedish striker is “touch and go” for the derby, with Mikel Merino potentially deputizing as emergency forward if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.
Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from Italy’s squad with a hip issue but could still feature after returning to Arsenal for treatment. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz are all targeting returns after the international break, though their involvement remains uncertain pending Friday’s final training session.
Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, with neither expected back until December at the earliest.
Tottenham’s Injury Concerns
Tottenham arrive at the Emirates with their own lengthy treatment room. Randal Kolo Muani sustained a jaw injury against Manchester United and has been added to the casualty list. Pape Matar Sarr suffered a knock against Brazil while on international duty, though it doesn’t appear serious.
Lucas Bergvall returned early from Sweden’s camp due to the concussion sustained during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Mohammed Kudus is expected back after missing the final two pre-break fixtures with a knock.
Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, and Archie Gray all remain sidelined with long-term injuries, significantly limiting Frank’s attacking options for the trip across north London.
Arsenal’s Home Fortress
Arsenal haven’t lost to Tottenham at the Emirates since 2010, when Harry Redknapp’s side secured a 3-2 victory. Since then, the Gunners have won 10 and drawn three of 13 home league fixtures against their rivals.
Arsenal’s 10-match winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break, finally conceding after eight consecutive clean sheets. Their defensive record remains formidable—just seven goals conceded in 11 Premier League matches—though Gabriel’s absence severely weakens their aerial dominance from set pieces.
Tottenham’s Away Form
Tottenham have collected 13 points from a possible 15 on the road this season, establishing themselves as Premier League away day specialists. However, their record at the Emirates is abysmal—just one victory from 19 league visits, with only six draws in that period.
Frank’s side have won just two of their last seven matches, scoring nine goals across their previous six fixtures. Their attacking threat has diminished without Solanke and Kulusevski, relying on Richarlison to lead the line despite inconsistent form.
The Stakes
Arsenal enter Saturday’s clash four points clear at the summit but could be just one point ahead by kickoff if Manchester City beat Brighton earlier in the day. The Gunners face a brutal seven-day period—Tottenham on Saturday, Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Chelsea next weekend—that could define their season in both domestic and European competitions.
For Tottenham, victory would represent their biggest result under Frank while denting Arsenal’s title ambitions. However, bookmakers have Arsenal as overwhelming 1.34 favorites, with Spurs priced at 7.5 and the draw at 4.75.
Kick-off: 4:30 PM Saturday, November 23rd, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Read More: Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: Russo’s Brace Rescues Gunners From Champions League Crisis
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Finally Confirmed: Date, Tickets and More Details
Arsenal Women will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off confirmed for 12:30pm GMT and the match broadcast live on Sky Sports.
This represents a crucial fixture in Arsenal’s season. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the WSL table, one point behind third-placed United, making this a six-pointer in the race for an automatic Champions League qualification spot for next season.
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Confirmed for January 10: Everything You Need to Know About the Emirates Showdown
This will be the 15th meeting between the clubs across all competitions. Arsenal hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head, winning six, losing four and drawing four. In WSL fixtures specifically, the record reads five Arsenal wins, three defeats and four draws from 12 encounters.’
The most recent meeting came in September at Leigh Sports Village, where the sides played out a frustrating 0-0 draw. That result epitomised Arsenal’s stuttering domestic campaign, which has seen their title hopes all but evaporate despite being reigning Champions League winners.
United’s position one point ahead makes this fixture absolutely vital for Renée Slegers’ side. If Arsenal harbour any ambitions of finishing second and securing automatic Champions League qualification, they cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals. The gap to league leaders Manchester City already feels insurmountable, sitting at eight points, but the battle for second remains wide open.
Ticket Information
Tickets are currently on sale and priced affordably at £18 for adults and £9 for juniors. Given the significance of the fixture and Arsenal’s commitment to playing all 11 WSL home games at the Emirates this season, a substantial crowd is expected.
The match represents Arsenal’s first home fixture of 2026 and comes at a pivotal moment in their season as they look to arrest a concerning run of form that’s included just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.
Also read: Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Pernille Harder Haunts Gunners as Champions Squander Two-Goal Lead
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: Russo’s Brace Rescues Gunners From Champions League Crisis
Arsenal Women fought back from a goal down to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening, ending their three-match winless run and keeping their Champions League title defense alive.
Alessia Russo scored twice with powerful headers as the holders secured their first victory since November 2, moving them closer to knockout qualification.
