Who Is Jessica Kroos? Meet The Wife Of Toni Kroos

Here is everything about Germany football player Toni Kroos and his wife Jessica Kroos.

Jessica Kroos Biography

Jessica Kroos is the incredible wife of Toni Kroos. Their love story started in their teenage years and slowly emerged into a full-fledged relationship over the years. Toni wasn’t the glamorous footballer that we know today when he met with his wife, so Jessica didn’t know what would happen. But she had faith in her man, and she stuck together, supporting Toni for all these years.

Jessica is a successful businesswoman, but she maintains a fine gap between her work life and her love life. Toni is a global superstar for his football career; he has played with some of the world’s best clubs; therefore, there isn’t any shortage of admirers for the Real Madrid superstar. However, very few people actually know his wife. So, today we’re going to unfold all the information out there on the childhood life, career and family details of Jessica Kroos. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Toni and Jessica have known each other since their teenage days. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Jessica Kroos husband, Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is known as one of the greatest midfielders of this generation. He played in the midfield position, and his incredible passing abilities and game awareness provided him with the edge to control the vital area of the pitch. He also has a unique shooting ability from a great distance; for this exact reason, he is known as the ‘German sniper.’

Toni started his career in Germany and went on to play for one of the best clubs in the country, Bayern Munich, where he won many titles. His abilities were tracked down by Real Madrid, who signed him in 2014. Since then, the German midfielder has been a loyal servant of Los Blancos. He formed one of the greatest midfield partnerships with Luca Modric and Casemiro, and together, they helped the Spanish team win everything there is to win.

Toni also has an outstanding CV with the national team. He helped Germany win the world cup in 2014 and became one of the best players for the team.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF in action during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Real Madrid and FC Internazionale (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Jessica Kroos Childhood and Family

Jessica was brought into the world on June 5, 1988, by her German parents. The stunning German lady likes to keep a shallow profile and certainly doesn’t enjoy all the glamour and stardom that comes her way. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her family and childhood to the media for similar reasons. Therefore, we could not extract the names of his father and mother and whether she has any siblings is also unknown.

Jessica is a fierce supporter of her husband, Toni Kroos. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jessica Kroos Education

Jessica completed high school graduation from a local institution. However, we don’t have any information about her further studies. So whether she went to university after that and what subjects she studied is also unknown. She is yet to share information about her alma mater to the public.

Jessica Kroos (C), the wife of Germany’s midfielder Toni Kroos watches from the stands. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATTHIAS HANGST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Kroos career

Jessica is a unique personality when compared to other football stars’ WAGs. One noteworthy piece of information about her career is that she made a massive success in the clothing business. She currently owns a clothing line that generates handsome revenue. Her company primarily operates online; however, she has also established physical stores in several locations in Germany.

Due to her business, she has a lucrative net worth of around $1 Million. But, this is nowhere near what Toni earns from his football career. The Real Madrid star’s current weekly wages are $290,836. We have done the match, and his annual salary stands at a whopping $13 Million. By the looks of it, the Kroos family has solid financial backing, and both of them are doing a fabulous job professionally.

Jessica has achieved a lot professionally. (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Kroos and Toni Kroos relationship

The couple first met in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, when they were still teenagers. However, Jessica suggested that their first meeting wasn’t when they found love. But it was destiny that again reunited them in Germany. After the second meeting, the pair found the attraction and started seeing each other. Soon, they found love and stayed together for a long time before tying the knot in 2015. It was a luxury wedding, and some famous personalities attended the function.

Toni Kroos celebrates with his wife after winning the world cup against Argentina in 2014. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Jessica Kroos and Toni Kroos Children

Jessica and Toni welcomed their first child On August 14, 2013. It was a beautiful baby boy that they named Leon. Their second child was a girl born on July 20, 2016, the year after their marriage and Jessia gave birth to their third child – a baby boy named Fin in 2019. They spend their time with their three kids and travel to new places.

