Who Is Rebecca Halliday? Meet The ex-girlfriend Of Jesse Lingard

Rebecca Halliday is a professional fitness trainer and Instagram model based in Manchester, England. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Footballer Jesse Lingard. Their story started in the beautiful city of Manchester. Even though they didn’t stay attached as partners, their souls are still connected by a beautiful child. She is the mother of Jesse Lingard’s daughter, Hope. She also meets the footballer and share a good bond.

Jesse Lingard was one of the most promising stars to come out of the Manchester United youth ranks. He went on different loan spells throughout his career. But whenever he took the field to United, the youngster showed amazing skills. However, his Red Devils career couldn’t reach the expected level due to his inconsistent spells and major setbacks. After returning from a successful loan spell at West Ham, it was anticipated that the English star would get more game time, but the managers haven’t been sold out by his abilities to perform as a unit of the team. So, he has mostly found his place on the bench. But still, Lingard earns a hefty amount of money from his United contract and has an influential social media presence.

Even though there is a lot of news available on Lingard, very little is out there about his ex-girlfriend. So today, we are going to take a close look at the professional and personal life of Rebecca.

Rebecca Halliday is a fitness trainer and Instagram model. (Credits: Instagram)

A Charming Personality

Rebecca was brought into the world on 21 April 1998 by her English parents. There is very little to no information available about her family and early childhood. However, it is believed that she shares an excellent relationship with her mother and keeps close contact with her old woman. His educational background is a mystery too, but from what we have gathered, she graduated from a local high school.

Rebecca Halliday with her daughter Hope. (Credits: Instagram)

Fitness Freak!

Rebecca is a self-made entrepreneur and successful fitness model. If you go through her Instagram page, which has 31.7k followers, you will find a woman who worships her body as a temple and maintains a healthy lifestyle. But she hasn’t limited her knowledge to herself. As an Operations Manager at a personal training firm, she manages her day-to-day role by teaching people how to take good care of their health and fitness.

Rebecca is a woman of many talents. The 36-year-old started her entrepreneurship journey with Little Rays of Hope, a clothing brand for children’s accessories. Even though she initially started the venture thinking about her daughter, her long vision and big-picture thinking took the brand to heights.

Rebecca Halliday met with Jesse Lingard at a party. (Credits: Instagram)

A small event that changed her life

While on a night out in Manchester, Jesse met with Rebecca. The duo found an instant connection and started seeing each other. Soon after a few outings together, the fitness model found that she was pregnant and having Jesse’s child inside her. In 2018, the duo was blessed with a beautiful baby girl whom they named Hope. Even though the pair were separated soon after, little Hope continues to enjoy the love of Papa and Mummy. It is believed that Rebecca visits Jesse’s home every week and spends time with her daughter.

Jesse Lingard at youth ranks before getting a chance for the senior team. With a charming personality and ambitious plans, he started his career. However, the English star wasn’t successful in proving his reliability for the United side, and after a poor spell in two seasons, he was shipped to West Ham. The move worked wonderfully for his career as he found his form under David Moyes. After scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists in 16 appearances, the 29-year-old attracted a lot of attention. The United board was certainly happy with his performance and called him back. But Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick both didn’t find his services helpful and the English star soon fell down the pecking order.

Rebecca Halliday, girlfriend of Jesse Lingard with little daughter Hope. (Credits: Instagram)

Currently, Lingard isn’t enjoying a successful spell. His poor spell at United is also affecting his chance to feature for the England national team. The World Cup is arriving and the midfielder would want to rejuvenate his form to attract the eyes of Gareth Southgate. However, to do so, the 29-year-old has to move to a new club as the chances of getting good spells with the Red Devils are beginning to look slim. However, playing for a foreign club would take him far from his daughter, which could become problematic for the well-being of the little princess.

Rebecca Halliday- A Social media influencer

Rebecca is very active on Instagram and she is a fitness model. From her posts and stories, it is evident that what matters to her the most – her little daughter. The Fitness expert has been very open about her pregnancy and relationship with Hope and Jesse. From her social media activities, it’s also understandable how efficiently she manages her time which helps her maintain different personalities in a day – a successful business owner, a fitness enthusiast, and a loving mother.

