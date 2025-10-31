Bayern Munich
Who Is Lina Meyer? Meet the wife Of Joshua Kimmich
Lina Meyer is best known as the wife of German and Bayern Munich football star Joshua Kimmich. Let us explore their relationship history here.
The couple dated more than 10 years and married in 2022. Lina Meyer was a professional volleyball player.
Lina Meyer Biography
Lina Meyer is majorly known as the wife of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. The duo has been together since 2013. The Die Rotten star has developed himself into one of the best in his position. He was crucial for Hansi Flick’s team’s Champions League triumph in 2020; therefore most football fans are aware of the German star. However, very few details about his wife are in front of the public. So, today, we’re going to take a close look at the life of Lina Meyer.
Childhood of Lina Meyer
Lina was brought into the world on May 23, 1992, by her Swedish parents. There is very little to no information about her family and childhood life. But one thing that really stands out is her love for Volleyball from a very young age.
Furthermore, she was a bright student also. After graduating high school, Lina enrolled in a university to study law. However, volleyball kept attracting her, and she even took it as a career path. However, after she became pregnant, her on-court activities decreased.
A caring housewife
Lina Meyer is currently the housemaker for the Kimmich family. She spends her day with two beautiful children at home. Even though her volleyball career has taken a hit in recent years, her athleticism and sporting mind haven’t changed a bit. The 29-year-old also has a great affection for football. She often visits the Allianz Arena to support her husband and enjoy the beautiful game.
The Love story
In 2013, Lina Meyer met Kimmich, who was still playing for RB Leipzig at that time. The couple has since been nurturing their relationship which has only gotten stronger over the years. Her studies and Josua’s football pushed them into a long-term relationship as the German footballer moved to Munich after signing for Bayern.
After moving to Bayern, Josua has developed himself into one of the best midfielders in the world. The Bayern star has already bagged 33 goals and 75 assists in 281 appearances across all competitions – which is really handsome numbers for a deep-lying player. Current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a great influence on the growth of the German star. But his consistency throughout the years for Bayern by reinventing new approaches to the game had a great influence on many youngsters who play in the same position.
This season, Kimmich’s performance has taken a hit due to fitness issues. But the midfielder has still managed to score 3 goals and provide 4 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.
Kimmith’s success with Bayern and the German national team made him a global superstar and heading back to his girlfriend and spending time together was a difficulty. The European football schedule is becoming hectic in every passing season and therefore the player had to travel many times to different stadiums which made it difficult for him to find the time.
They were soon reunited when Lina moved to Munich after completing her law studies. Now the couple is staying in Munich and it looks like nothing can separate the two anymore. Last season Bayern lost to PSG in the Champions League knockout stage despite having a great season and strong lineup. The phrase must have been hard for Kimmitch, but having his wife beside him could have made it easier for him.
Children
In 2019, Lina and Kimmich welcomed their first child, and the following year; they were blessed with another one. However, the German couple has kept a shallow profile about their personal life and hasn’t revealed the gender or name of their children until now.
The two children might be another reason why Lina hasn’t been able to give time to her volleyball career and rethink her journey as a professional player. Kimmich’s football career has made his day-to-day activities busier and therefore someone had to take care of the house. Lina has performed the task exceptionally well.
A healthy Social media presence
Lina Meyer is active on Instagram. What really stands out from her feed is her love for traveling and adventure. Being a former Volleyball player and a wife to a football player, she keeps a very healthy routine and often finds time to enjoy the natural beauty. There aren’t many pictures of family gatherings. The low profile of their family could be a hint that the Kimmich family doesn’t want to attract unwanted attention.
Read More on Football:
Bayern Munich
Xabi Alonso Wife Nagore Aranburu Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Nagore Aranburu is a successful businesswoman and famous for being the wife of Xabi Alonso. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nagore has achieved a lot of success professionally. However, the beginning was not as flashy as it looks nowadays. Despite being the wife of a superstar like Xabi Alonso, she had to fight for her career.
The couple have been married for more than 15 years. She is not the kind of woman who likes to take ‘no’ for an answer. You might have a lot better knowledge about Alonso. However, Nagore doesn’t really make a lot of public appearances. Therefore, there isn’t a lot of information available on her online. But, today we are going to reveal all the intriguing facts that you need to know about the stunning wife of Xabi Alonso – Nagore Aranburu.
Nagore Aranburu Childhood and Family
Nagore was born on June 15, 1981, in Tolosa, Spain. She has always maintained distinctive secrecy regarding the identity of her parents online. That’s why we don’t have any data about the name of her father or mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are unsure whether she has a sibling. But our information suggests that Nagore’s parents had great ethics and values that were transferred onto the beautiful Spanish lady. Her father and mother worked very hard to raise an ambitious lady. However, some questions remain unanswered, and that’s why we are not giving up on our investigation. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Xabi Alonso.
Nagore Aranburu Education
Nagore studied at a local high school and completed her Graduation with flying colours. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t track the institution’s name. However, we know that the stunning Spanish lady always had a great vision and knew what she needed to do to achieve success professionally. We are currently uncertain whether she went to a university after that.
