Off The Pitch
Who Is Elina Gollert? Meet The wife Of Simon Kjaer
Elina Gollert is the wife of retired Danish footballer Simon Kjær. Here is everything about the couple.
Elina Gollert Biography
Elina Gollert currently wears only one hat, which is being the homemaker of Simon Kjaer’s family. The duo has been together since 2013. The long and faithful relationship between them is the key to their happiness. Still only 38 years of age, Elina has big plans for his future which we will unfold afterwards in the article. Simon got into the public eye for his heroic act of saving Christian Eriksen during the EURO 2020.
Denmark international player Christian Eriksen suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during a game at the European tournament. The former Tottenham Hotspur star fell on the ground and his movement stopped. Simon was quick-witted to react to the situation. The AC Milan star placed Eriksen’s head in a way that he could breathe properly and Simon also kept a check on his teammate’s tongue so that he couldn’t bite it. This short but effective action could have saved Eriksen’s life. The Inter Milan star made his return to the field recently and is currently finding a new club. Eriksen might soon return to the Premier League and continue his playing career, but Simon’s influence in his life will always be remembered.
But, very few people know about the life of his wife. So, let’s find out what Elina Gollert – the wife of Simon Kjaer is up to nowadays.
Elina Gollert Humble beginning
Elina Gollert was brought into the world on September 23, 1988, by her Swedish parents. Her father, Jason Gollert is a professional architect, and her mother, Johana Gollert teaches history. Elina also has a younger brother too.
Elina completed her education in his hometown in Sweden. Right after completing high school, she enrolled in a fashion design course at a local university. The creative-minded women have big ambitions, which we will know in the next paragraph.
Elina Gollert A Loving housewife
Elina’s life mostly circles around her beautiful family, and the 33-year-old certainly enjoyed taking care of their household until now. But it seems by having a creative mind and an ambition to achieve greater things, she is planning to launch her own business. She has a fashion degree and the love and support of her husband, so nothing is stopping her now to pursue her dream. She took to Instagram to suggest that the announcement would soon arrive. We’d certainly be waiting for the big day!
The Love story
Simon Kjaer started dating Elina right after his separation from his previous wife Camilla in 2013. The AC Milan captain was instantly attracted by the livelihood and charming energy of Elina. However, the duo took several years to nourish their relationship and finally tied the knot in a luxury wedding ceremony in 2017. Since then the 35-year-old has been the source of energy for Simon. The pair has also been blessed with two children named Milas and Viggo Kjaer. Elina shares a lot of beautiful moments of the family on his Instagram handle. By the looks of it, the Kjaer family is enjoying each and every moment of their togetherness.
Simon Kjaer is known for his leadership qualities and has been a successful captain for his national side. The Denmark international’s career has been a bumpy road. After getting a promotion from FCM Youth, the Denmark international has traveled a lot. The 32-year-old has experienced small spells in France, Spain, Italy and struggled to give a consistent performance. However, he has a lot of experience playing top-flight football and AC Milan wanted to take advantage of his expertise. The Rossoneri made Simon one of their key defenders and have been reliant on his services in the first half of the season.
Simon enjoyed a great start to the season. In the 14 appearances he made across all competitions, Simon showed top-notch performance and played the role of a leader in the backline. However, a Cruciate Ligament Rupture sidelined him since the start of December. Without the service of the key central defender, Milan has faced setbacks in the last few matches. Stefano Pioli is still struggling to find quality defensive pairs. The situation has pushed the Italian team to search for reinforcements in the transfer market. Elina has been very supportive of her husband throughout his career. It remains to be seen when Simon can return to fitness, but having his wife by his side would certainly help him manage the difficult phase.
Elina Gollert Social media
Elina is pretty active on Instagram, and her feed is full of pictures of beautiful moments with the family. Her two adorable sons take a big chunk of her social media feed, and it seems the 35-year-old is undoubtedly enjoying her time being a mother. Sometimes, she does share some clips about her work which could suggest that she is spending quality time on structuring and planning her business.
