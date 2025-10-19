AC Milan
Who Is Helena Seger? Meet the wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In this article, let us see about Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena Seger.
Helena Seger Biography
Helena Seger is the stunning wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Most of the wives of football superstars aren’t very professionally active; however, the ferocious Swedish lady doesn’t come under that category. She started working at the age of 13, and even before the arrival of Zlatan in her life, she was financially stable. After meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, her popularity grew.
A successful entrepreneur and real estate businesswoman, Helena decided not to live depending only on his husband. Even though the AC Milan striker has a self-possessive public image, the same status doesn’t apply to his relationship with Helena. In contrast, the Swedish lady has made him even stronger over the years.
Helena Seger husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. What he has achieved in the last few years is quite emphatic. After spending four years at PSG, he spent short spells with United and LA Galaxy before returning to San Siro. AC Milan struggled to compete with other Milan giants – Juventus and Inter when the Swedish star joined them. But, in only two years, the 40-year-old rubbed off his winning mentality on the team and made the Rossoneri even stronger.
Zlatan struggled in the first half of the season due to an injury. However, the former Barcelona man returned in solid fashion by bagging eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances. Going quite hard at the age of 40, Ibra didn’t have a comfortable childhood. Born in a poverty-stricken family, his parents struggled to put food on the table.
But, he worked incredibly hard to earn success. That is why he might have found a connection between him and Helena. It seems there is no weak mentality in their family. However, today we will discover how their relationship started and what Heleana is up to these days.
Helena Seger’s Husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Career
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a retired Swedish professional footballer who played as a striker. With 34 titles in his career, he is one of the most decorated players in history and is considered one of the best attackers of all time. Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has almost 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals. He has accumulated 123 caps and 62 goals while playing for Sweden at different levels. Ibrahimovic has received the Guldbollen (the Golden Ball) a record 12 times and has frequently been selected for the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA FIFPro World XI.
Helena Seger Childhood and Family
Helena was brought into the world on August 25, 1970, by her Swedish parents. Her parents, Margareta and Ingemar, were able to raise Helena in a manner that she wouldn’t fear anything in her way to success. Helena also has a younger sister named Karin and a younger brother named Henrik.
Helena completed her education at local institutions. She has a college degree in Pattern design, fabric embroidery, and economics. Helena started working at a very young age. So, she was studying as well as working at the same time. It shows the dedication of a Swedish girl who had big ambitions and wasn’t afraid of anything.
Helena Seger career
Helena started working with Gul & Bla at the age of 13. She began rising the corporate ladder and spent successful stints at JC, Rabbit, Replay, and Diesel. She started her venture in the sales and marketing sector with Bonner and later worked with Corona and Hooch, FlyMe. Currently, her worth is around $160 million. Her bank account already had a handsome amount of money even before he met Zlatan. So, the Swedish football star’s fame and financial strength didn’t make any difference for Helena.
Helena moved to Italy with Zlatan when he signed for Juventus. Therefore, she had to leave all her contracts and professional career in Sweden. But that didn’t stop her from growing her career in business. She started a real estate firm in Italy, and currently, she mostly spends her time managing the real estate business.
Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s relationship
Helena met with Zlatan back in 2002. However, after the initial meetups, the Swedish woman didn’t give much attention to the AC Milan star for his arrogant behaviour. But we all know how stubborn Ibra is. He made a considerable amount of effort to change Helena’s perspective and finally managed to win her heart. The duo has kept their private life pretty secret. They haven’t shared any information about their marriage to date. Therefore, we couldn’t get the exact date when they tied the knot. But from the likes of it, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years.
Helena and Zlatan welcomed their first son Maximilian On September 22, 2006. The pair was blessed with another son named Vincent on March 6, 2008. Helena and her sons have been seen supporting Zlatan from the stands several times during Sweden’s matches.
Helena Seger Social media
Helena is quite secretive about her personal life and doesn’t have any account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. From the looks of it, she certainly doesn’t enjoy excessive stardom and public interest. The duo likes to spend their leisure time with their children. There is no official account on Helena Seger’s name. There is no account on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s following list as well. She loves being an introverted lady.
Read More:
AC Milan
Top 10 Best Italian Footballers of All Time
Italy has produced some of the biggest stars in football and here we learn about the top 10 best Italian footballers of all time.
