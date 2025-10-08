Revealed: What Liverpool Legends Steven Gerrard and Others Have to Say About This Arsenal Team

Liverpool icons Steven Gerrard and Danny Murphy have delivered glowing assessments of Arsenal‘s current squad, with both former Reds identifying specific players and qualities that make Mikel Arteta‘s side genuine title contenders.

Danny Murphy Crowns Arsenal His Title Favorites

Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League after witnessing their incredible squad depth this season. Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy highlighted Riccardo Calafiori‘s transformation as evidence of Arsenal’s quality throughout the roster.

Riccardo Calafiori (via Daily Mail)

“Lewis-Skelly, who was arguably one of the best left-backs in the league last year, can’t get a kick, because Calafiori is playing like a man possessed,” Murphy exclaimed. The Italian defender’s resurgence has surprised many after injury problems plagued his debut campaign following his 2024 arrival from Bologna.

Calafiori displaced Myles Lewis-Skelly despite the teenager’s exceptional breakthrough season. Murphy’s praise centered on Arsenal’s ability to have multiple elite options competing for every position, creating internal competition that elevates overall performance levels.

Steven Gerrard Identifies Declan Rice as Premier Opponent

Steven Gerrard singled out Declan Rice when asked which current midfielder he would respect facing. The Liverpool legend battled Arsenal midfield greats including Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas, and Mesut Ozil during his playing career.

“In the Premier League…I think Declan Rice is a really, really good midfielder,” Gerrard told Rio Ferdinand’s podcast. “I like an awful lot about him. I like the kid, I like his mentality, I like the way he’s gone to the next level at Arsenal.”

Gerrard emphasized Rice’s evolution since joining from West Ham. “He’s adding different things to his game. I think he’d be a really tough, strong opponent, good challenge,” the former England captain added.

These endorsements from Liverpool legends carry significant weight given their historic rivalry with Arsenal and understanding of what separates good teams from champions.

