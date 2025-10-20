Off The Pitch
Who Is Rebecca Halliday? Meet The ex-girlfriend Of Jesse Lingard
Rebecca Halliday Biography and Profession
Rebecca Halliday is a professional fitness trainer and Instagram model based in Manchester, England. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Footballer Jesse Lingard. Their story started in the beautiful city of Manchester. Even though they didn’t stay attached as partners, their souls are still connected by a beautiful child. She is the mother of Jesse Lingard’s daughter, Hope. She also meets the footballer and share a good bond.
Jesse Lingard was one of the most promising stars to come out of the Manchester United youth ranks. He went on different loan spells throughout his career. But whenever he took the field to United, the youngster showed amazing skills. However, his Red Devils career couldn’t reach the expected level due to his inconsistent spells and major setbacks. After returning from a successful loan spell at West Ham, it was anticipated that the English star would get more game time, but the managers haven’t been sold out by his abilities to perform as a unit of the team. So, he has mostly found his place on the bench. But still, Lingard earns a hefty amount of money from his United contract and has an influential social media presence.
Even though there is a lot of news available on Lingard, very little is out there about his ex-girlfriend. So today, we are going to take a close look at the professional and personal life of Rebecca.
A Charming Personality
Rebecca was brought into the world on 21 April 1998 by her English parents. There is very little to no information available about her family and early childhood. However, it is believed that she shares an excellent relationship with her mother and keeps close contact with her old woman. His educational background is a mystery too, but from what we have gathered, she graduated from a local high school.
Fitness Freak!
Rebecca is a self-made entrepreneur and successful fitness model. If you go through her Instagram page, which has 31.7k followers, you will find a woman who worships her body as a temple and maintains a healthy lifestyle. But she hasn’t limited her knowledge to herself. As an Operations Manager at a personal training firm, she manages her day-to-day role by teaching people how to take good care of their health and fitness.
Rebecca is a woman of many talents. The 36-year-old started her entrepreneurship journey with Little Rays of Hope, a clothing brand for children’s accessories. Even though she initially started the venture thinking about her daughter, her long vision and big-picture thinking took the brand to heights.
A small event that changed her life
While on a night out in Manchester, Jesse met with Rebecca. The duo found an instant connection and started seeing each other. Soon after a few outings together, the fitness model found that she was pregnant and having Jesse’s child inside her. In 2018, the duo was blessed with a beautiful baby girl whom they named Hope. Even though the pair were separated soon after, little Hope continues to enjoy the love of Papa and Mummy. It is believed that Rebecca visits Jesse’s home every week and spends time with her daughter.
Jesse Lingard at youth ranks before getting a chance for the senior team. With a charming personality and ambitious plans, he started his career. However, the English star wasn’t successful in proving his reliability for the United side, and after a poor spell in two seasons, he was shipped to West Ham. The move worked wonderfully for his career as he found his form under David Moyes. After scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists in 16 appearances, the 29-year-old attracted a lot of attention. The United board was certainly happy with his performance and called him back. But Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick both didn’t find his services helpful and the English star soon fell down the pecking order.
Currently, Lingard isn’t enjoying a successful spell. His poor spell at United is also affecting his chance to feature for the England national team. The World Cup is arriving and the midfielder would want to rejuvenate his form to attract the eyes of Gareth Southgate. However, to do so, the 29-year-old has to move to a new club as the chances of getting good spells with the Red Devils are beginning to look slim. However, playing for a foreign club would take him far from his daughter, which could become problematic for the well-being of the little princess.
Rebecca Halliday- A Social media influencer
Rebecca is very active on Instagram and she is a fitness model. From her posts and stories, it is evident that what matters to her the most – her little daughter. The Fitness expert has been very open about her pregnancy and relationship with Hope and Jesse. From her social media activities, it’s also understandable how efficiently she manages her time which helps her maintain different personalities in a day – a successful business owner, a fitness enthusiast, and a loving mother.
Barcelona
Alexandra Dulauroy – Samuel Umtiti Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more
Alexandra Dulauroy is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the former girlfriend of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.
Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016. Even though the French defender was a regular in the initial few years of his Barca career, he lost his spot owing to injuries and some devastating performances. The Frenchman’s Barcelona career seems over, but he has won the most prestigious trophy in football, the World Cup, which might be enough to remind everyone how good he was.