10. Sandro Mazzola
Mazzola, an offensive midfielder, spent his whole career at Inter. He and his country won the Euros in 1968. Along with Helenio Herrera as a coach and great players like Luis Suarez, Mazzola helped establish Inter as the most successful club team of the 1960s. With them, he won four Serie A titles, including two in a row in 1965 and 1966. He scored twice against Real Madrid in the final to help Inter win the first continental championship in 1964.
Mazzola was dexterous, swift, and strategically astute. He also put in a lot of defensive effort. Herrera eventually promoted him to the position of right forward. He has 70 caps for Italy and has 22 goals. After winning the Euros, the Italians had high hopes for the 1970 World Cup. They did fantastically well all the way to the final. Valcareggi alternated between Gianni and Mazzola, with the latter regularly filling in for the former. With a 4-1 victory, Brazil emerged victorious. Mazzola served as the club’s captain from 1970 until his retirement in 1977.
9. Francesco Totti
During his 26-year reign in Rome, Francesco was the first one-club guy and became the essence of Roma. Despite being a brilliant enough player to have been a part of a stronger team than Roma, Totti is one of the most illustrious players in history. He turned down Real Madrid’s offer, and his name will go down in Rome’s football history. Totti is noted for his offensive versatility.
He was recognised for his superb vision and ball control and could play anywhere from the front line to number 10 or even farther down the field. His ability to influence play in midfield is a result of his passing range, vision, and finishing abilities. He was an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2000 and 2004 campaigns, as well as the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.
After nearly guiding his team to victory in 2000, they were defeated in the final by France 2-1, and he was forced to endure a miserable World Cup in 2002 until ultimately winning in 2006. Italy beat France 5-3 with Luca Toni in the final, as the two teams teamed up to assault the final. Following his retirement, he became Roma’s club director.
8. Fabio Cannavaro
In a one-on-one situation, Fabio Cannavaro was one of the most difficult players to beat. His physical presence was only equaled by his timing and anticipation while tackling, which made him the finest defender of his generation and saw him play for many of Europe’s top teams.
He was a key figure in Parma’s 1999 UEFA Cup victory, as well as Real Madrid’s two La Liga crowns and Italy’s 2006 World Cup victory. Many people in the game, as well as spectators, admired his calmness under pressure. This all-around performance propelled him to the top of his generation’s defensive ranks, earning him the 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year title — the first and only time a defender has won the coveted accolade.
7. Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo was a wizard with the ball at his feet and was one of the finest midfield conductors of his period. He had near-perfect technique and could choose a pass across the pitch with ease. His ability to hit the ball with tremendous curve and flare earned him a spot on the highlight reel for fans.
Pirlo was capable of incredible free kicks, cheeky panenka penalties, and outrageous stepovers. It was because of these abilities that he became a star for both AC Milan and Juventus, earning six Serie A titles and three Player of the Year awards throughout his career. Pirlo also won the 2006 World Cup, meaning that he won nearly everything there was to win. He was one of the game changers for his country who also inspired many upcoming footballers.
6. Roberto Baggio
Perhaps the greatest offensive Italian player of all time is Roberto Baggio. During an era of supremacy throughout the 1980s and 1990s, his vision, creativity, and finishing were unsurpassed. He went through the Caldogno and L.R. Academies. Vincenza was signed by Fiorentina for PS1.5 million in 1985. That was a hefty price to pay for an 18-year-old prodigy. Despite being injured during his time in Florence, he is regarded as the team’s top player and was a striking player.
His remarkable performances earned him a world-record PS8 million transfer to Juventus in 1990. He was given the coveted number 10 shirt by Michel Platini. He did certainly become one of the best players in the world during his five seasons at Turin. Despite only winning one Serie A championship and never winning the World Cup, his style of play influenced generations.
5. Alessandro del Piero
Alessandro del Piero was perhaps the greatest Italian player of all time in terms of technical ability. Throughout his career, he mostly played as a striker in deep-lying positions. Del Piero was spotted by Juventus in 1993 and signed for EUR2.58 million after barely making it onto Padova’s senior team in Serie B.
In 19 excellent seasons in Turin, he won six Serie A championships and one Coppa Italia. In 2005 and 2006, he also won league titles, which were later revoked owing to the Calciopoli scandal. Del Piero was a member of a squad that comprised Nedved, Trezeguet, and Nedved, among others. The Turin giants smashed their way through the second level and were promoted to Serie A in 2007.
He is Italy’s tenth most capped player with 91 appearances. He assisted on 27 goals, including the 2006 World Cup semi-final goal against Germany. He also scored a penalty against France in the final. Del Piero announced his retirement in 2015, after playing for Sydney FC and Delhi Dynamos in the latter phases of his career.
