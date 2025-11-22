Who is Signe Gaupset? Tottenham Women Agree Deal to Sign Highly-Touted 20-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur have broken their transfer record for the third time this season, agreeing a £378,000 deal to sign SK Brann attacking midfielder Signe Gaupset on January 1, 2026.

The 20-year-old Norway international has signed a long-term contract with Spurs and will wear the number eight shirt. She reunites with former Brann boss Martin Ho, who managed her in Bergen from summer 2023 until his move to north London in July.

Tottenham Smash Club Transfer Record for Norwegian Wonderkid Named Toppserien Player of the Year

Gaupset is regarded as one of European football’s brightest young talents. She joined Brann (then IL Sandviken) in 2021, aged just 15, and has since made close to 100 appearances for the club. Her breakthrough came in the 2022 Norwegian Cup final when she scored both goals in a 3-1 victory over Stabaek.

Euro 2025 Star and Toppserien’s Best

This season cemented Gaupset’s status as a genuine star. She scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists in 26 Toppserien appearances, helping Brann claim their second league title and earning the league’s Player of the Year award.

On the international stage, Gaupset has earned 12 Norway caps and scored five goals, including a brace in the dramatic 4-3 victory over Iceland at Euro 2025. Her performances earned a Golden Girl Trophy nomination alongside the likes of Michelle Agyemang.

Her Champions League pedigree is equally impressive. At just 18, she was dubbed “a sensation” after starring against Lyon in the 2023/24 group stage, scoring a last-minute equaliser that helped Brann progress to the knockout rounds for the first time.

Why Did Gaupset Choose Spurs?

Gaupset chose familiarity over bigger offers elsewhere. “I know Martin [Ho] as a coach and I know what to expect,” she explained. “We worked really well together. He demands a lot, but I like that, I think he can get even more out of me.”

The signing fills a crucial gap following Maite Oroz’s season-ending ACL injury and marks Spurs’ third record-breaking deal of the campaign after Toko Koga and Cathinka Tandberg.

