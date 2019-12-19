Why Alessandro Florenzi could be a solid signing for Tottenham

Back in July, Calciomercato had claimed that Tottenham were interested in signing AS Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi, but a deal didn’t go through during the summer transfer window.

Alessandro Florenzi, 28, has been playing for AS Roma since 2011 when he graduated from the club’s academy and is a popular figure amongst the fans.

Under Paulo Fonseca, he has not enjoyed regular game time this season. The Italian has made just 13 appearances across all competitions, with Fonseca preferring Davide Santon ahead of him at right-back.

With Florenzi struggling for game time in Rome, Tottenham must rekindle their interest in him when the transfer window reopens next month.

Since replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has led the side to 4 wins in 5 Premier League games. However, there are still some issues which Mourinho must address in January to boost Spurs’ hopes of making it to the top four.

One of Tottenham’s major issues this season has been their defence, which has leaked goals at an alarming rate. None of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen or Davinson Sanchez has been at their best this season, so Mourinho should prioritise signing a central defender. In addition, the Portuguese tactician must also address the right-back situation.

Spurs let Kieran Tripper move to Atletico Madrid without a proper replacement this past summer. Trippier’s departure left Serge Aurier as the senior right-back but he has been far too error-prone, while Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters aren’t yet ready for a starting berth. That being said, Spurs should make a move for Florenzi in January.

Florenzi has been playing for Roma since 2011 and has made over 260 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. The Italy international is a tenacious and tactically intelligent all-round player who is extremely versatile.

He has the ability to play at right-back, left-back, in the midfield or further up the flank if required, which could provide Mourinho with solutions to different problems.

A player with a cool head and someone who has a vast amount of experience in Europe, Florenzi has a great technical ability and his style would suit Mourinho.

He’s a real leader and although the player’s form has nosedived in recent years, the 28-year-old is a reliable option to have at right-back.

The 35-cap Italy international has the qualities as well as the experience to quickly adapt to the Premier League and thus, Spurs must not hesitate to sign him next month.