Liverpool
While Liverpool Get Hammered Against Nottingham Forest, Their Women’s Team Provide Respite With a Statement Victory
While Liverpool men crashed to an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest on Friday, marking their sixth Premier League loss in seven matches, the Women’s team offered supporters some respite with a 4-1 League Cup victory over Sheffield United.
Arne Slot’s title defence lies in tatters after goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White condemned the Reds to an historic low at Anfield. Forest became only the fourth visiting side to win at Anfield by three or more goals in the Premier League era, with Liverpool dropping to 11th in the table.
The men’s side have lost eight of their last 11 matches across all competitions, with Slot admitting “losing 3-0 at home is a very, very bad result” while captain Virgil van Dijk described the atmosphere as “very bad.”
Olsson Hat-Trick Leads Liverpool Women to Comfortable Win
Liverpool Women delivered a far more positive performance at Sheffield United. Beata Olsson grabbed a clinical hat-trick, scoring inside two minutes before adding a second just before half-time and completing her treble just before the hour mark.
Lauren Thomas pulled one back for the Blades immediately after Olsson’s second, slamming home her first goal for Sheffield United from close range following a chaotic corner. But former Blade Mia Enderby sealed the result six minutes after Olsson’s hat-trick with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.
The victory ensures Liverpool Women progress in the Subway Women’s League Cup, maintaining their strong start to the season under Beard’s management.
While the men’s team face a crisis of confidence ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with PSV on Wednesday, at least the Women’s side are providing some much-needed positivity for supporters during what’s becoming an increasingly difficult campaign at Anfield.
The men’s defeat was Liverpool’s heaviest home loss since a 4-1 thrashing by Manchester City in 2021, and represents their first back-to-back league defeats by three or more goals since April 1965 under Bill Shankly.
Chelsea
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women Player Ratings: Alyssa Thompson Scores Stunner But Record-Breaker Millie Bright Struggles in Damaging Draw
Chelsea Women set a new WSL record with their 34th consecutive match unbeaten streak but dropped crucial points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Alyssa Thompson’s early stunner was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s composed finish. The champions now trail Manchester City by three points in the title race.
The Standout Performer:
Alyssa Thompson – 8.5/10 Produced another moment of brilliance with a magnificent ninth-minute goal, collecting Wieke Kaptein’s through ball before cutting inside and curling a sublime effort into the top corner past Faye Kirby.
The American winger constantly threatened Liverpool’s backline with her pace and movement, firing another effort over the bar in the second half before switching flanks to try unlocking the Reds’ stubborn defence. Attempted to turn provider for Erin Cuthbert late on but couldn’t find the breakthrough Chelsea desperately needed. Her third goal of the season demonstrated why she’s become indispensable to Sonia Bompastor’s attack.
Other Notable Performances:
Erin Cuthbert – 7/10 Arguably Chelsea’s best midfielder despite dragging an early effort wide in the opening minute after excellent work from Thompson. Worked tirelessly off the ball throughout, pressing Liverpool’s midfield relentlessly whilst keeping play ticking over in the middle of the park.
Wieke Kaptein – 7/10 Played the perfect pass through for Thompson’s opener, threading the ball into space with precision timing. Solid if unspectacular afterwards as she kept possession moving in midfield, though struggled to create further openings against Liverpool’s organized block.
Keira Walsh – 6.5/10 Kept play ticking over in the middle of the park with her usual composure. Solid if unspectacular performance from the England international, who maintained Chelsea’s possession without unlocking Liverpool’s defence.
Livia Peng – 6/10 Made her WSL debut deputizing for injured Hannah Hampton and came off her line quickly to deny Beata Olsson early on after Millie Bright’s sloppy pass. Could do little to prevent the Liverpool striker’s composed 33rd-minute equalizer when left exposed one-on-one.
Niamh Charles – 6/10 Solid if unspectacular before being replaced by Lauren James as Chelsea pushed for the winner. Provided defensive stability down the left without making significant attacking contributions.
Chelsea
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women travel to St. Helens Stadium on Sunday afternoon with history beckoning, sitting just one match away from setting a new WSL record for the longest unbeaten run. The reigning champions currently match their own 33-game streak, with struggling Liverpool representing the last team to beat them in league competition back in May 2024.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (4-2-3-1): Peng; Carpenter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Kaptein, Walsh; Rytting Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Macario; Thompson
Liverpool Women (4-3-3): Kirby; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, Kerr; Holland, Kapocs, Enderby; Olsson
Chelsea’s Record-Breaking Run
Sonia Bompastor’s side equalled their 33-game unbeaten mark with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal, though the dropped points allowed Manchester City to leapfrog them into first place. Chelsea now sit second, one point behind City with both teams having played eight matches.
The Blues bounced back midweek, demolishing St Polten 6-0 in the Champions League. Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr each grabbed braces, extending Chelsea’s tally to seven points from three European matches. Chelsea have scored 15 league goals already this season, with seven arriving inside the opening 15 minutes.
Captain Millie Bright is set to make her 211th WSL appearance, breaking the league’s all-time appearance record.
Liverpool’s Struggles Continue
Gareth Taylor has endured a torrid start to his first season as Liverpool boss. The Reds have managed just one point from eight league games, leaving them in 11th position.
Liverpool finally claimed their first point last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Beata Olsson’s 26th-minute opener had them positioned for victory, only for Brighton to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser. Liverpool have scored just four league goals all season whilst conceding 13 times.
Long-term injuries to Zara Shaw, Marie Hobinger, and Sophie Roman Haug have depleted the squad. Chelsea remain without Kadeisha Buchanan, Brooke Aspin and Mayra Ramirez, while Hannah Hampton faces an extended absence with a quad injury.
Kick-off: 12:00 PM Sunday, November 17th, 2025
Venue: St Helens Stadium
TV and Live Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football (UK)
Dragon Feeds
Mirella Pereira – Georginio Wijnaldum Girlfriend, her Family and more
Mirella Pereira is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Ettifaq star Georginio Wijnaldum. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mirella Pereira is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous PSG star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.
After spending a successful spell with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021. The move hasn’t been very emphatic so far as the Dutchman hasn’t gotten many opportunities to feature for the team. However, his personal life remains top-notch as he is spending quality time with his girlfriend Mirella Pereira.
Mirella Pereira Childhood and Family
Mirella was born on June 18, 1994. We don’t know where she was born as there is no information. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know where she was born suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.
We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Georginio Wijnaldum.
Mirella Pereira Education
Mirella studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built an online presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is self-taught or learned it in college.
Mirella Pereira career
Mirella is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, she takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Mirella is also the biggest supporter of Georginio Wijnaldum. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Wijnaldum’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Mirella Pereira Net Worth
Mirella’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Wijnaldum earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Only his earnings are significant enough to take care of his daily needs and wants.
Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Relationship
Georginio Wijnaldum met with his girlfriend in 2017. The PSG star was going through heartbreak after being separated from his long-term relationship with Virginia Braaf. But, Mirella kept faith in Wijnaldum and supported him massively.
The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Mirella followed her partner to England and Paris. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the special news could arrive soon.
Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Jacián Emile, was born in September 2017. Mirella gave birth to their second child, a son, Julián Emilio Wijnaldum, in April 2020.
Mirella Pereira Social media
Mirella has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Wijnaldum came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of herself. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Most of her posts are her pictures as she does not share her boyfriend’s pictures on her handle.
