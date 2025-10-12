Bayer Leverkusen
Who Is Hana Behounkova? Meet the wife of Patrik Schick
Hana Behounkova is the wife of Bayer Leverkusen star Patrik Schick. Here is everything about the couple.
Hana Behounkova Biography
Hana Behounkova is the loving wife of Patrik Schick. The duo has been together for a long time. Their relationship is built upon trust and understanding. Schick is turning heads in the Bundesliga after a scintillating spell with his country at the EURO 2020. But, Hana didn’t choose Patrick for his success, fame or financial stability as she has been committed to the relationship even before the Bayer Leverkusen striker turned pro. The pair has experienced some of the best moments of their lives in recent years. They got married in 2020 and lead a happy life with their kids.
Hana Behounkova husband Patrik Schick
Patrik Schick started his professional journey with Sparta Prague. He spent some short spells at RB Leipzig, Sampdoria and AS Roma, but he struggled to find consistency. However, the Czech star has experienced rapid growth in the last two years. He went viral for his fantastic long-distance goal against Scotland in the EURO 2020 that went on to win the goal of the tournament award. But he didn’t stop there and scored four more in that tournament. Despite having the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo, the Chech star lost the highest scorer award due to the difference of one assist.
Patrik Schick has shown top-notch performance for Bayer Leverkusen. After 16 matches in the Bundesliga, the striker scored 18 goals, five less than the highest scorer Robert Lewandowski. It won’t be any surprise if a big European club comes calling for the Czech star in the summer. He plays for Bayer Leverkusen and also the Czech Republic national football team. One thing is sure; his beautiful wife would always be on his side if he decides to take the giant leap. So, today we’re going to unfold the exciting life of Hana.
Hana Behounkova Childhood and Family
Hana was brought into the world on June 9, 1996, by her Czech parents. Schick’s wife has kept her family and childhood information away from the public eye. We could not extract the name of the father and mother and couldn’t verify if she has any siblings or not. Furthermore, she hasn’t posted any images with her family members on Instagram either.
Hana hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her higher studies. But from what we have fetched about her, she graduated high school from a local institution. Her university details are still unknown.
Hana Behounkova career
We couldn’t get any information about Hana’s job and professional life. From her social media activities, it’s evident that she is a caring housewife for the Schick family. Reports state she was an IS deveoper and a model before her marriage with the footballer.
Hana Behounkova and Patrik Schick relationship
Hana and Patrik are childhood friends. They started seeing each other when they were still students and developed a bond. Their friendship turned into a beautiful relationship over the years. Being from the same locality, they were able to spend a lot of time with each other. But due to his football career, the Leverkusen star had to travel a lot. He went to many different countries in 5 years. So that must be painful for them to stay at a great distance from each other. However, that experience was required to understand how committed they are in the relationship. Even though their love story continued for several years, Patrick didn’t take the big step of proposing to her before 2019. Maybe the Czech footballer wanted to settle his professional career first, and when he found the stability in that, he didn’t take a second to make the big proposal to Hana. The pair tied the knot in 2020 in a luxury wedding that was attended by many teammates, close friends and family.
On October 9, 2020, Hana and Patrik were blessed with a baby girl named Victoria. The child has given a new turn to the love story. Even though Patrick is playing in Germany, Hana motley posts family photos from her home in Prague. After the girl came into their life, their priority has completely changed, and you can see the reflection on her Instagram feed. Their son Nico was born in 2021.
Hana Behounkova Social media
Hana’s Instagram feed was full of pictures with her friends and several trips before. It seems the Czech beauty loves to travel a lot. She has taken many pictures at many famous locations in the world. The travel and journey may have taken a hit after the birth of the baby girl, but you can certainly see how much the child matters to her. Now mostly, she posts pictures with Victoria and Patrick. She also posts pictures of her birthdays and uploads pictures on her marriage anniversary.
AS Monaco
Elena Shtilyanova- Meet The Wife Of Dimitar Berbatov Who Faced Kidnap Threats From Mafia
Elena Shtilyanova is famous for being the wife of Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Latest News – How Sir Alex Ferguson saved her
Did you know a shocking fact about Eleme Shtilyanova, here it is. In 2012, mafia mobsters blackmailed Dimitar Berbatov that they would kidnap his wife and children if he didn’t pay them a sum of £500,000. It was none other than Sir Alex Ferguson who helped the Bulgarian by arranging a private jet for him and his family to return to Manchester safely. (Source: Standard)
Even after returning to Manchester, Berbatov was so worried that he has requested his neighbours to keep a tight watch on his home.
Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side. Berbatov is known for his superb ball control and his first touch is considered as one the greatest in the history of the beautiful game.
Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family
Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Education
Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Elena Shtilyanova career
Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.
Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long-term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012. The couple lead a happy life with their kids. They go on trips and watch football matches as well.
Elena Shtilyanova Social media
Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media. Elena shares pictures and stories, but she is not an active user.
Bayer Leverkusen
Who is Melissa Fernandez – Claudio Echeverri Girlfriend!?
Melissa Fernandez is best known as the girlfriend of Bayer Leverkusen star Claudio Echeverri. Here is everything about Melissa Fernandez and her relationship with the footballer.
