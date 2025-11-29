Uncategorized
Who Is Frida Maanum Girlfriend? – Everything About Emma Lennartsson
Here is everything about Arsenal women’s team player Frida Maanum and her girlfriend.
Arsenal women’s midfielder Frida Maanum has been having a great season. She has been one of their best players of the WSL. Frida Maanum plays for the Norway national football team as a forward and midfielder. There have been rumors about her personal life over the last two years, but the footballer herself confirmed she is in a relationship. Frida Maanum is in a relationship with the retired Swedish football player, Emma Lennartsson.
Frida Maanum and Emma Lennartsson Relationship
Frida Maanum and Emma Lennartsson have been in a relationship since 2021 based on their Instagram pictures. Emma Lennartsson is 8 years older than her, but that has not affected their relationship in any way. Both have been having a beautiful relationship and have been posting pictures on social media frequently. As of 2025, Frida Maanum and Emma Lennartsson have not married yet.
The couple explores new places on non-match days. Frida Maanum joined the Linköping club in 2017. It has been revealed that she started dating Emma Lennartsson during 2020. They were spending their time together during the COVID. Frida and Emma have traveled a lot. They went on vacation to London, Paris, Italy, Thailand, and Australia. They reside in London and also travel to their homes every year.
Frida Maanum & Emma Lennartsson’s Football Journey
Frida Maanum is fresh off the success of winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League
with Arsenal. On the other hand, Emma Lennartsson retired from all forms of football after the 2025 season. She was with Linköpings for 12 years. Emma scored 12 goals from 255 matches and had a successful career. Emma Lennartsson won the Damallsvenskan title in 2016 and 2017 with Linköpings. She was also part of title wins of the club in the Svenska Cupen.
Who is Frida Maanum’s Girlfriend Emma Lennartsson?
Emma Lennartsson is a professional footballer from Sweden. She never played for the national team, but has been a legendary player in leagues. Emma Lennartsson began her journey at IFK Norrköping DFK in 2011. She moved to Linköpings in 2013 and played 13 seasons in Damallsvenskan. Emma has scored 19 goals in 296 matches and has a decent record in the domestic leagues.
Emma Lennartsson Social Media
Emma Lennartsson is ever active on Instagram. She has 11k followers on her handle and posts frequently. Emma Lennartsson’s handle includes her pictures. She also posts traveling pictures and shares snippets of her partner. Emma Lennartsson also posts pictures from her training session. She has not shared anything about her family or siblings on her account.
Is Arsenal Women’s Star Katie McCabe in a Relationship With Caitlin Foord? – Everything You Need to Know
Arsenal women’s left back, Katie McCabe, is one of the club’s best players in the last decade. She is the captain of Republic of Ireland women’s national team. Katie McCabe has several records and she is the fourth Irish woman to win a UEFA Champions League trophy. Not many know her relationship history.
Katie McCabe is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. She confirmed herself as a lesbian. As of 2025, McCabe is in a relationship with her teammate Caitlin Foord. McCabe and Caitlin Foord are dating for more than a year. Katie McCabe was earlier in a relationship with Irish football player Ruesha Littlejohn for 7 years.
Katie Mccabe and Caitlin Foord Relationship
Both Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord were in a relationship before dating each other. Katie McCabe started dating Caitlin Foord in 2023. Their relationship was revealed in 2024 when the duo went to Rome for a trip. The couple has traveled to Mallorca, Paris, Greece, and Rome in the last 2 years. They celebrated New Year’s Eve in Sydney.
Both have been in an open relationship, but they are not getting married soon. Katie Mccabe and Caitlin Foord have a great chemistry both on and off the field. The arsenal stars have been part of many wins and they now embark on a new journey. In 2024, Katie Mccabe celebrated her birthday with Caitlin Foord in London. The couple also celebrated Caitlin Foord’s 30th birthday near the London Eye. Katie Mccabe shared pictures on her Instagram with the caption “My Aussie Girl.” She also presented her partner with a gift from Louis Vuitton.
Who is Katie Mccabe’s Partner? – All About Caitlin Foord
Caitlin Foord is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for both Arsenal and the Australian women’s national football team. In 2011, she created history by becoming the youngest player to play a World Cup at 16. Caitlin Foord has represented many clubs over the last 15 years. She joined Arsenal in 2020 and has played more than 100 matches for the club.
Foord has played a lot with Katie McCabe at Arsenal and their relationship moved to the next stage. There were rumors of the couple dating in 2023 which they eventually confirmed in 2024. Caitlin Foord was previously in a relationship with the Swiss footballer Lia Wälti, but they broke up in 2022. It is safe to say that Caitlin Foord and Katie Mccabe are made for each other as they keep supporting each other in their paths.
Katie Mccabe and Caitlin Foord Celebrated the Women’s Champions League
The duo have been lucky for Arsenal Women’s. In 2025, Arsenal FC won the UEFA Women’s Champions League against Barcelona. This is Arsenal’s 2nd title and it came after 18 years.
Caitlin Foord Social Media
The Australian footballer has more than 500k followers and she has been actively sharing her activities. Foord shares pictures of her football matches. She also shares her pictures of trips with her partner. Over the last 2 years, Caitlin Foord and Katie Mccabe visited Rome, Greece, Sydney, and Paris. The couple also spent their time together in Ibiza island. Foord shares candid pictures of her from football matches and most of her pictures are with her partner.
