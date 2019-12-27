Why Alex Grimaldo would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham

Last month, Portuguese website A Bola (h/t The Sun) claimed that Tottenham were one of the clubs interested in Benfica star Alex Grimaldo.

A youth product of Barcelona, Alex Grimaldo, 24, clocked up as many as 92 appearances for the club’s ‘B’ team but he failed to make the grade at the senior level due to stiff competition for places.

Ever since his move to Benfica back in December 2015, the Spaniard has progressed by leaps and bounds and is arguably the best full-back in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo has been one of the best left-backs in Portugal over the last couple of seasons. (Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this season, supplying six assists in 14 league games so far. Grimaldo’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal and Napoli also keeping tabs on him. (h/t The Sun)

The report (h/t The Sun) adds that it would take a bid of around £34million to convince Benfica to part ways with the left-back, who has signed a new contract until the summer of 2023. Regardless of the 24-year-old penning a new deal, Tottenham must look to sign him during the winter window.

Spurs have been defensively so poor this season and have already conceded 26 goals in 18 games. That simply isn’t good reading for a team having top-four aspirations.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld – two pillars of the Spurs backline, haven’t been at their best. Davinson Sanchez has been off form, while Juan Foyth is yet to get a fair share of chances under Jose Mourinho.

Alejandro Grimaldo (Getty Images)

As far as the left-back position is concerned, Danny Rose has not been consistent at all this season and has seemingly lost his place in the team. His poor displays have seen Mourinho deploy Vertonghen at left-back in the recent few games.

And with Ben Davies having sustained ankle ligament damage last month and Ryan Sessegnon best suited in an advanced role down the left as seen during his time at Fulham, Mourinho should look to recruit a left-back next month. In that regard, Grimaldo would be a fantastic fit at Tottenham.

Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo in action. (Getty Images)

Grimaldo has been a consistent performer for Benfica over the last few seasons, and could come to Spurs as an instant upgrade on the ageing Rose.

As per WhoScored, the Spaniard has averaged 2.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 0.9 clearances and 0.2 blocks, with a pass success rate of 84%. Going forward, he has racked up six assists and averaged 2 key passes in 14 league games.

Verdict

Grimaldo has the qualities to succeed at Tottenham under Mourinho. Moving to the Premier League would hand him a chance to develop himself. Hence, Spurs should sign the Valencia-born star, whose presence would truly be a boost.