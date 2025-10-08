Arsenal
Revealed: What Liverpool Legends Steven Gerrard and Others Have to Say About This Arsenal Team
Liverpool icons Steven Gerrard and Danny Murphy have delivered glowing assessments of Arsenal‘s current squad, with both former Reds identifying specific players and qualities that make Mikel Arteta‘s side genuine title contenders.
Danny Murphy Crowns Arsenal His Title Favorites
Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League after witnessing their incredible squad depth this season. Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy highlighted Riccardo Calafiori‘s transformation as evidence of Arsenal’s quality throughout the roster.
“Lewis-Skelly, who was arguably one of the best left-backs in the league last year, can’t get a kick, because Calafiori is playing like a man possessed,” Murphy exclaimed. The Italian defender’s resurgence has surprised many after injury problems plagued his debut campaign following his 2024 arrival from Bologna.
Calafiori displaced Myles Lewis-Skelly despite the teenager’s exceptional breakthrough season. Murphy’s praise centered on Arsenal’s ability to have multiple elite options competing for every position, creating internal competition that elevates overall performance levels.
Steven Gerrard Identifies Declan Rice as Premier Opponent
Steven Gerrard singled out Declan Rice when asked which current midfielder he would respect facing. The Liverpool legend battled Arsenal midfield greats including Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas, and Mesut Ozil during his playing career.
“In the Premier League…I think Declan Rice is a really, really good midfielder,” Gerrard told Rio Ferdinand’s podcast. “I like an awful lot about him. I like the kid, I like his mentality, I like the way he’s gone to the next level at Arsenal.”
Gerrard emphasized Rice’s evolution since joining from West Ham. “He’s adding different things to his game. I think he’d be a really tough, strong opponent, good challenge,” the former England captain added.
These endorsements from Liverpool legends carry significant weight given their historic rivalry with Arsenal and understanding of what separates good teams from champions.
Confirmed: Arsenal Complete New Signing Crucial for the Club
Arsenal have secured David Raya‘s future with an improved contract that increases his salary while maintaining his existing deal length, underlining the Spanish goalkeeper’s status as fundamental to Mikel Arteta‘s project.
David Raya Contract Details
Raya has finalized terms on an upgraded agreement that boosts his wages from the reported £100,000-per-week he earned under his original permanent contract signed during summer 2024. The new deal keeps his existing 2028 expiration date, though sources confirm an extension option exists beyond that timeframe.
The agreement was completed earlier this summer but Arsenal chose not to officially announce the contract renewal. This approach mirrors Leandro Trossard’s improved deal from earlier in 2025, which similarly increased wages without extending contract length and went unannounced by the club.
David Raya’s Arsenal Impact
Since arriving from Brentford initially on loan during summer 2023, Raya has established himself among England’s elite goalkeepers. His performances earned consecutive Premier League Golden Gloves awards in 2023/24 and 2024/25, sharing last season’s accolade with Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels.
Raya’s distribution quality and shot-stopping ability have proven crucial to Arsenal’s title challenges, with his composure under pressure providing the defensive foundation for their attacking approach.
Broader Contract Strategy
Arsenal’s retention of Raya forms part of wider contract negotiations securing key players. Bukayo Saka’s discussions have reached advanced stages, while Jurrien Timber entered talks over a new long-term deal last week.
The club recently secured William Saliba on a five-year contract, while Gabriel Magalhães extended his deal until 2029 in June. These renewals demonstrate Arsenal’s commitment to building around their established core rather than seeking external replacements.
Raya’s improved terms reward his exceptional performances while preventing potential interest from rival clubs seeking elite goalkeeping options.
Fabrizio Romano Confirms One Player Who Will Leave Arsenal in the Next Transfer Window
Fabrizio Romano has revealed an Arsenal attacker as the player most likely to depart the North London club in upcoming transfer windows, with concrete possibilities emerging for the striker’s exit.
January or Summer Departure Confirmed
Speaking on his latest Here We Go podcast episode, Romano stated: “Yeah, there will be some player leaving. Of course, we will see if it’s going to be January or summer, but one of the players, for example, who might leave Arsenal already in the January transfer window is Gabriel Jesus.”
The transfer expert emphasized that Jesus explored departure options during the summer window without reaching agreement. His current injury situation and exclusion from Arsenal’s Champions League squad list have complicated immediate moves.
Physical Concerns Cloud Timeline
Romano suggested Jesus’ departure timing depends heavily on his recovery from ACL injury. “Let’s see how it’s going to feel also from the physical point of view,” the Italian journalist explained, acknowledging fitness will determine whether January proves realistic.
The striker’s rehabilitation progress will influence potential suitors’ willingness to commit during the winter window. Summer appears the more probable scenario, allowing Jesus complete recovery time.
Concrete Interest Exists
Romano confirmed genuine transfer interest surrounds Jesus despite his current injury setback. “Gabriel Jesus could try to explore some different way in 2026. We will see which transfer window, but that’s one of the cases we’ll have to follow because Gabriel Jesus has concrete possibilities to go.”
Everton and AC Milan have previously registered interest in the 27-year-old. His limited role before injury, coupled with Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival, makes departure logical for all parties involved.
Arsenal appear prepared to sanction Jesus’ exit after investing heavily in attacking reinforcements. The Brazilian’s departure would mark the end of his three-year Emirates tenure.
Mikel Arteta’s First 300 Games Compared to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal Start – The Spaniard Trumps Le Professeur
|Metric
|Mikel Arteta
|Arsene Wenger
|Wins
|177
|164
|Draws
|56
|77
|Losses
|67
|59
|Points
|587/900
|569/900
|Win Rate (%)
|59%
|55%
|Loss Rate (%)
|22%
|20%
|Goals For
|562
|515
|Goals Against
|287
|392
|Clean Sheets
|115
|112
|Trophies Won
|3
|4
The numbers reveal a compelling narrative about Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal tenure compared to Arsene Wenger’s legendary start. Arteta has accumulated 18 more points across his first 300 matches, demonstrating superior consistency in securing victories.
Defensive Excellence Defines Mikel Arteta Era
The most striking difference appears in defensive solidity. Arteta’s Arsenal have conceded 105 fewer goals than Wenger’s early teams, averaging under one goal per game. This defensive organization reflects modern tactical evolution, with Arteta’s structured approach prioritizing clean sheets over the more expansive football Wenger initially employed.
Arteta edges Wenger with 115 clean sheets compared to 112, further emphasizing his defensive philosophy. This foundation has allowed Arsenal to compete consistently at the Premier League’s summit during recent campaigns.
Attacking Output and Efficiency
Arteta’s side have scored 47 more goals than Wenger’s first 300 matches, combining defensive stability with attacking threat. This balance addresses criticism that Arteta’s Arsenal lack cutting edge, with the numbers proving otherwise.
The win rate differential tells the story clearly. Arteta’s 59% compared to Wenger’s 55% demonstrates improved match-winning consistency. However, Wenger’s lower loss rate of 20% versus Arteta’s 22% shows the Frenchman’s ability to avoid defeats through his famous 77 draws.
The Trophy Comparison
Wenger edges Arteta 4-3 in silverware, though both managers secured major honors early. Arteta’s FA Cups and Community Shield represent tangible success, while Wenger’s invincible season looms large in Arsenal history.
These statistics validate Arteta’s project, proving his Arsenal tenure statistically surpasses Wenger’s celebrated beginning at the club.
