Who Is Katie Reid? The 19-Year-Old Arsenal Defender Set for England Debut
Katie Reid has been rewarded for her fine form with a first senior England call-up for friendlies against Brazil and Australia, capping a remarkable 12 months that’s seen the teenager transform from academy prospect to international contender.
The Arsenal centre-back, 19, is one of three uncapped players named in Sarina Wiegman’s latest squad, and her inclusion speaks volumes about the progress she’s made this season.
From Watford Loan to WSL Regular
Reid’s journey to the England setup hasn’t been overnight. After joining Arsenal‘s academy at 13, she took the crucial step of testing herself on loan at Watford in the Women’s Championship during 2023. That experience hardened her, giving her the competitive edge needed for top-flight football.
Her WSL debut came in April 2024 against Bristol City, but it’s this season where she’s truly announced herself. The young defender was named Arsenal’s player of the month for September, a significant achievement considering the quality around her at the club.
What Makes Katie Reid Special?
What sets Reid apart is her composure under pressure. Playing centre-back in Arsenal’s possession-heavy system requires technical security and intelligent positioning, qualities she’s demonstrated consistently. She reads danger early, steps in with perfectly timed tackles, and isn’t afraid to carry the ball forward when the opportunity presents itself.
Her performances for England’s youth teams, particularly at U19 level, caught Wiegman’s attention. With captain Leah Williamson sidelined through injury and defensive depth being tested, Reid represents the future of the Lionesses’ backline. Whether she earns minutes against Brazil at the Etihad Stadium or Australia three days later remains to be seen, but her presence in the squad marks another statement signing for English women’s football.
Three Reasons Arsenal Icon Lee Dixon Should Apologise for His Everton Comment
Lee Dixon sparked controversy during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Latvia on Tuesday night when he questioned why Jordan Pickford remains at Everton despite his national team success, suggesting he should move to a “bigger club.”
The former Arsenal defender’s remarks during ITV’s live commentary drew an immediate response from Everton’s media team, and rightly so. Here’s why Dixon owes the Toffees an apology.
Disrespecting a Historic Football Institution
Everton posted on social media: “9 top-flight titles, 5 FA Cups, 1 European title, one of football’s most passionate fanbases, a world-class new stadium.” Dixon’s dismissal of Everton as anything less than a big club shows a staggering ignorance of football history.
This is a club that dominated English football before Arsenal won their first league title, a founding member of the Football League with more years in the top flight than almost anyone. To casually write them off on live television is disrespectful to their legacy and the millions who’ve supported them through generations.
Undermining Player Loyalty in Modern Football
In an era where mercenary moves dominate headlines, Pickford’s commitment to Everton deserves praise, not ridicule. The England number one is set to sign a new contract that will extend his career with the Toffees past a decade.
Dixon’s comments effectively suggest loyalty to your club is foolish unless you’re at a so-called elite team, a toxic mentality that undermines what makes football special beyond trophies and wages.
Timing Couldn’t Be Worse
Dixon made these remarks just as Everton prepares to move into their stunning new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, a transformative moment for the club. His dismissive tone during what should be a period of optimism demonstrates poor judgement and insensitivity to what Evertonians are building for their future.
Who Is Martina Cechova? Meet The Wife Of Petr Cech
Martina Cechova is a fitness instructor and she is famous for being the Ex-wife of Czech legend Petr Cech. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Martina is a fitness trainer and a successful businesswoman. However, things weren’t as comfortable as they are today for Martina. She had to work very hard for everything she has achieved in her life. she e always had the love and support of her partner, Petr Cech. Everyone was shocked when the couple announced their separation. Stay tuned to learn more about their love story.
Petr Cech is an inspiration for many young goalkeepers around the world because of the career he has left behind him. Not only with one big club, but Cech has also performed really well for two big London clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea.
After retiring from football, Petr Cech took the role of technical and performance advisor at Chelsea football club. Today we are going to take a look at his private life. You’ll get to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Petr Cech after reading this article.
Martina Cechova Childhood and Family
Martina was born on January 26, 1982, in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. She likes a peaceful life and doesn’t want the media to hamper her low-key living. That’s why she doesn’t share much about her family when making public appearances. We currently don’t know the name of her parents and what jobs they do. But our information suggests that her parents made sure she gets a good head start in life.
We also think that her calm and peaceful nature came from her parents. We are unsure whether she has any siblings and are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Petr Cech.
Martina Cechova Education
Martina completed her high school studies at a local institution. She used to enjoy the process of studying and excelled in her academics. She was a curious student who loved exploring deep into the topics and gathering further knowledge. She went to college after completing her secondary education. But, due to the lack of information, we don’t know her major.
Martina Cechova career
Martina is the owner of a fitness studio named BeZu Fitness Studios. The studio helps people get in their desired shapes by guiding them through fitness training and healthy diet scheduling. Her business was successful and Petr Cech supported her a lot.
Martina is a personal fitness trainer and instructor. She was passionate about fitness and exercise from childhood. So, she made a career out of her passion. Currently, she trains individuals at her own fitness studio. She has also helped her husband to maintain top-notch fitness throughout his career.
Martina Cechova Net Worth
Martina hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We believe she has accumulated handsome money from her successful business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know the exact number. She is an independent woman, and her earnings give her the freedom to enjoy life to its fullest extent.
Petr Cech was a goalkeeping star at his peak time. Arsenal and Chelsea paid a fortune to keep such a high-class goalkeeper. Hence he has secured a good amount of money during his playing time. Currently, his advisory role also pays a significant amount.
