Who is James Tavernier’s Wife? – Everything About Melissa Tavernier

James Tavernier is arguably the best player of the Scottish premiership club, Rangers, in this decade. He has scored over 100 goals in 350+ matches. The footballer has been married to Melissa since 2018. Melissa Tavernier is an entrepreneur from Scotland. She has been with James Tavernier through thick and thin. Let us see about the beautiful relationship between James Tavernier and Melissa.

James Tavernier and Melissa Tavernier Relationship

James Tavernier and Melissa started dating years back. There is no information when the couple began dating. James Tavernier married Melissa in a private wedding in June 2018. They were engaged in January 2018. The footballer shared the picture of their wedding on his Instagram handle with a caption “Mr & Mrs Tavernier“.

Who is Melissa Tavernier?

Melissa Tavernier is a model and an entrepreneur. She owns a Nail Salon in Scotland. Melissa is the owner of NAIL B.A.S.E.DELUXE. Apart from this, she is a part-time model as well. Melissa Tavernier met James Tavernier even before he joined the Rangers club, but we couldn’t track information about the timeline they started dating.

Melissa Tavernier Family

Melissa Tavernier hails from Scotland. Her education details and family background are not revealed. Melissa completed her degree at a popular university in Scotland. She restrains herself from sharing personal details to the media. Melissa Tavernier enjoys her life with her partner and kids and doesn’t want public attention.

Do James Tavernier and Melissa Tavernier Have Kids?

Yes, James Tavernier and Melissa have been blessed with two children. His daughter Harlow was born in 2022. Their son Jacob was born even before their marriage. James Tavernier doesn’t share many pictures of his children on his Instagram account. They go on trips every year, but James Tavernier doesn’t share them frequently.

Melissa Tavernier Social Media

Melissa Tavernier has an Instagram account, but she doesn’t post many pictures. She has 100 followers and keeps it low-profile. Melissa’s followers are her close friends and family members. Melissa does not have a verified handle. Unlike other entrepreneurs and models, Melissa does not use social media. She prefers to lead a low profile life. Melissa’s husband doesn’t post many family pictures as well. He only posts pictures from football matches and practice sessions.

