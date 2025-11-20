World Football News
Who Is Steve Child? Referee Coach Rejects Claims of ‘Man-Handling’ WSL Official
Former Premier League assistant referee and PGMOL coach Steve Child has denied allegations that he “manhandled” Women’s Super League official Lisa Benn during a VAR training tournament in March 2023.
The employment tribunal heard contrasting accounts of an incident that Benn claims cost her FIFA status and ultimately her PGMOL contract.
Steve Child Denies “Manhandling” WSL Referee Lisa Benn as Employment Tribunal Hears Discrimination Claims
Benn, 34, alleges Child “forcefully pushed” her back onto the pitch during a low-stakes under-19s match organised by Professional Game Match Officials Limited to train officials on VAR technology. She told the tribunal the incident occurred after a lengthy injury delay when Child attempted to hurry proceedings.
“He felt superior, he felt like he could come on and tell me how to referee, he manhandled me on to the field of play—he would never have done that to a male referee,”
Benn stated. She claims Child later grabbed her arm and warned “your card has been marked” after she pushed back against his instruction to “kill the game.”
Benn described Child’s demeanor vividly: “He was so angry his eyes were bulging out of his head.”
Child categorically rejected the allegations in his tribunal witness statement. “100% I did not grab her, it was a guiding arm if anything but I don’t recall putting any physical contact on her,” the former Premier League assistant referee stated. “I lightly put an arm across her back in a sense of ‘let’s go.'”
Career Consequences and Discrimination Claims
Benn alleges that after filing her complaint, PGMOL quietly stopped recommending her for FIFA selection despite assurances from chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, then head of women’s referees, that she wouldn’t face retaliation.
The decision resulted in Benn losing her PGMOL contract as a women’s select group match official, forcing her to officiate WSL matches on a self-employed basis.
PGMOL investigated the complaint but concluded Child’s conduct did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action. Benn now claims she experienced sex-based discrimination and harassment, victimisation, and unfair dismissal.
The tribunal also heard Benn’s broader allegations about a culture of fear within PGMOL. She claimed there was reluctance among officials to raise grievances “because of the fear of consequences.”
PGMOL’s lawyer Jesse Crozier pushed back against Benn’s characterization, suggesting Child “would have put his arm behind you and ushered you on to the pitch at the same time”—a version Benn flatly rejected.
English Premier League
5 reasons why the Premier League is better than La Liga
Fans get plenty of soccer excitement from both La Liga and the EPL every week. People love to argue about which league is superior, but there’s something special about the Premier League. In La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid usually rule, with Atletico Madrid as an exception in the 2013-14 season. On the other hand, the Premier League is more unpredictable, having three different champions in the last three seasons. Both leagues are unique, but here are a couple of reasons why, overall, the EPL comes out on top.
1. Talent Distribution
Some might argue, but in La Liga, the best talent tends to favour the top 2 teams, occasionally popping up in 2 or 3 other clubs. As a result, it’s usually either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the running for the title, with Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 season as the exception that proves the rule. On the flip side, the Premier League sees its top players spread across 6 to 8 teams, creating a more balanced competition.
This distribution is part of why the EPL doesn’t consistently produce European Champions; its top clubs often miss a key piece, which happens to be playing for a rival team. Additionally, top Premier League players typically perform well in La Liga, but the same isn’t always true for La Liga players in the Premier League.
2. Transfer Activity
While it might not be ideal for the national team, EPL clubs are known for their frequent transfer activities. In La Liga, clubs rely more on their academies to discover rising stars instead of splurging on new players. This approach benefits their national team, as evidenced by their recent trophy successes.
The major signings usually come from Real Madrid and Barcelona, while other clubs often sell more than buy. Conversely, the EPL experiences a buzz in almost every transfer window, especially during the summer, with players shifting between clubs. This lively activity spans all 20 clubs, captivating the league even in the off-season. The EPL ensures there’s never a dull moment!
3. EPL has fairer distribution of TV money
Nowadays, clubs rely heavily on TV revenue rather than just ticket sales. Broadcasters pay a substantial amount to showcase games to fans worldwide. In La Liga, teams negotiate their own deals with TV companies, leading bigger clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona to grab a more significant share of the money.