Alexandra Dulauroy Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born in Lyon, France, but she has Colombian roots. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. There is also no information about her date of birth.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new.
Alexandra Dulauroy Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The French beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college. She was always interested in modelling and did photoshoots with top models.
Alexandra Dulauroy career
Alexandra is a Real Estate agent based out of Rhone-Alpes, France. The French beauty gave up her career in modelling after her breakup with Umtiti and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love.
Alexandra was a professional bikini model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several bikini modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Alexandra Dulauroy Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti relationship
Samuel Umtiti was in a relationship with Alexandra between 2016 and 2017. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they wanted to spend time together. However, only after a few months into the relationship, they broke up and got separated from each other without any drama.
The duo didn’t welcome any children during the tenure of their relationship. They were close for a few months and bringing a child that early might not be a good decision and it proved to be right. Alexandra has welcomed a son recently with her current partner. They live a happy life in France and enjoy their work.
Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti Children
Alexandra Dulauroy Social media
Alexandra doesn’t have a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and current husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. She is active on the platform and shares her beautiful moments .
Barcelona
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Wife Daniela Jehle Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Daniela Jehle is famous for being the wife of FC Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Daniela’s life has been through a lot of ups and downs. But she has found the love of her life with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life. She is the kind of woman who is very optimistic and joyous. She travels a lot. After becoming a mother, her responsibilities have increased, but she seems to be enjoying her parenthood a lot. Ter Stegen is one of the best keepers in the world and his incredible abilities aren’t a secret to the fans. His career and life have been a subject of massive scrutiny from the Spanish media as he is one of the senior players at Barcelona. However, his better half has managed to avoid the spotlight. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her. But, don’t worry today, we will reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
Daniela Jehle Childhood and Family
Daniela came to the earth on December 18, 1989, holding the hands of her father, Lucas and her mother, Dagmar. Even though her parents were together during her birth, they were separated when Daniela was very little. She also has two sisters, Katherine and Stephanie, and a brother named Timo. It might have been challenging in the initial years to take care of all the children all by herself. Well, it seems Daniela’s mother got into a relationship with a different person after her separation. Daniela has a step-sister named Lynne from her mother’s second marriage.
Growing up without a father’s love is complex, and we can only imagine what Daniela and her siblings have gone through. However, the experiences have moulded her into the person we know today. Her caring nature could suggest that she took good care of her brothers and sisters. All the siblings are very close until today and Daniela posts pictures of them on her Instagram page.
Daniela Jehle Education
After completing high school graduation, Daniela went to Spain to study Architecture. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact name of her university. She went to San Diego, California, for further studies. At that time, her love story with Ter Stegen grew stronger, and she chose to move to Spain with the love of her life. Daniela Jehle also pursued a career in architecture and she has built a name for herself.
Daniela Jehle career
Daniela is an Architect by profession. After moving to Barcelona with Ter Stegen, she started her job. She hasn’t disclosed yet where she is currently working. We are uncertain whether she owns her own firm. Daniela’s strong will and determination have helped her climb the corporate ladder early on in her career. She is professionally stable and earns a handsome amount of money.
Daniela Jehle Net Worth
Daniela’s net worth is currently under review. Her earnings mainly come from her successful architecture career. She hasn’t yet disclosed the exact amount. But we are still investigating and plan to fetch the data soon. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
Daniela Jehle husband Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen started his journey with Borussia Mönchengladbach. After getting his breakthrough with the German team, he attracted Barcelona, who signed him in 2014. The journey from there has been filled with ups and downs. He won the 2015 Champions League with the Blaugrana and developed himself as one of the best keepers in the world. In the next 4-5 years, he has been one of the prominent stars of the Catalan team. The team is going through a significant restructuring. But Ter Stegen has remained loyal.
Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen relationship
Ter Stegen met with his wife while still playing at Borussia Mönchengladbach. We are unsure how they met. But, Daniela is also from the same city. So they might have found each other pretty quickly. They started dating in 2011. The couple has remained close to each other since then.
Marc proposed to her wife in 2016. Of course, she said yes. They waited until the following year to get married. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony On July 8, 2017. Their family and close friends were the prominent guests of the evening.
Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Children
Daniela and Marc welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ben, on December 28, 2019. The duo has performed the role of responsible parents. From their Instagram activities, it’s clear that the couple likes to spend quality time with their child, and they often take the time to spend family time together. You can see the adorable picture of the child on Daniela’s Instagram account. They keep sharing their memories on Instagram.
Daniela Jehle Social media
Daniela has gained popularity on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 484k followers. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband and son. She likes to take good care of her body, and that’s why she exercises regularly, which can be seen from her social media activities. Daniela Jehle’s Instagram posts are filled with her works and site pictures. She also shares stories of her husband and family.
Google News
Brandon Myers – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Brandon Myers is a British reality TV personality who rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on the popular dating show “Ex on the Beach” on MTV and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Myers began his career as a stripper and had a successful career in that industry before transitioning into reality TV. He has since appeared on several other reality TV shows, including “Love Island,” “Naked Attraction,” and “Celebrity Ex on the Beach.” He has also worked as a model and has been featured in numerous magazines, including Men’s Health.
Known for his chiselled physique and charming personality, Myers has amassed a significant following on social media, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. He often uses his platform to promote fitness and healthy living. Despite his success, Myers has faced criticism for his behaviour on reality TV shows, with some viewers accusing him of being disrespectful to women. Nevertheless, he remains a popular figure in the entertainment industry and continues to pursue his career with enthusiasm.
Brandon Myers Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|England.
|Father’s Name
|Paulm Myers
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|$5 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|11 August 1996
|Nationality
|British
|Girlfriend
|Gabby Dawn Allen
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Brandon Myers Net Worth
Brandon Myers has been estimated to be worth $5 million as of 2021. His profession as a reality TV star, where he gained considerable fame and popularity, accounts for the majority of his income. In addition, Myers has made a sizable fortune from his modelling endeavours and his own clothing line, Beau Homme.
Myers’ net worth probably increased as a result of his involvement on several reality TV programmes. His earnings from appearance fees, endorsements, and sponsorships totalled a sizeable sum. His social media presence has also given him the opportunity to profit significantly from sponsored posts and brand collaborations.
Brandon Myers Family
Brandon Myers was born on 11 August 1996 in Brighton, East Sussex, England. Her father’s name is Paulm Myers, and his mother’s name is not known, They both apparently run a travel agency named Explore the World. He is the only son of Paulm and Mrs Paulm. He has a nephew named Joey J. Other information about his family is not known.
Brandon Myers Girlfriend – Gabby Dawn Allen
Gabby Allen and Brandon Myers’ relationship has been a topic of interest for many since they started dating in 2020. The couple met through mutual friends and quickly hit it off, with Gabby insisting that they were just friends before they made things official.
Their relationship has been a source of happiness for both of them, with Brandon often sharing adorable pictures of them together on social media. The couple has been open about their love for each other and has been seen flaunting their affection publicly. They have also gone on several vacations together, including trips to Dubai and Greece.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple spent a lot of time together, with Brandon even getting a tattoo of Gabby’s name on his arm as a sign of his love for her. They have been supportive of each other’s careers, with Gabby often promoting Brandon’s clothing line on social media.
Brandon Myers Body Measurements
British reality TV personality and model Brandon Myers is renowned for his lean body. He is 85 kg (187 lbs) in weight and 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 cm). Myers exercises often and follows a strict diet to preserve his muscular physique, which includes well-defined abs and biceps. He frequently offers fitness guidance and workout recommendations on social media, motivating his followers to live healthier lives.
Brandon Myers House
Being a successful TV personality and entrepreneur, it is safe to assume that Brandon Myers has a comfortable place to live in. He often shares pictures on social media showcasing his luxurious lifestyle, including travels to exotic destinations and his fashion line.
Brandon Myers Social Media
Brandon Myers is a popular social media personality with a significant following on Instagram. As of my knowledge cutoff of September 2021, he had over 405K followers and had made more than 1600 posts on his account. Myers’ Instagram page is full of pictures and videos showcasing his fit and muscular physique, fashion style, travels, and daily life.
He often uses his platform to promote his clothing line “Beau Homme” and also shares workout tips and fitness advice. Myers is active on other social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, where he has a considerable following as well.
FAQs about Brandon Myers
|What is the net worth of Brandon Myers?
|The net worth of Brandon Myers is $2-3 million.
|How old is Brandon Myers?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Brandon Myers?
|He is English.
