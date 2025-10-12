Who Is Hana Behounkova? Meet the wife of Patrik Schick

Hana Behounkova is the wife of Bayer Leverkusen star Patrik Schick. Here is everything about the couple.

Hana Behounkova Biography

Hana Behounkova is the loving wife of Patrik Schick. The duo has been together for a long time. Their relationship is built upon trust and understanding. Schick is turning heads in the Bundesliga after a scintillating spell with his country at the EURO 2020. But, Hana didn’t choose Patrick for his success, fame or financial stability as she has been committed to the relationship even before the Bayer Leverkusen striker turned pro. The pair has experienced some of the best moments of their lives in recent years. They got married in 2020 and lead a happy life with their kids.

Hana Behounkova husband Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick started his professional journey with Sparta Prague. He spent some short spells at RB Leipzig, Sampdoria and AS Roma, but he struggled to find consistency. However, the Czech star has experienced rapid growth in the last two years. He went viral for his fantastic long-distance goal against Scotland in the EURO 2020 that went on to win the goal of the tournament award. But he didn’t stop there and scored four more in that tournament. Despite having the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo, the Chech star lost the highest scorer award due to the difference of one assist.

Patrik Schick has shown top-notch performance for Bayer Leverkusen. After 16 matches in the Bundesliga, the striker scored 18 goals, five less than the highest scorer Robert Lewandowski. It won’t be any surprise if a big European club comes calling for the Czech star in the summer. He plays for Bayer Leverkusen and also the Czech Republic national football team. One thing is sure; his beautiful wife would always be on his side if he decides to take the giant leap. So, today we’re going to unfold the exciting life of Hana.

Hana and Patrik are childhood friends.

Hana Behounkova Childhood and Family

Hana was brought into the world on June 9, 1996, by her Czech parents. Schick’s wife has kept her family and childhood information away from the public eye. We could not extract the name of the father and mother and couldn’t verify if she has any siblings or not. Furthermore, she hasn’t posted any images with her family members on Instagram either.

Hana hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her higher studies. But from what we have fetched about her, she graduated high school from a local institution. Her university details are still unknown.

The couple spending quality time in Rome.

Hana Behounkova career

We couldn’t get any information about Hana’s job and professional life. From her social media activities, it’s evident that she is a caring housewife for the Schick family. Reports state she was an IS deveoper and a model before her marriage with the footballer.

Hana loves travelling a lot.

Hana Behounkova and Patrik Schick relationship

Hana and Patrik are childhood friends. They started seeing each other when they were still students and developed a bond. Their friendship turned into a beautiful relationship over the years. Being from the same locality, they were able to spend a lot of time with each other. But due to his football career, the Leverkusen star had to travel a lot. He went to many different countries in 5 years. So that must be painful for them to stay at a great distance from each other. However, that experience was required to understand how committed they are in the relationship. Even though their love story continued for several years, Patrick didn’t take the big step of proposing to her before 2019. Maybe the Czech footballer wanted to settle his professional career first, and when he found the stability in that, he didn’t take a second to make the big proposal to Hana. The pair tied the knot in 2020 in a luxury wedding that was attended by many teammates, close friends and family.

the wedding ceremony of Patrik Schick and Hana Behounkova.

On October 9, 2020, Hana and Patrik were blessed with a baby girl named Victoria. The child has given a new turn to the love story. Even though Patrick is playing in Germany, Hana motley posts family photos from her home in Prague. After the girl came into their life, their priority has completely changed, and you can see the reflection on her Instagram feed. Their son Nico was born in 2021.

Hana and Patrik with their daughter Victoria.

Hana Behounkova Social media

Hana’s Instagram feed was full of pictures with her friends and several trips before. It seems the Czech beauty loves to travel a lot. She has taken many pictures at many famous locations in the world. The travel and journey may have taken a hit after the birth of the baby girl, but you can certainly see how much the child matters to her. Now mostly, she posts pictures with Victoria and Patrick. She also posts pictures of her birthdays and uploads pictures on her marriage anniversary.