For instance, a few seasons back, Real Madrid pocketed a whopping 140 million Euros from their TV agreement, while Granada only secured 12 million Euros. Similarly, Manchester City earned 60 million pounds, and even the relegated Blackburn managed 40 million pounds. This creates a more balanced competition between the top and bottom teams, reducing the disparity.
4. EPL is a lot more entertaining
Expanding on the last point, the English Premier League (EPL) stands out because its 20 teams showcase diverse play styles, making it a more exciting league to follow. Unlike La Liga, where high scores often result from powerhouse teams facing weaker opponents like Real Madrid or Barcelona, the EPL offers a variety of approaches.
When you tune into a La Liga match, you can predict an open game, favouring teams with superstar lineups against lower-ranked opponents. However, each team brings a unique style in the EPL, forcing managers to adapt tactics throughout the season based on their opponents. Teams that stick to a single approach, as Arsenal has done for many seasons, eventually face challenges.
Whether it’s aggressive attacking, solid defence, or a balanced mix, EPL teams entertain fans, especially neutrals, with a fantastic viewing experience.
5. EPL has tougher competition
When you look at the games from last season or even the past decade, it’s clear that the EPL boasts a much tighter competition among all its 20 teams. While there’s a noticeable gap between the top 10 and the bottom 10, it’s widely agreed that there are no easy matches in the EPL.
The top 3 teams in La Liga typically dominate against the lower-ranked ones, often with significant margins. Occasionally, there are surprise victories for the underdogs, but those instances are rare and always make headlines. The battle for the title and the fight to avoid relegation consistently engage in the EPL, often going down to the wire.
FAQs
Can I bet on football league games worldwide?
Yes, you can bet on all the world football league games. However, it’s essential to note that the availability of betting options may depend on the specific sportsbook or betting platform you use. Lottoland, for example, offers different sets of leagues and matches for betting.
Who is the all-time top scorer in Premier League history?
Alan Shearer holds the record for the most goals scored in the Premier League (260 Goals).
Who is the top scorer in La Liga 2023 24?
Jude Bellingham is turning heads as the unexpected goal-scoring star for Real Madrid, smashing in 12 goals in his first 14 league matches. The English player is at the forefront of the Pichichi trophy race, standing alone as the only one to reach double digits in goals.
World Football News
Securing Your Euro 2024 Tickets
As the tournament draws closer, the dance of nations begins. Countries from across Europe prepare to unite under the banner of sport, showcasing their talent, pride, and passion. The teams, each a mosaic of individual stories and collective dreams, are ready to etch their names into the annals of football history. Fans, too, paint their faces, don their colors, and raise their voices in support of their national heroes. Each match is more than a game; it’s a pageant of national identity and pride, played out on the verdant pitches of Europe’s finest stadiums.
The Heroes’ Welcome
Imagine walking into the stadium, a place where every fan finds common ground. The air is electric with excitement, the energy palpable. Here, legends are made, and heroes receive their welcome. It’s where you’ll watch young talents rise to the occasion and seasoned veterans demonstrate why their names are revered. With your Euro 2024 tickets, you’re not just watching a match; you’re witnessing the culmination of years of dedication and the heartfelt dreams of every player on the field.
The Shared Language of Football
Football has a language all its own, understood by all who love the game. It’s spoken in the ebb and flow of the match, the tactical battles between managers, and the skillful dance of the players. It’s in the cheers that erupt for a well-timed tackle, the collective gasp at a near-miss, and the crescendo of joy when the net bulges. This language transcends borders, and with England tickets for Euro 2024, you’re part of the conversation. You’re there to speak it fluently, in every cheer, chant, and applause.
The Unscripted Drama
The beauty of football lies in its unpredictability. Every match is an unscripted drama, every goal a potential classic, every save a possible turning point. The narratives that emerge are as unpredictable as they are enthralling. As the teams vie for supremacy, the story of Euro 2024 will unfold in real-time, with plot twists no writer could predict. It’s a live-action drama that keeps the world glued to its seat.
