Who is Mayara Zamboni? – The Model Girlfriend of Rangers’ Star Leon Balogun

Nigerian footballer Leon Balogun joined the Aris Limassol club in 2025. The veteran was a member of the Rangers team. Balogun has been in a relationship with the Brazilian model Mayara Zamboni for 10 years. Mayara is a model by profession who works for top agencies all over the world. She has been the biggest supporter of Leon Balogun. Let us see about the relationship between Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni.

Who is Leon Balogun Girlfriend Mayara Zamboni?

Leon Balogun has been dating Mayara Zamboni for a decade. Mayara Zamboni is a model from Brazil. She has been in a relationship with the footballer since his days at Mainz 05. Mayara is a professional super model and she travels all over the world for photoshoots. She lives in Germany with Leon Balogun, but keeps traveling for ads.

Leon Balogun & Mayara Zamboni Relationship

We don’t have any information about when Leon Balogun started dating Mayara Zamboni. An Instagram post of Mayara confirmed the couple started dating in 2016. A report states Leon Balogun proposed to Mayara Zamboni in 2019. Since 2019, the couple have been hanging out and traveling together.

As of 2026, Leon Balogun and Mayara are not married yet. We don’t have information whether the couple has been engaged or not. Both Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni are focusing on their professional career and have been staying together. It is yet to be known whether Leon Balogun has plans to marry his girlfriend in the near future.

What does Mayara Zamboni do?

Mayara Zamboni is a super model from Brazil. Mayara Zamboni works for agencies like Ford Models Brasils, MGM Models, Zone Models, and New York Models. She has collaborations with many brands. Mayara Zamboni is also an influencer and promotes cosmetics for brands. She loves working out at Gyms and Pilates.

Mayara Zamboni – Family & Education

Mayara Zamboni was born in Flores da Cunha, Brazil. She completed her schooling and graduation in Brazil. There is no information about her educational qualifications. Mayara Zamboni has never shared anything about her family. Since her school days, Mayara Zamboni wanted to become a top model. Her growth helped her to be a part of the Victoria’s Secret UK campaign.

Mayara Zamboni Social Media

Mayara Zamboni is a high-profile model and has a verified Instagram account with 11k followers. Mayara’s account is full of her photoshoots. She also posts pictures of her boyfriend whenever they go on trips. Mayara has traveled to London, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy with Leon Balogun. Mayara also uses her account to promote products in collaboration with other brands. Her latest collaborations are 8Alize, Effiekats, and Vehla.

