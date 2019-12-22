Why Arsenal should immediately let go of veteran playmaker Ozil

According to Turkish newspaper Fotomac (h/t The Sun), Fenerbahce are extremely close to reaching a deal with Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

The veteran playmaker could be on his way to join Ersun Yanal’s side on loan until the end of the season if both sides come to an agreement, the report added.

The creative midfielder, who has looked a mere shadow of his past in recent times, has fallen out favour at the Emirates after failing to register even one goal on target after starting 8 games this season.

The Gunners had earlier tried to get rid of their star player last summer due to his poor return of 6 goals and 3 assists from 35 games last season. However, the £350,000-a-week star ended up staying at the Emirates.

The out-of-form German, who had entertained the idea of playing for Fenerbahce in the past, had recently annoyed the Gunners chiefs with his comments regarding China’s persecution of the Uighur population, the report claims.

The episode which did not go down well with the authorities, further declined his role at the club. His poor performances on the pitch in the last two seasons saw him get restricted to the bench early in the season under former manager Unai Emery.

Moreover, the arrival of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid in the summer diminished the star midfielder’s hopes of returning to the pitch. However, a thigh injury to Ceballos once again opened the doors for the 2014 World Cup winner, who found his name on the team sheet once again.

Despite all the chances he was offered since the injury to Ceballos, Ozil has failed to make an impact, with his side Arsenal struggling in the league at 11th place.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been forced to play the 31-year-old in their squad due to their clear dearth of creative midfielders.

Added to that, Ceballos’ injury has made it difficult for Arsenal, who last played a Champions League fixture in the 2016-17 season. A marquee signing, Ozil was expected to bring many major laurels to the club but has managed only 3 FA Cups (2014, 2015 and 2017) to date.

The club has seen a steady decline in his performances over the years with the club moving from a 4th-place finish in his debut season to 11th place in the ongoing campaign.

There is no doubt that the one-time La Liga winner with Real Madrid was an immense talent in his younger days but those days are long gone and he looks far from those days of yesteryear glory.

Verdict

Despite his immense talent, Ozil has still not won any major trophies for Arsenal except for a few domestic cups.

Moreover, the seasoned playmaker is in his 7th season at the Emirates and with the club not even able to claim a Europa League title, he has proven to be surplus to Arsenal’s requirements.

Hence, the Gunners should immediately let him go rather than waste their resources on someone who clearly does not seem to repay the faith shown by the club.