Who Is Genoveffa Darone? Meet the wife of Lorenzo Insigne

Genoveffa Darone is best known as the wife of Italian football player Lorenzo Insigne. Here is everything about the couple.

Genoveffa Darone Biography

Genoveffa Darone is the loving wife of Italian football star Lorenzo Insigne. She started from a very humble beginning and with hard work and passion lived life on her own terms before meeting with Insigne. Naples is the city that grew the two souls together and only after their first meeting, it was clear that they had a connection. The love story only got better in the last few years with the arrival of their beautiful kids.

Genoveffa Darone husband Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne has developed himself into one of the best forwards from Napoli and after his heroics in the EURO 2020, it was evident why Naples gave him so much love. However, he didn’t have such fame when he was just starting out his football journey at the age of 15. Insigne started his career with Gli Azzurri youth ranks. Soon, the teenager was spotted by the senior team coaches because of his incredible dribbling skills. He took the team to different heights in the last few years. Napoli secured the runners-up position of Serie A four times and won the Copa Italia two times with the help of Insigne. However, the beautiful partnership is set to end this summer as the Napoli captain recently signed a pre-contract agreement with American team Toronto FC. The star footballer has to move to the US and Naples would certainly miss one of their own.

Insigne’s stature wasn’t only limited to Napoli as his incredible performance for the Italian national team put him on the radar of every Italian football lover. But very few of them really know about his charming love story with Genoveffa. So today, we are going to discuss the personal life, career and interests of Insigne’s stunning wife.

Lorenzo Insigne with wife Genoveffa Darone during vacation.

Genoveffa Darone Childhood and Family

Genoveffa was brought into the world on September 24, 1992, by her Italian parents. She is not the only child of her parents as she also has two sisters, Lucia and Violetta, and one brother Roberto. She was born in Frattamaggior. Her father is Flavio, and her mother Evelina did everything in their hand to give all their children a good life and decent upbringing. Born into a Cristian family, Genoveffa a.k.a Jenny used to visit the church often in her childhood and she hasn’t stopped the practice either.

Jenny completed her high school at a local institution. However, we currently don’t have the information on whether she went to university after that. She has mostly kept her educational and childhood information away from the public eye. But what we have gathered, she spent a quite enjoyable childhood with her siblings and shares a fond relationship with her parents to date.

Genoveffa Darone supporting Lorenzo.

Genoveffa Darone career

Jenny is a woman of strong dedication and hardship. Even at a very young age, she started helping her family financially by working as a saleswoman in a haircare shop. However, currently, she is a homemaker for the Insigne family. She mostly spends her time spending quality time with her children at home. Being a strong and ferocious supporter of her husband, she attends many of Lorenzo’s games. During the EURO 2020, Jenny was seen in the stadium for almost every game that Italy played. Now, that’s quite a commitment!

Genoveffa Darone was a saleswoman in a haircare shop before meeting Lorenzo.

Genoveffa Darone and Lorenzo Insigne relationship

Genoveffa met with Lorenzo when he was still playing for Pescara on a loan. The pair didn’t take long to understand that they share a strong connection and being together makes them incredibly happy. After just seven months of seeing each other Lorenzo proposed to his love of life and the duo tied the knot in 2012. The luxury wedding was attended by many close friends and family members. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable to this date. They have seen many highs and lows in life, but after all these years, their love is still pure.

Their family got bigger and better after the arrival of their two wonderful children. Jenny and Insigne welcomed their first son, Carmine on 4 April 2013. Two years later their family completed after the inclusion of another wonderful boy child, Christian.

Genoveffa and Lorenzo with their children.

Genoveffa Darone Social media

Jenny mostly keeps her private life secret. Very frequently, she posts pictures with her two children and husband. With only 30 posts on her instagram, it’s evident that she doesn’t like the excessive stardom and public interest. From her social media posts, her current priorities become clearer. She has 199k followers and her timeline is full of her child’s pictures.