Beyond the 90 Minutes
But there’s more to Euro 2024 than the 90 minutes on the clock. It’s the pre-game rituals and post-match analyses. It’s the gathering in pubs, the banter with locals, and the swapping of scarves. It’s the joy of discovering a new favorite player or the bittersweet farewell to a retiring legend. These moments, often found off the pitch, are just as essential to the tournament tapestry as the action on it.
The Final Chapter
As the tournament reaches its zenith, the final chapter promises to be a spectacle like no other. It’s not just about lifting the trophy; it’s about the stories we’ll tell of how we lived, laughed, and celebrated every match. This is your invitation to be part of those stories. To live each chapter of Euro 2024 with the intensity it deserves.
Your Seat Awaits
With Ticket4Football, your seat awaits. We’re here to guide you through the process, ensuring that when the whistle blows, you’re there, heart and soul. So, secure your place now. Be part of the joy, the despair, the triumph, and the heartache. Be part of football’s greatest festival in Europe.
World Football News
Who are the Emerging Stars of this Season’s MLS?
Major League Soccer is home to an array of soccer talent from around the world. The 2023 season has been fantastic to watch, with plenty of drama and individual talent on display. Read on as we assess the emerging starts of this seasons MLS and highlight what has made them special in this campaign.
Thiago Almada
Having finished sixth in the Eastern Conference and been eliminated at the first round stage of the playoffs, it has not been a great season for Atlanta United. However, it was a special campaign for Thiago Almada, who has emerged as one of the top talents in the MLS this season.
The Argentine can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger and joined Atlanta United from Vélez Sarsfield in 2022. Almada played 31 times for Atlanta United in the MLS this season, scoring 11 goals and creating 19 goals for his teammates. That means Almada has 30 goal involvements for Atlanta United in 31 appearances, which is an excellent return. At the time of writing, no player has more assists in the MLS in 2023 than Almada and it is fair to say he has performed better than his fellow Argentine, Lionel Messi.
There are many top European clubs looking at Almada right now, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Barcelona. Such has been the quality of Almada’s performances in MLS this season, he could make a big move to Europe in January.
Facundo Torres
Facundo Torres has scored 14 goals for Orlando City in the 2023 MLS season at the time of writing and could add more to his tally in the MLS Cup playoffs. The Uruguayan joined Orlando City from Peñarol in 2022 and scored a twice in the U.S. Open Cup final to land the first ever trophy for the club.
Torres scored 9 goals in the 2022 regular season but has emerged as a top MLS forward in 2023. The Uruguay international was on fire in the early stages of the season and scored 7 times in the first 10 MLS games of the campaign for Orlando City. Torres has not been scoring as regularly in the latter part of the season but could make the difference in the playoffs. He will not finish the season as top scorer but you could use the welcome offer from DraftKings sportsbook and back Torres to finish as top goal scorer in the MLS next season.
John Tolkin
MLS fans are always on the lookout for the next big home talent and John Tolkin has emerged as one of the brightest talents from the United States. Tolkin plays predominantly at left back for New York Red Bulls and has recently been called up to the U.S. Men’s Olympic National Team.
Tolkin made 27 MLS appearances this season and has scored 4 goals and made 10 assists across all competitions. Tolkin has the most assists for a defender in a single season in the history of franchise soccer and has already played three teams for the United States senior team. There is clearly more to come from this exciting 21 year old and Tolkin has emerged as one of the stars of this seasons MLS.
Luciano Acosta
Luciano Acosta may be 29 years of age but he has been tremendous this season and helped lead FC Cincinnati to the 2023 Supporters’ Shield. Having previously played for D.C. United in MLS, Acosta moved to Atlas in Mexico in 2020 but returned to the United States for $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United. It has been money well spent by FC Cincinnati and Acosta not only has 17 goals in MLS this season but has also created 14 goals for his teammates.
It is an exceptional return and the Argentine has proved his worth in the MLS Cup playoffs by producing 2 assists and a goal. Acosta is in the form of his life and could be called up to the USMNT as he is reportedly nearing his United States citizenship.
Some of the other top talents to emerge in the 2023 MLS season include Josh Atencio, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Chris Brady, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Jake Davis. These are all young players who will be hoping to use this season as a springboard to something special in 2024.