Nagore Aranburu career
Nagore is a successful entrepreneur who runs a children’s clothing shop in San Sebastian. She has also collaborated with major brands, one of which is Links of London. She worked with the Spanish edition of the London based Jewellery brand. Despite being the mother of three, she manages her role proficiently. She has mastered the trick of juggling between work and family.
However, success didn’t come cheap for her as it took many years to build the brand from scratch. Xabi Alonso earned fame and money in the early years due to his incredible on-pitch skills. But her wife learned a different business on her own when she knew she could afford a luxurious life from her husband’s fortune.
Peter Crouch revealed that she spotted the wife of Xabi Alonso at a reception of a hotel the Liverpool team was staying at that time. Crouch didn’t know at that time that she was his teammate’s wife. He was overwhelmed by the beauty of the women and told some of his teammates about his feelings. He learned later on about the truth. However, Alonso and his wife handled the matter very lightly. The Spanish lady was experimenting with her communication skills, which shows the considerable effort and commitment she has put in throughout her career.
Nagore Aranburu Net Worth
We know that Nagore earns handsome money from her business. However, we don’t know the exact number due to the lack of information available online. It has been challenging for us to calculate her net worth for the same reason.
Xavi Alonso has a net worth of $20 Million which primarily represents his earnings from football contracts.
Nagore Aranburu husband Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso is known to be one of the greatest midfielders of the generation. He has conquered all the big stages of the game, be it the Spanish league, the English top-flight or the Bundesliga. With 2 Champions League, 1 La Liga and 3 Bundesliga’s, he is already one of the most successful players in club football. However, his greatness in the national team can’t be forgotten. He was a star player for the Spain side, winning 2 EURO and the World Cup in 2010.
Nagore Aranburu and Xabi Alonso relationship
Nagore and Alonso are teenage lovers. They fell in love when none was professionally stable and didn’t have a luxurious life. Despite the fact, the duo knew about the potential and became the support engine for each other. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in July 2009. Many famous football stars attended their grand wedding ceremony.
Nagore Aranburu and Xabi Alonso Children
Nagore and Alonso welcomed their first child one year before their marriage in 2008. They named their first son Jontxu Aranburu. They were blessed with another child, a daughter named Ane Aramburu. Their youngest daughter, Emma, was born in 2013.
Nagore Aranburu Social media
Nagore is very famous on Instagram. She has gained 109k followers on the social media platform. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. Also, their three beautiful children take a large chunk of her social media feed. She is also a woman that loves to travel, and she shows sneak peeks from her journey on Instagram.
Read More:
Arsenal
Andrea Berta Sends Scouts to Watch £70m Bayern Munich Player Who Harry Kane Called ‘Really Sharp’
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has identified Lennart Karl as a priority target after dispatching scouts to monitor the Bayern Munich teenager. The 17-year-old’s performances have attracted attention from Chelsea and Manchester City, creating potential competition for his signature.
Read More: Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Lennart Karl’s Breakthrough Season
Vincent Kompany has integrated Karl into Bayern’s first team this season, handing him 10 appearances across all competitions. The German youngster scored his debut goal against Club Brugge during October’s Champions League fixture, demonstrating his ability to perform on Europe’s biggest stage.
CaughtOffside confirmed Arsenal scouts attended that Champions League match alongside representatives from Chelsea and Manchester City. The three Premier League clubs are expected to maintain surveillance on Karl’s development throughout the campaign.
Kane’s Endorsement
Harry Kane delivered his assessment of Karl during an August appearance on Cleats Club. “Lenny has been great. He’s been training really well and looks really sharp. He obviously has loads of talent,” Kane stated.
The England captain emphasized Karl’s potential while cautioning against excessive pressure. “He has to keep working hard and improve. He has a great chance to play at a high level. It’s been great to see him score that goal at the Allianz. I know that will give him even more confidence.”
Kane added: “We don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He needs to keep working hard, and let’s see how far he will go.”
Transfer Complications
Bayern Munich value Karl between €70-80 million (£61-70 million), reflecting their determination to retain one of Germany’s most promising talents. His contract extends until 2028, providing Bayern with substantial negotiating leverage.
January approaches appear unlikely given his age and limited senior experience. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are preparing potential summer 2026 bids, though Bayern’s financial strength and contract security make this a complicated pursuit for all interested parties.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner
Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, and more
Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.
He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary
Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.
The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski Club Career
Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.
He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.
Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.
He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.
The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.
Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski International Career
Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.
Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life
Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.
Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.
Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.
Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships
Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.
He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.
Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.
Robert Lewandowski legacy
Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.
Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.
|Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021)
|Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy)
|Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18
|First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020)
|Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20)
|Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20)
|The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena.
|Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21)
|All-time top scorer in German Supercup history
|Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player
|German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16
Robert Lewandowski’s car collection
The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.
A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.
Robert Lewandowski Tattoos
Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.
Robert Lewandowski Social Media
Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.
Read More:
- Who Is Alicia Aylies? Meet the rumoured girlfriend Of Kylian Mbappe
- Who Is Rebecca Halliday? Meet The ex girlfriend Of Jesse Lingard
- Who Is Lina Meyer? Meet the wife Of Joshua Kimmich
Robert Lewandowski FAQs
How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?
Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.
When did Robert Lewandowski get married?
Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.
What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?
Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.
Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?
Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).
How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?
Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.
What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?
Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”