Melissa Fernandez, the beautiful girlfriend of Claudio Echeverri is a professional football player who also played for the River Plate women’s team as a defender. She also hails from the same city as Claudio Echeverri and the duo have been dating together for years. Claudio Echeverri began his club career with the same River Plate team. According to Melissa Fernandez’s instagram page, she plays for the club Atletico Sarmiento. Both of them have been in a relationship since their training days in Chaco.
Melissa Fernandez’s partner Claudio Echeverri is signed by Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Manchester City. He will play for the club for the next 2 seasons. There is no update about Claudio Echeverri’s salary at Bayer Leverkusen. It is reported that his pay has been reduced by a small margin, but Claudio Echeverri can increase his value with a good record in the next season.
Melissa Fernandez Childhood & Family
Melissa Fernandez was born in Chaco, Argentina. There is no exact information about her Birthday, Education, and Degree. Melissa Fernandez’s parents are entrepreneurs, but their names and business information have been private. She started training at a local club in Chaco and joined the River Plate team when she was 17.
Melissa Fernandez Boyfriend Claudio Echeverri
Claudio Echeverri has been a star player since his u-17 days. Echeverri started his career with the River Plate club and was signed in 2016 by the same club. In 2022, he was retained by the club for $25 million .Claudio Echeverri played for Argentina under-17, under-19, and under-23 teams. In 2024, he was signed by the Premier League club Manchester City before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. His dream is to play a world cup for the Argentina senior men’s team.
Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri Relationship
Melissa and Claudio Echeverri’s relationship has been a match made in heaven. Both were born in the Chaco region of Argentina. Both have been training together since their under-17 days at River Plate. Both have passion for soccer and fell in love in 2020.
Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri have been through their ups and downs, and they share a great bond. They don’t share their pictures on social media and maintain their relationship in private. Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri practice together, and they share insights on soccer to each other. Claudio Echeverri has been hailed as the next big thing from Argentina. If the midfielder can continue his good form, he will reach great heights in the coming seasons.
Melissa Fernandez Social Media
Melissa Fernandez is active on Instagram and other social media pages. She doesn’t have more than 100k followers on her instagram page. Melissa Fernandez shares pictures of her soccer matches. She rarely posts pictures of her with Claudio Echeverri.
Are Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri Married?
No, Claudio Echeverri and Melissa Fernandez are not married as per their social media posts. Melissa and Claudio have been dating for years, but they are yet to get married. Sources close to the couple inform that both Claudio Echeverri and Melissa Fernandez are not interested in marriage anytime soon.
Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri Kids
Melissa Fernandez and her partner Claudio Echeverri don’t have any kids. There is no proof of the couple having children on their social media pages. Both Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri have set their focus and goals on soccer. The duo have been working hard to achieve big at the international level. This might be the reason for them not having any kids.
Arsenal
Beware Rivals: 3 Reasons Why Piero Hincapie Is The Next Andy Robertson
Arsenal have pulled off a masterstroke by securing Piero Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, and Premier League rivals should be very worried. The £45m package with an option to buy has landed the Gunners a defender who could revolutionize their left flank just like Andrew Robertson transformed Liverpool‘s.
The 23-year-old Ecuadorian arrives with serious pedigree, having been instrumental in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title victory in 2023/24. But what makes Hincapie truly special is his Robertson-esque ability to redefine what modern full-backs can achieve.
Read More: Peter Schmeichel is WRONG! 3 Stats To Prove That Arsenal Do Not Play Ugly Football
Attacking Output That Rivals Midfielders
Robertson’s legacy at Liverpool was built on his relentless attacking contributions from left-back. The Scot registered 11 assists in the 2018-19 Premier League season, setting a new standard for defensive players. Robertson’s Premier League assist record for defenders surpassed Leighton Baines’ previous mark, achieving this feat in 189 fewer appearances.
Hincapie possesses similar attacking instincts. The versatile defender can operate as a central defender or at left-back, offering Arteta tactical flexibility while providing the attacking thrust Arsenal’s left side has occasionally lacked. His ability to bomb forward while maintaining defensive solidity mirrors Robertson’s early Liverpool impact.
Read More: Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice
Proven Winner With Championship Mentality
What separated Robertson from other attacking full-backs was his winning mentality and big-game performances. Hincapie’s role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga triumph demonstrates his ability to perform when stakes are highest. Having made more than 100 appearances for Leverkusen since joining in 2021, he’s proven his consistency at elite level.
This championship experience is invaluable for Arsenal’s title ambitions. Just as Robertson’s arrival coincided with Liverpool’s golden period, Hincapie could be the missing piece in Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League glory.
Read More: Video: William Saliba Walking Awkwardly While Leaving Anfield
Perfect Profile For Modern Football
Robertson succeeded because he embodied the modern full-back evolution – pace, stamina, crossing ability, and tactical intelligence. Hincapie ticks every box. At 23, he’s entering his prime years with room for improvement under Arteta’s guidance.
The five-year contract already agreed and €52 million permanent option shows Arsenal’s long-term commitment. This isn’t a short-term fix but a strategic investment in a player who could dominate the Premier League’s left flank for years.
Robertson’s transformation from Hull City prospect to Liverpool legend proves that the right environment can unlock extraordinary potential. Arsenal may have just signed their own version of that story.
Premier League rivals have been warned – Piero Hincapie could be the next Andrew Robertson, and he’s wearing red again.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
