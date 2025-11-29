Who Is Frida Maanum Girlfriend? – Everything About Emma Lennartsson

Here is everything about Arsenal women’s team player Frida Maanum and her girlfriend.

Arsenal women’s midfielder Frida Maanum has been having a great season. She has been one of their best players of the WSL. Frida Maanum plays for the Norway national football team as a forward and midfielder. There have been rumors about her personal life over the last two years, but the footballer herself confirmed she is in a relationship. Frida Maanum is in a relationship with the retired Swedish football player, Emma Lennartsson.

Frida Maanum and Emma Lennartsson Relationship

Frida Maanum and Emma Lennartsson have been in a relationship since 2021 based on their Instagram pictures. Emma Lennartsson is 8 years older than her, but that has not affected their relationship in any way. Both have been having a beautiful relationship and have been posting pictures on social media frequently. As of 2025, Frida Maanum and Emma Lennartsson have not married yet.

The couple explores new places on non-match days. Frida Maanum joined the Linköping club in 2017. It has been revealed that she started dating Emma Lennartsson during 2020. They were spending their time together during the COVID. Frida and Emma have traveled a lot. They went on vacation to London, Paris, Italy, Thailand, and Australia. They reside in London and also travel to their homes every year.

Frida Maanum & Emma Lennartsson’s Football Journey

Frida Maanum is fresh off the success of winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with Arsenal.

with Arsenal. On the other hand, Emma Lennartsson retired from all forms of football after the 2025 season. She was with Linköpings for 12 years. Emma scored 12 goals from 255 matches and had a successful career. Emma Lennartsson won the Damallsvenskan title in 2016 and 2017 with Linköpings. She was also part of title wins of the club in the Svenska Cupen.

Who is Frida Maanum’s Girlfriend Emma Lennartsson?

Emma Lennartsson is a professional footballer from Sweden. She never played for the national team, but has been a legendary player in leagues. Emma Lennartsson began her journey at IFK Norrköping DFK in 2011. She moved to Linköpings in 2013 and played 13 seasons in Damallsvenskan. Emma has scored 19 goals in 296 matches and has a decent record in the domestic leagues.

Emma Lennartsson Social Media

Emma Lennartsson is ever active on Instagram. She has 11k followers on her handle and posts frequently. Emma Lennartsson’s handle includes her pictures. She also posts traveling pictures and shares snippets of her partner. Emma Lennartsson also posts pictures from her training session. She has not shared anything about her family or siblings on her account.