Martina Cechova and Petr Cech relationship
Petr Cech met with his wife while at school. It was love at first sight. They started dating in 2003 and were a beautiful couple. They became friends first, and as time passed, love developed between them due to their attraction to each other. The duo started meeting outside school time. Within a few months, they were madly in love. Everything was ended when they decide to part ways in August 2025. The couple ended their marriage life and will continue to remain as best friends for their children.
Martina moved to London with Cech, and their love life flourished. She became the biggest supporter of her husband and helped him manage failure. Finally, in 2003, the Czech legend tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart. Many close friends, family members and teammates attended the lavish wedding ceremony.
Martina Cechova and Petr Cech Children
The couple has two children together. Martina gave birth to their daughter, Adéla, in January 2008. Their son, Damián, was born in June 2009.
Martina Cechova Social media
Martina is not a massive lover of social media. She keeps herself busy with her work. She barely posts anything on her Instagram account. She did put some pictures of her family on her page. Due to her inactivity, she doesn’t have a lot of followers.
FAQs about Martina Cechova
|When did Martina Cechova and Petr Cech get married?
|They got married in 2003.
|What is Martina Cechova doing now?
|She is a business owner and a Fitness instructor.
|How old is Martina Cechova?
|She is 40 years old.
|Nationality of Martina Cechova?
|She is Czech.
|What is Martina Cechova’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Patrick Vieira Wife Cheryl Plaza Vieira Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Cheryl Plaza Vieira? Meet The Wife Of Patrick Vieira
Cheryl Plaza Vieira is famous for being the wife of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Cheryl is very selective about the type of information she shares on the internet. In fact, she has shared very little on public platforms. That’s why keeping track of her life has become quite challenging for the fans. We have gathered all the information about her Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Patrick Vieira – Cheryl Plaza Vieira.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira Childhood and Family
Cheryl was born in 1968 in Trinidad. We tried tracking the exact date of her birth; however, she has kept a low profile over the years. Even after her marriage with Patrick, she has avoided the lens as much as possible. That’s why it has been easy retrieving information about her early life. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and whether she has a sibling is yet to be known. However, we are continuing our investigation and will update the article if we find any new data. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Patrick Vieira.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira Education
Cheryl mostly spent her childhood in Trinidad. So there is a good chance that she completed her education at a local institution. We do know she went to high school. However, there is no information on whether she enrolled in the curriculum of a university for higher studies and what was her major.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira career
As we said earlier, Cheryl is a very secretive person. She doesn’t like that information regarding her private life floats around the internet. Therefore, she hasn’t yet shared what she does for a living. However, from the information that we have, there is a high chance that the wife of Patrick Vieira is a homemaker. After getting married to the Arsenal legend, she hasn’t made many public appearances. So we believe she is a caring mother who likes to stay close to her family. We haven’t concluded our research and will come back to the article with new information as soon as we find them. So don’t forget to check back later!
Cheryl Plaza Vieira Net Worth
Cheryl’s career is currently under review. So we didn’t have any luck finding her net worth. Considering that we don’t know anything about her income source, it’s pretty hard to get to a number.
On the other hand, Patrick Vieira generated a considerable amount of sum during his playing days. His salary was much less than the kind of numbers current players earn. However, being the captain of the invincibles and one of the top midfielders, he attracted endorsements and sponsorship during his career. His current net worth is believed to be $35 Million. However, the Arsenal legend hasn’t stopped earning. He is the head coach of Serie A club Genoa where he earns more than $2 million each season. The legendary footballer is also managing a plethora of businesses.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira husband, Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira is an absolute legend of the game who has a supporting wife. He has achieved significant feats wherever he has gone, be it France, Italy or England. Despite playing from a deep-lying position, his productivity has been top-notch, and he has bagged 55 goals and 63 assists for club and country. He is famous for his leadership. He was the captain of the Arsenal team that went on to win all of their league games and is currently remembered as the invincibles.
Even though his career at Juventus and Milan was decent, Arsenal has been the true love for Viera. He joined the Gunners in 1996 and played more than 390 matches for the club. He was the type of player that attracted fans to the stadiums. He had an infamous conflict with then-Manchester United captain Ro Keane. Things were very likely to get heated with the two on the field. Their arguments sometimes passed the football pitches and went to the tunnel too.
Viera’s playing career ended in 2011, but his love for the game remained intact. In 2016, he found a new way to be involved with the beautiful game, and it’s by becoming the head manager of New York City FC. Viera returned to the Premier League in 2021 as the manager of Crystal Palace. He is already making a considerable amount of impact on the team.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira and Patrick Vieira relationship
The couple met when Viera was playing for Arsenal. We don’t know why Cheryl moved to London. However, destiny brought them together, and they cherished every bit of the moments of being together. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2005. It was a grand wedding ceremony attended by several famous personalities.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira and Patrick Vieira Children
Cheryl and Patrick have only one daughter named Cheers. We couldn’t find much information about their daughter on the internet.
Cheryl Plaza Vieira Social media
As we said earlier, Cheryl doesn’t like to be the centre of attraction, and indeed she doesn’t enjoy stardom. Keeping that in mind, it didn’t come as a surprise that she doesn’t have any social media accounts on the major platforms. Cheryl Plaza goes out with her husband and kids, but she doesn’t like to share them on social media. She is an introvert who keeps avoiding social media.
.