4. Gianluigi Buffon
Buffon’s rapid responses and incredible agility have made him one of the finest goalkeepers of his time, as well as a natural leader who has inspired many of his colleagues. Buffon’s success has extended to all aspects of the game, as he has won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and was a key member of the 2006 World Cup-winning team. With 176 appearances for his country, Buffon holds the all-time record for most appearances in a period that few will be able to match in the future.
3. Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini has established himself as one of the finest defenders of any generation, as well as one of the greatest Italian footballers ever. Maldini was naturally suited to play anywhere in the backline, and he was equally at ease as a full-back as he was in the middle. He was a shockingly speedy centre-back who caught many strikers off guard and was one of his generation’s top tacklers.
Maldini, who isn’t scared to score goals, may also be a threat from set-pieces because of his exceptional aerial skills. As a result of all of this, many people looked up to Maldini, who captained both Italy and AC Milan for most of his career. Maldini is one of the most accomplished defenders in football history, having won seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns.
2. Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi was one of the rare defenders who could lead the line as he did. He may not have been the largest player on the field, but he was one of the best defenders of all time. He was a genuine anchor for his side, able to gently manage the ball and deposit it without making any blunders.
He was always noticeable, and his sense of placement was unrivalled by any of his opponents. Baresi’s abilities allowed him to be a member of the 1982 World Cup-winning side, as well as guiding younger players on home soil when they reached the 1990 World Cup final four.
1. Giuseppe Meazza
Meazza may be unknown to modern football fans, yet he was instrumental in their World Cup triumphs in 1934 and 1938. On and off the field, Meazza was a show-off. He spent much of his career as an all-out striker and an inside forward, and is recognised for his shooting, passing, and heading.
Meazza came via Inter’s youth system. In his first Serie A season, he established a record with 31 league goals and won the title with Inter, which was also the league’s founding year. Two years later, he won it again. Due to an injury in 1938/39, Meazza was transferred to AC Milan for the following season. In 1946, he returned to Inter as the player-manager after playing for Juventus and Atalanta.
Read More:
AC Milan
Milos Kerkez – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Milos Kerkez is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Liverpool and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Milos Kerkez, a talented footballer, was born on 7 November 2003 in Serbia. He is a left-back known for his skills and contributions on the field. Despite being born in Serbia, he represents the Hungary national team in international competitions.
Milos Kerkez continues to be a potential player to watch in the world of football. His career has been distinguished by tenacity, talent, and success at multiple teams and on the international level.
Milos Kerkez’s Net Worth and Salary
Milos Kerkez has a net worth of $7 million based on a latest report and this is way higher than his last known net worth. This indicates his growth. His services to the sport have considerably increased his financial success, even though specifics about his pay are still unknown.
He has a tremendous market value of €15 million thanks to his exceptional on-field abilities, underscoring his potential and marketability in the football industry. Kerkez’s sporting accomplishments have paved the road for a bright future. Kerkez plays for Liverpool on a five-year deal and will receive a whopping £40 million from this trade.
Milos Kerkez Club Career
Kerkez began his club career at Austrian side Rapid Wien in 2014, where he played until 2019. He joined Gyri ETO FC in 2020, a Nemzeti Bajnokság II team from Hungary. He gained a lot of support and inspiration from his coaches and teammates while he was a student at Gyr, which inspired him to choose the Hungarian national team.
He signed a contract with the famed Serie A team A.C. Milan on February 2, 2021, after his achievements attracted the attention of big European clubs. It was a dream come true to be given the chance to play for AC Milan, especially after speaking with the club’s technical director, former footballer Paolo Maldini. Kerkez, however, didn’t have enough playing time at AC Milan despite his promise.
However, despite his potential, Kerkez didn’t get enough playing time at AC Milan, leading him to part ways with the club in 2022. On January 29, 2022, Kerkez joined Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar after leaving AC Milan. On May 19, 2022, against SC Heerenveen, he played his first game for the team. Later, on August 14, 2022, he defeated Sparta Rotterdam and scored his first Eredivisie goal.
Other clubs, like S.L. Benfica, were intrigued by Kerkez’s play at AZ Alkmaar and explored signing him. However, a dispute over the transfer fee prevented the deal from being completed. Milos made another important career move in 2023 when he paid an unknown sum to join Premier League team AFC Bournemouth. Fans were eager to see him demonstrate his abilities in one of the most competitive leagues in the world as this opened a new chapter in his professional career. He is now a member of Liverpool F.C and the club will bank on the star to complete back to back titles in the premier league.