The Standout Performers:
Alessia Russo – 9/10 Delivered when Arsenal desperately needed heroics, scoring both goals with dominant headers that showcased her aerial prowess. Her first arrived in the 52nd minute, attacking Chloe Kelly’s cross with conviction to level Caroline Weir’s opener.
Her second came 14 minutes later from Beth Mead’s corner, powering home at the near post. Nearly completed her hat-trick late on but fired narrowly wide after combining with Frida Maanum. The 26-year-old’s movement throughout troubled Real Madrid’s defense, constantly finding pockets of space between their lines.
Chloe Kelly – 8/10 Created Russo’s equalizer with a teasing cross from the right flank that the striker attacked perfectly. Her energy and directness down the wing caused constant problems for Real Madrid’s backline, stretching their defensive shape and creating space for teammates. Won several duels and delivered dangerous service throughout her time on the pitch.
Beth Mead – 7.5/10 Came off the bench and immediately impacted proceedings, delivering the corner that Russo converted for Arsenal’s winner. Her quality from set pieces has become invaluable for Arsenal this season, providing ammunition for their aerial threats. Demonstrated why Renee Slegers trusted her despite injury concerns from the Tottenham derby.
Lotte Wubben-Moy – 7/10 Made crucial interventions throughout, including a vital block on Caroline Weir’s shot in the first half that prevented Real Madrid extending their lead.
Her positioning and awareness kept Arsenal in the match during periods when Real Madrid threatened to take control. Won her aerial duels consistently and distributed accurately when building from defense.
Other Notable Performances:
Daphne van Domselaar – 6.5/10 Couldn’t prevent Weir’s stunning volley before halftime—a strike that gave even the best goalkeepers no chance. Made an important save to deny Weir again after the interval, showing sharp reflexes to preserve Arsenal’s chances of comeback. Commanded her area confidently when dealing with crosses.
Emily Fox – 6.5/10 Defended sturdily against Athenea del Castillo’s pace and trickery down Real Madrid’s left flank. The USWNT defender stood up well to one of La Liga’s most dangerous wingers, using her positioning intelligently to limit crossing opportunities. Contributed when Arsenal built attacks from the right.
Steph Catley – 6/10 Solid if unspectacular at centre-back, making several well-timed interventions to thwart Real Madrid attacks. Occasionally careless on the ball under pressure but recovered to prevent dangerous situations developing. Her partnership with Wubben-Moy provided enough stability for Arsenal to mount their comeback.
Katie McCabe – 6/10 Worked tirelessly down the left flank without producing her best creative output. Defended solidly when Real Madrid attacked but her final ball lacked precision when Arsenal needed quality delivery. Standard captain’s performance without standout moments.
Frida Maanum – 6/10 Headed narrowly wide from close range early in the match when Arsenal should have taken the lead. Combined well with Russo late on, creating the chance that nearly brought a hat-trick. Her movement between lines troubled Real Madrid but lacked the cutting edge to produce assists or goals herself.
Kyra Cooney-Cross – 5.5/10 Had the first sight of goal when Real Madrid gave away possession dangerously, but her shot from the edge of the box was blocked. Worked hard in midfield without controlling proceedings as Arsenal needed. Struggled to impose rhythm during Real Madrid’s better periods.
Mariona Caldentey – 5.5/10 Busy without being brilliant in midfield, receiving possession frequently but unable to unlock Real Madrid’s organized defense with penetrative passes. Her technical quality showed in flashes but lacked consistency throughout the 90 minutes.
Caitlin Foord – 5.5/10 Contributed defensively and worked tirelessly but couldn’t produce the attacking spark Arsenal needed from wide positions. Real Madrid’s defensive structure limited her opportunities to exploit space in behind.
Stina Blackstenius – 5/10 Struggled to make an impact as Arsenal’s target woman, failing to hold up play effectively or threaten Real Madrid’s defense. Her physical presence should have been more useful given Russo’s aerial dominance, but the partnership never clicked. Substituted as Slegers sought different attacking options.
Substitutes:
Beth Mead – 7.5/10 (already rated above as standout performer after coming off bench)
Olivia Smith, Victoria Pelova – 6/10 Both entered late to help see out the victory, providing fresh legs as Arsenal protected their slender advantage. Insufficient time to make meaningful attacking contributions beyond game management.
Read More: Forget Gabriel Magalhaes, Arteta Should Start This €50 Million Monster Against Tottenham
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”