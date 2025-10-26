Napoli
Who Is Genoveffa Darone? Meet the wife of Lorenzo Insigne
Genoveffa Darone is best known as the wife of Italian football player Lorenzo Insigne. Here is everything about the couple.
Genoveffa Darone Biography
Genoveffa Darone is the loving wife of Italian football star Lorenzo Insigne. She started from a very humble beginning and with hard work and passion lived life on her own terms before meeting with Insigne. Naples is the city that grew the two souls together and only after their first meeting, it was clear that they had a connection. The love story only got better in the last few years with the arrival of their beautiful kids.
Genoveffa Darone husband Lorenzo Insigne
Insigne has developed himself into one of the best forwards from Napoli and after his heroics in the EURO 2020, it was evident why Naples gave him so much love. However, he didn’t have such fame when he was just starting out his football journey at the age of 15. Insigne started his career with Gli Azzurri youth ranks. Soon, the teenager was spotted by the senior team coaches because of his incredible dribbling skills. He took the team to different heights in the last few years. Napoli secured the runners-up position of Serie A four times and won the Copa Italia two times with the help of Insigne. However, the beautiful partnership is set to end this summer as the Napoli captain recently signed a pre-contract agreement with American team Toronto FC. The star footballer has to move to the US and Naples would certainly miss one of their own.
Insigne’s stature wasn’t only limited to Napoli as his incredible performance for the Italian national team put him on the radar of every Italian football lover. But very few of them really know about his charming love story with Genoveffa. So today, we are going to discuss the personal life, career and interests of Insigne’s stunning wife.
Genoveffa Darone Childhood and Family
Genoveffa was brought into the world on September 24, 1992, by her Italian parents. She is not the only child of her parents as she also has two sisters, Lucia and Violetta, and one brother Roberto. She was born in Frattamaggior. Her father is Flavio, and her mother Evelina did everything in their hand to give all their children a good life and decent upbringing. Born into a Cristian family, Genoveffa a.k.a Jenny used to visit the church often in her childhood and she hasn’t stopped the practice either.
Jenny completed her high school at a local institution. However, we currently don’t have the information on whether she went to university after that. She has mostly kept her educational and childhood information away from the public eye. But what we have gathered, she spent a quite enjoyable childhood with her siblings and shares a fond relationship with her parents to date.
Genoveffa Darone career
Jenny is a woman of strong dedication and hardship. Even at a very young age, she started helping her family financially by working as a saleswoman in a haircare shop. However, currently, she is a homemaker for the Insigne family. She mostly spends her time spending quality time with her children at home. Being a strong and ferocious supporter of her husband, she attends many of Lorenzo’s games. During the EURO 2020, Jenny was seen in the stadium for almost every game that Italy played. Now, that’s quite a commitment!
Genoveffa Darone and Lorenzo Insigne relationship
Genoveffa met with Lorenzo when he was still playing for Pescara on a loan. The pair didn’t take long to understand that they share a strong connection and being together makes them incredibly happy. After just seven months of seeing each other Lorenzo proposed to his love of life and the duo tied the knot in 2012. The luxury wedding was attended by many close friends and family members. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable to this date. They have seen many highs and lows in life, but after all these years, their love is still pure.
Their family got bigger and better after the arrival of their two wonderful children. Jenny and Insigne welcomed their first son, Carmine on 4 April 2013. Two years later their family completed after the inclusion of another wonderful boy child, Christian.
Genoveffa Darone Social media
Jenny mostly keeps her private life secret. Very frequently, she posts pictures with her two children and husband. With only 30 posts on her instagram, it’s evident that she doesn’t like the excessive stardom and public interest. From her social media posts, her current priorities become clearer. She has 199k followers and her timeline is full of her child’s pictures.
Who is Jocelyn Burgardt? Learn all about the girlfriend of Edinson Cavani
Jocelyn Burgardt is a professional dancer, and she is known for being the girlfriend of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Here is everything about the couple.
Burgardt comes from Bella Union, Uruguay and she is known for being the partner of one of the best strikers in the current time Edinson Cavani. The footballer first married the model Maria Soledad.
Jocelyn Burgardt and Edison Cavani Family
Jocelyn was born on September 21, 1992, in Bella Union, Uruguay. She keeps a shallow and private profile, so nothing much is known about her parents. Though she is available on social media, there is no information about her background.
On February 14, 1987, Edinson Cavani was born in Salto, Uruguay, to his father, Luis Cavani and mother, Berta Gomez. He also has two elder brothers who are both professional footballers.
Jocelyn Burgardt husband Edin son Cavani
Edison Cavani is considered one of the best strikers of his generation known for his clinical finishing. He plays for the Uruguayan international team and also in the Premier League club Manchester United. He won the Copa America for his nation in 2011.
Cavani began his journey for Danubio in Montevideo, where he played for two years before moving to Italy to play for Palermo in 2007. He then was signed for Napoli, who brought him for a fee of $19 million. Napoli won the Coppa Italia, in which Cavani played a pivotal role. He was the Serie A top scorer with 29 league goals.
On July 16, 2013, Cavani was signed by Paris Saint Germain. There was no looking back for Cavani from there on as he won six Ligue 1 titles, five Copes da la Ligue, and the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season.
Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in the Premier League for the 2020–21 season, making an immediate impact by scoring his first league goal in November. In May, he decided to continue another season, and he added a famous long-range goal.
He made an impression in the Europa League by scoring significant goals, but Manchester United fell short in the final. After Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team in the 2021–22 season, he changed to the number 21 jersey, continued to score goals, and eventually left the team when his contract expired. Then, in August 2022, Cavani joined Valencia, and then in July 2023, he transferred to Boca Juniors.
