Who Is Lina Meyer? Meet the wife Of Joshua Kimmich

Lina Meyer is best known as the wife of German and Bayern Munich football star Joshua Kimmich. Let us explore their relationship history here.

The couple dated more than 10 years and married in 2022. Lina Meyer was a professional volleyball player.

Lina Meyer Biography

Lina Meyer is majorly known as the wife of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. The duo has been together since 2013. The Die Rotten star has developed himself into one of the best in his position. He was crucial for Hansi Flick’s team’s Champions League triumph in 2020; therefore most football fans are aware of the German star. However, very few details about his wife are in front of the public. So, today, we’re going to take a close look at the life of Lina Meyer.

Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen attends with his wife Lina Meyer the club’s Christmas party at Allianz Arena. (Credits: Prisma)

Childhood of Lina Meyer

Lina was brought into the world on May 23, 1992, by her Swedish parents. There is very little to no information about her family and childhood life. But one thing that really stands out is her love for Volleyball from a very young age.

Furthermore, she was a bright student also. After graduating high school, Lina enrolled in a university to study law. However, volleyball kept attracting her, and she even took it as a career path. However, after she became pregnant, her on-court activities decreased.

A caring housewife

Lina Meyer is currently the housemaker for the Kimmich family. She spends her day with two beautiful children at home. Even though her volleyball career has taken a hit in recent years, her athleticism and sporting mind haven’t changed a bit. The 29-year-old also has a great affection for football. She often visits the Allianz Arena to support her husband and enjoy the beautiful game.

Lina Meyer has a degree in law studies. (Credits: Instagram)

The Love story

In 2013, Lina Meyer met Kimmich, who was still playing for RB Leipzig at that time. The couple has since been nurturing their relationship which has only gotten stronger over the years. Her studies and Josua’s football pushed them into a long-term relationship as the German footballer moved to Munich after signing for Bayern.

After moving to Bayern, Josua has developed himself into one of the best midfielders in the world. The Bayern star has already bagged 33 goals and 75 assists in 281 appearances across all competitions – which is really handsome numbers for a deep-lying player. Current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a great influence on the growth of the German star. But his consistency throughout the years for Bayern by reinventing new approaches to the game had a great influence on many youngsters who play in the same position.

This season, Kimmich’s performance has taken a hit due to fitness issues. But the midfielder has still managed to score 3 goals and provide 4 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Lina Meyer in the stadium to support Kimmich. (Credits: Instagram)

Kimmith’s success with Bayern and the German national team made him a global superstar and heading back to his girlfriend and spending time together was a difficulty. The European football schedule is becoming hectic in every passing season and therefore the player had to travel many times to different stadiums which made it difficult for him to find the time.

They were soon reunited when Lina moved to Munich after completing her law studies. Now the couple is staying in Munich and it looks like nothing can separate the two anymore. Last season Bayern lost to PSG in the Champions League knockout stage despite having a great season and strong lineup. The phrase must have been hard for Kimmitch, but having his wife beside him could have made it easier for him.

Children

In 2019, Lina and Kimmich welcomed their first child, and the following year; they were blessed with another one. However, the German couple has kept a shallow profile about their personal life and hasn’t revealed the gender or name of their children until now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wpcpklQL1o

The two children might be another reason why Lina hasn’t been able to give time to her volleyball career and rethink her journey as a professional player. Kimmich’s football career has made his day-to-day activities busier and therefore someone had to take care of the house. Lina has performed the task exceptionally well.

A healthy Social media presence

Lina Meyer is active on Instagram. What really stands out from her feed is her love for traveling and adventure. Being a former Volleyball player and a wife to a football player, she keeps a very healthy routine and often finds time to enjoy the natural beauty. There aren’t many pictures of family gatherings. The low profile of their family could be a hint that the Kimmich family doesn’t want to attract unwanted attention.

