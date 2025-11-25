Who is the Girlfriend of Beth Mead? – Everything About Beth Mead & Her Partner Vivianne Miedema

In this article, let us explore the love life of Arsenal women’s superstar Beth Mead and her partner Vivianne Miedema.

Two-time Euro winner Beth Mead’s relationship has never been a secret. Beth Mead, an integral part of Arsenal women’s team has been in a relationship with the Dutch Vivianne Miedema for more than 3 years. The couple live together in Hertfordshire and are taking care of their pet dog.

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema Relationship

Beth Mead is now a part of Arsenal women’s FC and her partner was a part of the team till 2024. Both fell in love in 2022 and have been together for 3 years. Vivianne Miedema was earlier in a relationship with the Scottish football player Lisa Evans for 6 years. On the other hand, Beth Mead was in a relationship with Rachael Laws and Daniëlle van de Donk before meeting Vivianne. Both have found their true love and have been supporting each other in their lives.

Beth Mead Girlfriend

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have a dog named Myle. The couple loves their dog more than anything and keeps sharing pictures together. Since 2022, they have been living in their mansion in Hertfordshire. The couple’s relationship was made official by Beth Mead who announced it to the public after winning Euros in 2022. Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are still rivals on the field, but share a great chemistry off the field.

Beth Mead has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and here is what she said about her relationship – “When I was growing up, where I came from, there weren’t many people I knew that were openly gay or bisexual.” Beth also jokingly revealed she and Vivianne are the David and Victoria Beckham of women’s football. She said, “Yeah, of the lesbian world.”

Beth Mead Girlfriend – Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema is a professional footballer from the Netherlands. She has been one of the best strikers for her country scoring more than 100 goals in just 130 matches. She was a member of the team that won the UEFA Euro title in 2017. Vivianne represents Manchester City in the Women’s Super League. She was a key player of Arsenal between 2017 to 2024 scoring 80 goals in 100 matches.

Vivianne Miedema kickstarted her club journey with SC Heerenveen before moving to Bayern Munich FC. Miedema was part of the Netherlands team that finished runners-up in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was the Arsenal Player of the Season in 2020. Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal FC for the 2017/18 season where she also met her partner Beth Mead.

Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema’s Pet

Beth Mead and Vivianne with their pet dog Myle

The couple doesn’t have a child, but their pet dog Myle is their world. Myle Meadema travels wherever the couple goes. The couple deem Myle as their child and have opened an Instagram account for the dog. Myle explores new places with its parents and the pictures are shared on Instagram.

Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema Social Media

Both Beth Mead and Vivianne have verified Instagram accounts with more than 500k followers. The duo share their pictures on the field. They also share their travel pictures. Their posts also include their pet dog Myle. Apart from this, the couple use their account for ad collaborations and reels.

