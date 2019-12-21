Why Antonio Zarzana would be a great investment for Arsenal

According to The Sun, Arsenal are planning to make Antonia Zarzana their first signing under Mikel Arteta, who has taken over the reins on a permanent basis from Unai Emery.

Zarzana, 17, is plying his trade with Sevilla’s B team and is yet to make his debut for the Spanish outfit’s senior side. He is widely regarded as one of the best young prospects in the country and has already demonstrated his talent against Real Madrid in the Champions Cup.

The teenager has already rejected a move to Zinedine Zidane’s side after Real Madrid had put in an offer for the sensation a year ago, according to the report.

Antonio Zarzana (Image credit: Google)

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who are in desperate need of a manager have identified Mikel Arteta as the best option to lead them.

The Gunners have slipped to a lowly 10th position in the league and have endured one of their worst starts in recent years. Freddie Ljungberg was appointed as the interim head following the sacking of Unai Emery but that went in vain.

They have managed just one win under the Swede and are struggling to move higher up the table. And as a result of this, Arteta has been appointed as manager.

However, they need to transform their fortunes with some reinforcements to their squad and it is clear that many of the first-team players have not matched their standards. Therefore, to build a strong team for the future, Zarzana would be their first signing under Arteta if everything goes according to the plan.

Arsenal players upset after going a goal down against Leicester City. (Getty Images)

The 17-year-old is a versatile player and can play anywhere in the midfield, though he is predominantly a central midfielder. His cheeky penalty against Real Madrid shows his confidence.

Arsenal have lacked intensity this season and their midfield has been dominated by opponents. Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi and Dani Ceballos are the only central players available in their squad.

In that case, Zarzana would be of immense help to the team, though he is too young to be called upon. He can be given the time to groom himself and sending him out on loan would give him the opportunity to get adjusted to the English conditions.

Antonio Zarzana (Image credit: Google)

Verdict

With a huge future ahead of him, Zarzana must be on the books of Arsenal as early as possible. He would be a great asset to the team and considering his age, he would be a key component for the future.

Therefore, the Gunners must leap ahead of his admirers and lure him to the Emirates at any cost.