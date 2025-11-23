While Liverpool Get Hammered Against Nottingham Forest, Their Women's Team Provide Respite With a Statement Victory.

Mirella Pereira is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Ettifaq star Georginio Wijnaldum. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Mirella Pereira is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous PSG star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.

After spending a successful spell with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021. The move hasn’t been very emphatic so far as the Dutchman hasn’t gotten many opportunities to feature for the team. However, his personal life remains top-notch as he is spending quality time with his girlfriend Mirella Pereira.

Mirella Pereira Childhood and Family

Mirella was born on June 18, 1994. We don’t know where she was born as there is no information. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know where she was born suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.

As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.

We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Mirella was born on June 18, 1994.

Mirella Pereira Education

Mirella studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built an online presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is self-taught or learned it in college.

Mirella Pereira career

Mirella is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, she takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Mirella is also the biggest supporter of Georginio Wijnaldum. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Wijnaldum’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Mirella is a caring mother. (Credit: Instagram)

Mirella Pereira Net Worth

Mirella’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.

Wijnaldum earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Only his earnings are significant enough to take care of his daily needs and wants.

Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Relationship

Georginio Wijnaldum met with his girlfriend in 2017. The PSG star was going through heartbreak after being separated from his long-term relationship with Virginia Braaf. But, Mirella kept faith in Wijnaldum and supported him massively.

The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Mirella followed her partner to England and Paris. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the special news could arrive soon.

Georginio Wijnaldum met with his girlfriend in 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Children

The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Jacián Emile, was born in September 2017. Mirella gave birth to their second child, a son, Julián Emilio Wijnaldum, in April 2020.

Mirella Pereira with her children. (Credit: Instagram)

Mirella Pereira Social media

Mirella has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Wijnaldum came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of herself. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Most of her posts are her pictures as she does not share her boyfriend’s pictures on her handle.

