The Brutal Statistics That Show Why Arsenal Chose Eberechi Eze Over Gabriel Martinelli

The numbers don’t lie when it comes to attacking output. Eberechi Eze’s statistical dominance over Gabriel Martinelli across multiple seasons explains exactly why Arsenal have completed their £60 million deal for the Crystal Palace star.

Eberechi Eze’s Goals Plus Assists Numbers Expose Martinelli’s Productivity Problem

The comparison table tells a rather disappointing story for Martinelli’s Arsenal future. Over the last three seasons, Eze has consistently outproduced the Brazilian in combined goals and assists per 90 minutes, barring the 2022/23 season where Martinelli was on song.

Goals + Assists per 90 Minutes Comparison:

Season Eze Martinelli 24/25 0.68 0.40 23/24 0.67 0.44 22/23 0.47 0.58

The current 2024/25 campaign shows Eze at 0.68 compared to Martinelli’s 0.40, while 2023/24 saw similar numbers with Eze hitting 0.67 against Martinelli’s 0.44.

Only in the 2022/23 season did Martinelli edge ahead at 0.58 to Eze’s 0.47, but that represented Martinelli’s peak year rather than sustained excellence. The trajectory since then has been telling, with Eze maintaining consistent productivity while Martinelli’s output has declined significantly.

Crystal Palace’s Limited Possession Makes Eberechi Eze’s Numbers Even More Impressive

What makes these statistics particularly damning for Martinelli is the context surrounding them. Eze produces these numbers while playing for Crystal Palace, a side that averages less than 43% possession in Premier League matches. His ability to generate 3.5 shots per 90 minutes while creating goals and assists at a superior rate to Martinelli demonstrates remarkable individual brilliance.

Eberechi Eze (Via GOAL.com)

Eze’s attacking statistics were universally more impressive than those of Martinelli in the Premier League last season, registering more assists, creating more chances, and completing a higher percentage of his take-ons.

The contrast becomes even starker when considering Arsenal’s superior possession numbers and creative support system that should theoretically benefit Martinelli.

Why Arsenal Completed The Eberechi Eze Deal Despite Having Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal’s acquisition of Eze represents a clear acknowledgment that Martinelli has plateaued at a level below what the club requires for title challenges. While Martinelli operates in Arsenal’s possession heavy system with quality teammates creating opportunities, Eze thrives despite Crystal Palace’s limitations.

The expectation among Arsenal supporters and analysts is clear: Eze will excel even further when surrounded by Arsenal’s superior creative players and tactical structure. His consistent productivity across three seasons, combined with his technical excellence and dribbling ability, suggests a player ready to make the step up to genuine title contention.

For Martinelli, these numbers represent a harsh reality check about his long term prospects in North London.

