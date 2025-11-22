Tottenham
Who is Signe Gaupset? Tottenham Women Agree Deal to Sign Highly-Touted 20-year-old
Tottenham Hotspur have broken their transfer record for the third time this season, agreeing a £378,000 deal to sign SK Brann attacking midfielder Signe Gaupset on January 1, 2026.
The 20-year-old Norway international has signed a long-term contract with Spurs and will wear the number eight shirt. She reunites with former Brann boss Martin Ho, who managed her in Bergen from summer 2023 until his move to north London in July.
Tottenham Smash Club Transfer Record for Norwegian Wonderkid Named Toppserien Player of the Year
Gaupset is regarded as one of European football’s brightest young talents. She joined Brann (then IL Sandviken) in 2021, aged just 15, and has since made close to 100 appearances for the club. Her breakthrough came in the 2022 Norwegian Cup final when she scored both goals in a 3-1 victory over Stabaek.
Euro 2025 Star and Toppserien’s Best
This season cemented Gaupset’s status as a genuine star. She scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists in 26 Toppserien appearances, helping Brann claim their second league title and earning the league’s Player of the Year award.
On the international stage, Gaupset has earned 12 Norway caps and scored five goals, including a brace in the dramatic 4-3 victory over Iceland at Euro 2025. Her performances earned a Golden Girl Trophy nomination alongside the likes of Michelle Agyemang.
Her Champions League pedigree is equally impressive. At just 18, she was dubbed “a sensation” after starring against Lyon in the 2023/24 group stage, scoring a last-minute equaliser that helped Brann progress to the knockout rounds for the first time.
Why Did Gaupset Choose Spurs?
Gaupset chose familiarity over bigger offers elsewhere. “I know Martin [Ho] as a coach and I know what to expect,” she explained. “We worked really well together. He demands a lot, but I like that, I think he can get even more out of me.”
The signing fills a crucial gap following Maite Oroz’s season-ending ACL injury and marks Spurs’ third record-breaking deal of the campaign after Toko Koga and Cathinka Tandberg.
Also read: Former Arsenal Star Retires at Just 27 Years Old: Reason and Decision Explained
Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Ahead of Important North London Derby Against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham
Arsenal host Tottenham on Saturday with a four-point lead at the Premier League summit, but Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury has forced Mikel Arteta into tactical recalibration. With Viktor Gyokeres “touch and go” according to Friday’s press conference, these adjustments could determine whether Arsenal maintain their title momentum.
Deploy Piero Hincapie as Inverted Left-Back
Rather than slotting Hincapie directly into Gabriel’s centre-back role, Arteta should position him at inverted left-back with William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera forming a back two. This mirrors how Riccardo Calafiori operates when fit, allowing Hincapie to tuck inside during possession phases while providing an extra body in midfield.
Hincapie’s 107 touches and 65 successful passes for Ecuador against New Zealand on November 18 demonstrated his comfort distributing from wide positions. His six consecutive international clean sheets prove defensive reliability, while his Champions League debut against Slavia Prague saw him win 100% of duels and tackles. Tottenham’s pace on the counter through Brennan Johnson demands this tactical flexibility rather than exposing a traditional back four.
Start Leandro Trossard Over Gabriel Martinelli
Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping off after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 26. His thigh injury ruled him out of Brazil’s November friendlies, and while he’s trained this week, match fitness remains questionable after missing five consecutive fixtures.
Trossard offers experience crucial for derby intensity. His technical security in tight spaces and willingness to track back defensively provides balance Arsenal need when managing games without Gabriel’s aerial dominance. Tottenham will target set pieces knowing Arsenal’s most dangerous header has been removed, making Trossard’s defensive workrate valuable when protecting leads.
Position Mikel Merino as False Nine if Gyokeres Unavailable
Arteta confirmed Friday that Gyokeres is “touch and go” for Saturday’s derby after missing the entire international break with his hamstring injury sustained at Burnley. Rather than rushing the Swede back prematurely and risking long-term damage, Arteta should deploy Merino centrally as he did successfully against Slavia Prague and Brighton.
Merino scored twice against Slavia operating from this position, demonstrating his intelligent movement and finishing ability inside the penalty area. His physical presence allows him to contest aerial duels while his technical quality enables him to drop deep and link play. Against Tottenham’s high defensive line, Merino’s late runs from midfield could exploit spaces Gyokeres would occupy, providing goal threat without the hamstring risk that could sideline Arsenal’s striker for months.
Read More: Forget Gabriel Magalhaes, Arteta Should Start This €50 Million Monster Against Tottenham
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their four-point lead at the Premier League summit despite a crippling injury crisis that’s decimated their defensive options.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Johnson, Kudus, Simons; Richarlison
Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis
Gabriel Magalhaes faces between one and two months on the sidelines after sustaining a severe thigh injury during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. The Brazilian defender’s absence represents Arsenal’s biggest blow of the season, forcing Piero Hincapie into his full Premier League debut at the Emirates Stadium.
Viktor Gyokeres remains a serious doubt with the hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that the Swedish striker is “touch and go” for the derby, with Mikel Merino potentially deputizing as emergency forward if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.
Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from Italy’s squad with a hip issue but could still feature after returning to Arsenal for treatment. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz are all targeting returns after the international break, though their involvement remains uncertain pending Friday’s final training session.
Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, with neither expected back until December at the earliest.
Tottenham’s Injury Concerns
Tottenham arrive at the Emirates with their own lengthy treatment room. Randal Kolo Muani sustained a jaw injury against Manchester United and has been added to the casualty list. Pape Matar Sarr suffered a knock against Brazil while on international duty, though it doesn’t appear serious.
Lucas Bergvall returned early from Sweden’s camp due to the concussion sustained during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Mohammed Kudus is expected back after missing the final two pre-break fixtures with a knock.
Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, and Archie Gray all remain sidelined with long-term injuries, significantly limiting Frank’s attacking options for the trip across north London.
Arsenal’s Home Fortress
Arsenal haven’t lost to Tottenham at the Emirates since 2010, when Harry Redknapp’s side secured a 3-2 victory. Since then, the Gunners have won 10 and drawn three of 13 home league fixtures against their rivals.
Arsenal’s 10-match winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break, finally conceding after eight consecutive clean sheets. Their defensive record remains formidable—just seven goals conceded in 11 Premier League matches—though Gabriel’s absence severely weakens their aerial dominance from set pieces.
Tottenham’s Away Form
Tottenham have collected 13 points from a possible 15 on the road this season, establishing themselves as Premier League away day specialists. However, their record at the Emirates is abysmal—just one victory from 19 league visits, with only six draws in that period.
Frank’s side have won just two of their last seven matches, scoring nine goals across their previous six fixtures. Their attacking threat has diminished without Solanke and Kulusevski, relying on Richarlison to lead the line despite inconsistent form.
The Stakes
Arsenal enter Saturday’s clash four points clear at the summit but could be just one point ahead by kickoff if Manchester City beat Brighton earlier in the day. The Gunners face a brutal seven-day period—Tottenham on Saturday, Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Chelsea next weekend—that could define their season in both domestic and European competitions.
For Tottenham, victory would represent their biggest result under Frank while denting Arsenal’s title ambitions. However, bookmakers have Arsenal as overwhelming 1.34 favorites, with Spurs priced at 7.5 and the draw at 4.75.
Kick-off: 4:30 PM Saturday, November 23rd, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Read More: Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: Russo’s Brace Rescues Gunners From Champions League Crisis
Arsenal Dragon
Forget Gabriel Magalhaes, Arteta Should Start This €50 Million Monster Against Tottenham
Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury sustained during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15 has opened the door for Piero Hincapie to make his Premier League debut (as a starter) in Sunday’s north London derby. The Ecuadorian’s recent international performances suggest he’s ready to seize this opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.
Read More: Arsenal’s £40m-Per-Year Partnership Ends After Eight Seasons of Controversy
Piero Hincapie’s Impressive International Form
Hincapie delivered an 8/10 performance for Ecuador in their 2-0 victory over New Zealand on November 18, recording 107 touches and 65 successful passes while playing left-back. The 23-year-old won six ground and aerial duels, made three recoveries, and blocked three shots—statistics that demonstrate his readiness for Premier League intensity.
His defensive consistency for Ecuador is remarkable. Hincapie has kept six consecutive clean sheets for his national team: 0-0 draws against Chile, Brazil, Peru, Paraguay, and Canada, plus a 1-0 victory over Argentina. When he missed matches through injury last month, Ecuador drew 1-1 with both the United States and Mexico, highlighting his importance to their defensive structure.
Champions League Breakthrough Provides Confidence
Mikel Arteta praised Hincapie after his full Champions League debut against Slavia Prague on November 4, where he played 73 minutes at left-back. “I was very happy, he can play in those two positions, as a centre-back or full-back,” Arteta confirmed. “I think he was really good, really strong, really efficient.”
Hincapie won 100% of his duels (8/8) and tackles (2/2) in that match, demonstrating the defensive solidity Arsenal need against Tottenham’s attack. His versatility allows Arteta tactical flexibility—he can slot in at left centre-back alongside William Saliba or operate at left-back if Riccardo Calafiori shifts centrally.
Gabriel’s Quality But Hincapie’s Attributes Suit the Derby
Gabriel remains Arsenal’s defensive leader when fit, but Hincapie offers attributes particularly suited to Tottenham’s threats. His physical GPS data from his Independiente del Valle days showed him “breaking the GPS every single day” with speed, sprints, accelerations, and high-intensity actions that outperformed senior teammates at age 17.
Former manager Miguel Angel Ramirez told Sky Sports: “Piero loved to have those one-on-one situations, to show his speed and strength against any striker.” This matches perfectly with containing Tottenham’s pacey forwards in transition moments where north London derbies are often decided.
Xabi Alonso, who coached Hincapie to Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles at Bayer Leverkusen, described him as “not just an emperor: he is a warrior” with “constant commitment to his work and an ambition that inspires the team.” This mentality is exactly what Arsenal need in hostile derby environments.
Arsenal fans have already created a chant for Hincapie after his recent performances, singing “Piero Hincapie, the Arsenal get excited when they see you play” before the Slavia Prague match. His loan deal includes an obligation to buy for approximately £45-50 million next summer, making Sunday an audition for his long-term Arsenal future.
Read More: Bukayo Saka Names Former Arsenal Star as Best Player He’s Played With Despite Kane and Rice Options
Home » Dragon Feeds » Tottenham Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”