Who is the Girlfriend of Beth Mead? – Everything About Beth Mead & Her Partner Vivianne Miedema
In this article, let us explore the love life of Arsenal women’s superstar Beth Mead and her partner Vivianne Miedema.
Two-time Euro winner Beth Mead’s relationship has never been a secret. Beth Mead, an integral part of Arsenal women’s team has been in a relationship with the Dutch Vivianne Miedema for more than 3 years. The couple live together in Hertfordshire and are taking care of their pet dog.
Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema Relationship
Beth Mead is now a part of Arsenal women’s FC and her partner was a part of the team till 2024. Both fell in love in 2022 and have been together for 3 years. Vivianne Miedema was earlier in a relationship with the Scottish football player Lisa Evans for 6 years. On the other hand, Beth Mead was in a relationship with Rachael Laws and Daniëlle van de Donk before meeting Vivianne. Both have found their true love and have been supporting each other in their lives.
Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have a dog named Myle. The couple loves their dog more than anything and keeps sharing pictures together. Since 2022, they have been living in their mansion in Hertfordshire. The couple’s relationship was made official by Beth Mead who announced it to the public after winning Euros in 2022. Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are still rivals on the field, but share a great chemistry off the field.
Beth Mead has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and here is what she said about her relationship – “When I was growing up, where I came from, there weren’t many people I knew that were openly gay or bisexual.” Beth also jokingly revealed she and Vivianne are the David and Victoria Beckham of women’s football. She said, “Yeah, of the lesbian world.”
Beth Mead Girlfriend – Vivianne Miedema
Vivianne Miedema is a professional footballer from the Netherlands. She has been one of the best strikers for her country scoring more than 100 goals in just 130 matches. She was a member of the team that won the UEFA Euro title in 2017. Vivianne represents Manchester City in the Women’s Super League. She was a key player of Arsenal between 2017 to 2024 scoring 80 goals in 100 matches.
Vivianne Miedema kickstarted her club journey with SC Heerenveen before moving to Bayern Munich FC. Miedema was part of the Netherlands team that finished runners-up in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was the Arsenal Player of the Season in 2020. Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal FC for the 2017/18 season where she also met her partner Beth Mead.
Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema’s Pet
The couple doesn’t have a child, but their pet dog Myle is their world. Myle Meadema travels wherever the couple goes. The couple deem Myle as their child and have opened an Instagram account for the dog. Myle explores new places with its parents and the pictures are shared on Instagram.
Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema Social Media
Both Beth Mead and Vivianne have verified Instagram accounts with more than 500k followers. The duo share their pictures on the field. They also share their travel pictures. Their posts also include their pet dog Myle. Apart from this, the couple use their account for ad collaborations and reels.
Exploring the Love Life of English Footballer Lotte Wubben-Moy and Cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart
Lotte Wubben-Moy, the defender from England’s women football team has been in an open relationship with the British Cyclist, Tao Geoghegan Hart, for a long time. Hart scripted history by winning the grand tour at the Giro d’Italia in 2020 and he was the youngest British cyclist to do it. The young couple have been the talk of the town since they made their relationship public.
Lotte Wubben-Moy and Tao Geoghegan Hart Relationship
As per reports, Lotte Wubben-Moy has been dating the Team GB Olympian since 2021. The couple have confirmed their relationship on Instagram and have made appearances frequently. There is no information whether they have been in a relationship since 2021, but they have been dating for more than 4 years. Both Lotte Wubben-Moy and Hart reside in London and studied at the same school. It is not known when the couple will get married.
Lotte Wubben Moy has always supported her partner during events and races. She wished Hart for the 2025 season on her Instagram. On the other hand, Hart has always been extending his support to Lotte Wubben-Moy. Whenever there is a match, he goes to the stadium and cheers for his sweetheart. The cyclist also attended the Euro Women’s finals 2025 which was won by England.
Lotte Wubben-Moy and Hart travel a lot. They explore new places and enjoy their moments. Both go for trekking and cycling together. The couple also play badminton and golf. When Hart was injured before the 2023 Giro race, Lotte Wubben-Moy supported him and shared a post. The couple really enjoy their team and are all set to tie the knot soon.
Tao Geoghegan Hart – Education & Family
Tao Geoghegan Hart was born in Holloway, London. Hart’s father is Tom and there is no information about his mother. It is revealed that his family members are from Ireland and Scotland. Hart completed his schooling at Stoke Newington School where he was a member of the football team. Hart was also interested in swimming and participated in competitions.
Tao Geoghegan Hart – Career
Hart is a Cyclist who has several achievements to his name. When he was 25, he won the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race and became the fifth Britisher to win it. He was also the youngster Britisher to secure the title. His passion for cycling began at 5 when he learned to ride a bike. As a youngster, he used to ride on the BMX cycle. His father gifted him a Specialized Dolce which prompted him to participate in the 2008 Dunwich Dynamo cycle ride.
As of 2025, Hart rides for the Lidl–Trek of UCI WorldTeam and he has a 3-year deal with the team. He finished 3rd at the Tour of Slovenia. Over the years, Hart rode for teams like Team Sky and Bissell Development Team. When Hart was 18, he secured first place at Giro della Lunigiana. He finished 3rd during the 2012 National Junior Road Series.
