Why Aleksandar Mitrovic would be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa

According to Daily Mail, Aston Villa are interested in signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January.

The Villans haven’t had a great time in the Premier League following their promotion this past summer, regardless of investing heavily on 12 new players. Dean Smith-managed side’s survival hopes have suffered a huge blow after they lost influential midfielder John McGinn for three months due to a fractured ankle.

After four consecutive losses in the Premier League, Aston Villa bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Norwich City. Yet, they remain in the relegation zone and must string a consistent run of positive results to get out of the precarious situation.

With the January transfer window set to start in a few days’ time, Smith should make use of the window to add some much-needed quality and depth to his squad.

Having lost McGinn to a long-term injury, it’s vital the Villa boss replaces the Scotsman. In addition, he should also recruit a striker following Villa’s goalscoring problems.

Record signing Wesley Moraes hasn’t fully convinced in his debut season so far, while Jonathan Kodjia isn’t up to the Premier League standards. Thus, a prolific goalscorer is desperately needed at Villa Park and Smith would be wise to go all out for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic, 25, has been in sublime form in the Championship, spearheading Fulham’s promotion hopes. One of the second tier’s best strikers, he has scored 18 goals in 23 games as the Cottagers continue impressing under Scott Parker.

The Serbian has already proven he can produce moments of quality in the Premier League. In an underwhelming Fulham side that was relegated from the top-flight back in May, he was their brightest spark with 11 goals in 37 games. Thus, there’s no doubting the 25-year-old’s quality to produce the goods at the highest level.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Mitrovic is all brawn and power, very much at his best flying through the air. He is the epitome of the old-school No.9, a penalty-box poacher who thrives on the sort of crosses that the likes of Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi and Mahmoud Trezeguet can produce.

The former Newcastle United man can hold the ball up extremely well, bring his teammates into the game and is simply lethal in the box. In the video below, one can get a glimpse of the 25-year-old’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Aston Villa if a move goes through.

Villa desperately needs a prominent source of goals and Mitrovic potentially could be that man to fire them to safety.