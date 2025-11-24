Who is Joy Omewa? 22-Year-Old Wanted by Multiple WSL Clubs in Heated Race

Joy Omewa has become one of the January transfer window’s hottest properties after Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham all entered the race to sign the Fortuna Hjørring striker, according to Soccerdonna.

Joy Omewa: Nigerian Striker Who Scored 25 Goals Last Season Now Wanted by Three WSL Clubs After Explosive Start

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward has been in explosive form this season, scoring 14 goals in her last 14 games. She currently sits on 12 goals in 13 A-Liga appearances, helping Fortuna sit second behind HB Køge, while also netting seven goals across European competitions before her side’s elimination.

According to our sources, Joy Omewa has attracted attention from the WSL, with West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa wanting to sign her during the winter transfer window.

Her breakthrough came last season when she scored 25 goals to fire Fortuna to a domestic and cup double, earning Player of the Season honours and finishing as the league’s top scorer. That prolific campaign has now attracted serious interest from England’s top flight.

Why Each Club Wants Her

The three WSL clubs all have compelling reasons to pursue Omewa in January. Aston Villa have drawn four matches this season – joint-most alongside Arsenal, and are struggling to convert chances, scoring just nine goals while missing the fourth-most big chances (15) in the division.

Brighton desperately need firepower after Michelle Agyemang’s season-ending ACL injury left them short up top. West Ham’s situation is even more urgent. The Hammers sit second from bottom with just four points, having scored only six goals in nine WSL games before finally securing their first win last week against Everton.

The Journey from Confluence Queens

Omewa’s career began with Confluence Queens in Nigeria before she joined Danish side B.93 in April 2021. Just seven months later, Fortuna Hjørring snapped her up, and she’s flourished ever since. She netted three Champions League goals before Fortuna were eliminated by St. Pölten and demoted to the Europa Cup, where she added four more in four games before their exit.

The jump from the A-Liga to the WSL represents a significant step up, and Omewa may need time to adapt if she does make the move to England in January.