Edinson lays International football for Uruguay, making his debut on February 6, 2008, and scored 53 goals. He played an essential role in winning Uruguay their fifteenth Copa America title.
Jocelyn Burgardt and Edinson Cavani Kids
Edinson was married to Maria Cabris Yarrus, but they got divorced after seven years of marriage. They have two sons together, Bautista and Lucas.
Cavani and Jocelyn met when she was a part of the parade of the city of Bella Union, where she was a dancer. They started their relationship after Cavani’s separation in 2015, and since then, they have been together. They are not married yet, but Jocelyn and Cavani have a daughter named India Cavani, born on May 17, 2019.
Jocelyn Burgardt Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jocelyn is a very passionate dancer and fashion lover. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her education and professional career, and she maintains a shallow key profile on social media.
She is excellent friends with some famous WAGs like Jorgeina Cardoso, Angel Di Maria’s wife and Marquinhos’s wife, Carol Cabrino. Cavani and Jocelyn have a combined net worth of more than $40 million. Most of her net worth comes from her husband’s earnings.
Who is Marina Sarri? Meet the wife of Maurizio Sarri
Marina Sarri is a businesswoman, and She is known for being the wife of one of the world’s most excellent managers, Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Serie A club, Lazio Maurizio Sarri. Her partner was also the manager of top clubs like Juventus and Chelsea. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri Families
Marina was born in Italy. Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. She is a very private person. Nothing is known about her sibling. Marina Sarri has never spoken about her family members and no one knows about her background.
Maurizio was born on 10 January 1959 in Naples, Italy, to his father, Amerigo, a former professional cyclist. However, there is not much known about his mother As he maintains a really private life and is always shies away from the limelight.
Marina Sarri husband Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio is one of the best managers in the Italian circuit and is currently the manager of the Serie A club. He did not play football professionally but took part as an amateur centre back and coach while working as a banker. He has been the manager for many clubs like Juventus, Chelsea, Avellino, and Lazio. The manager also has a good track record and continues to remain in the interest of top teams.
Sarri first managed U.S.D Sita 1925 in 1990, and in the following year, he was appointed as the manager of the fellow league team U.S Faellese. In2005 he had his first Serie B job at Pescara.
In 2014 Sarri won promotion to Serie A with Empoli, and after preserving their place in the top flight, he was quickly hired by Napoli. He won several awards while managing the Naples-based club. After that, Sarri moved to English Club Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League. He returned to Italy to coach Juventus in 2019, with whom he went on to win the Serie A title in his first season.
He became the oldest manager to ever win Serie A.
Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri Kids
Maurizio and his wife Marina have been married for over 25 years. However, it is not known the exact date of their marriage. They have been together through ups and downs. Marina has shown her support for Maurizio during matches and is also seen in stadiums.
The couple has one son together named Nicole Sarri. Both maintain a private personal life, so nothing much is known about the pair. They don’t share about their son and there is no picture of their family as well.
Marina Sarri Profession, Career, Net Worth
Marina is a businesswoman who owns a business that produces labels and other industrial tools in Viaggio. Even though she is the wife of such a high profile manager, she likes to shy away from the limelight and maintains a low-key profile.
There is no information regarding her net worth or social media as she doesn’t have any accounts on mainstream websites. However, her husband Maurizio has an estimated net worth of around $15 million. He has been one of the richest football managers in the world.
Who is Tamara Spalletti? Meet the wife of Luciano Spalletti
Tamara is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the former head coach of Italian football team, Luciano Spalletti. Let u see everything about the couple.
Spalletti comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best Italian coaches and former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalleti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Families
Tamara Spalletti was born in Italy and completed her schooling there. There is no specific birth date that has been listed anywhere on the internet, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. It has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. Tamara is yet to share about her family and personal details to the public. Though she is available on social media, there is no information.
Luciano Spalletti was born on 7 March 1959 in Certaldo, Italy. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.
Tamara Spalletti husband Luciano Spalletti
Luciano is a former player and now an Italian football manager. He was also the head coach of Napoli. Started his career as a semi-professional footballer in his mid-20s. After nearly a decade of lower-tier football in Italy, he retired in 1993 and transitioned into coaching.
Spalletti’s early career as a manager wasn’t really that impactful, but it was at Udinese that he really began to make an impact. He led them to a stunning fourth-place finish in Serie A and also made them secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
He then coached Roma, leading them to a record for most consecutive wins, which resulted in Roma climbing from 15th place to 5th place in the table. After that, Luciano resigned from the Rome-based club to become the manager of Russian side Zenit Saint-Petersburg.
Zenit won the Russian Cup under Spalletti but failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. After three trophyless seasons, he was sacked. Spalletti returned to Roma for a second reign when he led them to the Champions League play-off spot for two consecutive seasons.
Spalleti was then confirmed as the new manager of Inter Millan. Inter won the International Champions Cup friendly tournament in Singapore after defeating Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He led Inter to first place as they became the only Italian team still undefeated after the first 16 weeks and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.
Luciano was then announced as the new head coach of Napoli. He had a successful stint. He was sacked as the Italian football manager in 2025.
Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Kids
Tamara and Luciano have been together for more than two decades. However, their exact marriage date has not been disclosed as it was a really private and intimate affair attended by only close friends and family members.
The couple has three children together, namely Federico Spalletti, Matilda Spalletti and Samuele Spalleti. Her wife has been Luciano’s constant support through all the ups and downs.
Tamara Spalletti Profession, Career, Net Worth
Tamara Spalletti is a homemaker and maintains a really private life. But she has been together with Luciano through thick and thin taking care of their children.
She has a really private life and has no social media account. There is no disclosure of her net worth as well. Whereas her husband has a net worth of $5.5 million.