Milos Kerkez International Career
Kerkez received a call-up to the senior Hungary national team for Nations League matches against England, Italy, and Germany. He made his senior team debut against Germany on 23 September 2022. He has made 27 apps for the Hungary national football team and is yet to score a goal.
Milos Kerkez Family
Milos Kerkez, who was born on November 7th, 2003 in Vrbas, Serbia and Montenegro, comes from an unremarkable household with scant information. Although information about his parents and siblings is kept private, it is clear that they have contributed significantly to his football career. Milos’ commitment to the game and his accomplishments on the pitch are proof of the foundation his family’s support and love provided.
Milos Kerkez’s Girlfriend
Milos Kerkez’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Milos Kerkez Sponsors and Endorsements
Milos Kerkez has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Milos Kerkez Cars and Tattoos
Milos might own some cars to roam around the city but the specific details about his cars are not widely reported. The player has not inked his skin yet and might change his mind about tattooing if he wins something big. He is not interested in these stuff as he is totally focusing on the game.
Read More:
AC Milan
Who Is Thessa Lacovich? Meet The Girlfriend Of Manuel Locatelli
Thessa Lacovich is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Manuel Locatelli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thessa is a digital marketing expert currently working with a private company to revolutionize the way companies do online marketing. She is also the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli. From teenage lovers to responsible partners, Thessa and Manuel have come a long way. The duo has been each other’s biggest supporters for a long time. It is known that Thessa Lacovich completed a degree in media at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. She also pursued a master’s degree in digital communication strategy.
She has been the lucky girl for Manuel Locatelli. Since joining Juventus in 2021, Manuel Locatelli has developed himself into a top defender. He understands the Italian league very well as he has been playing there for almost a decade. Last year, he provided some incredible performances in the EURO 2020 for Italy. He was a part of the victorious Italian team that won the Euro in 2021.
Even though his career is pretty interesting, we will concentrate more on his love life in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Childhood and Family
Thessa was born on March 22, 1998, in Costa Rica. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do believe that her parents worked very hard to ensure a comfortable childhood for Thessa.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Costa Rican beauty has become quite challenging. However, we are looking into the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Education
We believe Thessa spent her childhood and early adulthood in Costa Rica. Even though she hasn’t shared any information about her educational journey, our guess is that she went to a local high school in her hometown. Right after completing high school, she moved to Italy to study Media Advertising.
She graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart with an Advertising degree. Later she pursued a Masters in Digital Communication Strategy.
Thessa Lacovich career
Thessa is a digital marketing specialist and has many years of experience in the same field. Due to her studies in the field, she quickly entered the field of marketing. However, she had to work very hard to climb to the top. Now she is a reputed professional and has worked with many high-end projects. She is currently working with a firm in Milan, Italy. She loves her work and she spends her time with her husband as well.
Thessa is also pretty famous on Instagram. She has a large fanbase, and it is continuously growing. She has earned admiration and respect from her community due to her content on social platforms. She could use her online presence to make money by doing brand promotions in the future.
Thessa Lacovich Net Worth
Thessa’s net worth is under review. She has accumulated a large sum from her media specialist role. The enormous amount provides her with financial freedom. Her boyfriend, Locatelli, also earns a significant amount. The duo’s added income ensures a comfortable lifestyle for them.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli relationship
Manuel Locatelli met his girlfriend in 2017 when they were teenagers. We are unsure when, where or how they met. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting and started dating. However, the pair maintained secrecy regarding their relationship for a very long time. That’s why many fans didn’t have the idea about their love story initially.
Later, when Thessa moved in to live with Locatelli, fans learned about their relationship. Many fans have misconceptions about their marriage, but they haven’t tied the knot. However, recently Locatelli popped the big question and received a favourable answer from the love of his life. So, they are currently engaged.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli Children
Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich are a beautiful couple. Thessa Lacovich’s love for the footballer can be seen through her posts. They have two sons – Teo and Eduardo. The couple welcomed their second child on September 17, 2025.
Thessa Lacovich Social media
Thessa is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 100k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. Thessa Lacovich has posted almost 1000 posts on her Instagram handle. Sometimes she shares beautiful snaps with her husband and friends. She loves travelling and often posts alluring images from her trips. She loves supporting her boyfriend and visits the Allianz Stadium frequently.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”