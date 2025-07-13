Arsenal
Why Arsenal Should Keep Reiss Nelson as Their Premier League Weapon
Arsenal‘s decision on Reiss Nelson’s future could define their squad depth strategy for the coming season. Despite speculation about his departure, the Hale End graduate offers unique value as a bench player who understands the club’s DNA and can provide crucial impact in specific situations.
The Perfect Substitute Profile
Nelson is back training on the grass during Arsenal’s pre-season trip to Spain, following recent injuries, positioning himself as a viable squad option under Mikel Arteta. His injury-disrupted loan spell at Fulham, where he struggled for consistent minutes, actually reinforces why Arsenal should retain him as a substitute rather than seeking regular first-team football elsewhere.
Nelson’s greatest strength lies in his ability to change games from the bench. His pace and direct running style offer a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack, particularly useful when breaking down low blocks or exploiting tired defenses. The 25-year-old’s understanding of Arteta’s system, developed through years at the club, means he can seamlessly integrate into tactical setups without disrupting team rhythm.
Tactical Flexibility and Match Situations
Arsenal’s attacking structure often requires specific profiles for different match scenarios. When chasing games, Nelson’s willingness to take on defenders and create chances from wide positions provides an alternative to the more methodical build-up play typically employed by regular starters. His ability to operate on either flank gives Arteta tactical flexibility during crucial moments.
The winger’s Premier League experience, accumulated through 90 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals and assisting nine times, cannot be understated. This familiarity with English football’s intensity and pace makes him more reliable than potential new signings who might need adaptation time.
Financial and Squad Balance Benefits
Despite renewing his contract until 2027 with an option for an additional 12 months, Nelson’s appearances in the recent Premier League season were limited to just 15, with only one start. This limited usage actually supports the argument for keeping him as a squad player rather than a regular starter.
From a financial perspective, retaining Nelson makes sense. His current contract structure means Arsenal avoid the cost of finding external replacements while maintaining depth. The reported £20 million valuation reflects his potential, but his value to Arsenal as a homegrown substitute exceeds what they might receive in the transfer market.
Europa League and Cup Competitions
Nelson’s profile perfectly suits Arsenal’s European and domestic cup campaigns. His experience in high-pressure situations, including being part of Arsenal’s 2020 FA Cup-winning side and involved in FA Community Shield victories, demonstrates his ability to perform when needed.
In Europa League fixtures against teams that might sit deep, Nelson’s direct style and willingness to shoot from distance could prove decisive. His pace also makes him valuable for counter-attacking situations in knockout competitions where tactical flexibility becomes crucial.
The Homegrown Advantage
With Premier League and European squad registration rules emphasizing homegrown players, Nelson represents significant value. His academy background means he doesn’t occupy foreign player spots while providing genuine quality. This becomes increasingly important as Arsenal look to strengthen other areas of their squad.
Conclusion: Squad Depth Over Individual Ambition
While Nelson might desire regular first-team football, Arsenal should prioritize squad balance over individual aspirations. His unique skill set, tactical understanding, and homegrown status make him an ideal substitute who can influence games in specific situations.
Rather than seeking external reinforcements, Arsenal should embrace Nelson’s role as a game-changer from the bench. His ability to provide pace, directness, and Premier League experience makes him invaluable for a club competing on multiple fronts. Sometimes the most important players are those who understand their role and execute it perfectly when called upon.
Why Missing Out on Eberechi Eze Could Be Arsenal’s Biggest Transfer Blunder
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze appears to be gaining momentum, with the club holding meetings with the Crystal Palace star’s camp over the weekend. However, failure to secure the England international could prove catastrophic for their title ambitions. Here’s why missing out on Eze would be a disaster for the Gunners.
1. Lack of Creative Spark Against Low Blocks
Arsenal’s biggest weakness last season was breaking down defensive teams who sit deep and compact. Eze’s ability to create magic from nothing would solve this persistent problem. Eze has a release clause worth £68 million, which reflects his elite creative capabilities that Arsenal desperately need.
The Crystal Palace playmaker’s dribbling statistics are exceptional, with his ability to glide past defenders offering the kind of individual brilliance that can unlock stubborn defenses. Paul Merson described how “Eze just glides past players and looks like the X-factor”, highlighting exactly what Arsenal have been missing in crucial moments.
Without Eze’s creativity, Arsenal would continue struggling against teams that deploy low blocks, particularly in away fixtures where space is limited. His ability to create chances from wide positions or centrally would provide the tactical flexibility that Mikel Arteta craves when his structured approach fails to penetrate organized defenses.
2. Losing the Player to Direct Rivals
Tottenham also have Eze on their list, making this a direct battle between North London rivals. Allowing Spurs to sign Eze would not only strengthen their attack but also deny Arsenal a player who could define their season. But given Spurs have signed Mohammed Kudus, they might not be chasing Eze much as Arsenal anymore.
The competitive dynamic becomes even more concerning when considering that Arsenal held a meeting with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze’s camp over the weekend, and he’s keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. Having the player’s preference yet failing to close the deal would represent a significant recruitment failure.
Eze has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal after another impressive season for the Eagles, who won the FA Cup in May. His proven ability to perform in high-pressure situations, combined with his Premier League experience, makes him the ideal addition to Arsenal’s squad depth.
Missing out to Tottenham would be particularly damaging as it would showcase Arsenal’s inability to compete for top talent despite their superior league position and Champions League football. This could set a dangerous precedent for future transfer windows.
3. No Adequate Alternative Available
The transfer market for creative wingers of Eze’s caliber is extremely limited. The Gunners retain an interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but this alternative appears far less realistic given Real Madrid’s reluctance to sell and the Brazilian’s astronomical wages.
Arsenal and Crystal Palace are holding discussions over a deal for Eberechi Eze that could see a Gunners player move to Selhurst Park, indicating that a structured deal is possible. However, delaying or failing to complete this transfer would leave Arsenal scrambling for alternatives in a market where comparable players are either unavailable or overpriced.
The timing factor is crucial. Arsenal are closer to reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace over the payment structure for the transfer of Eberechi Eze, suggesting that a deal is within reach. Missing this opportunity would force Arsenal into panic buying later in the window, potentially overpaying for inferior alternatives.
Eze’s age profile (27 years old) represents the perfect balance between experience and potential longevity. He’s entering his prime years while still offering several seasons of peak performance. Finding another player with his combination of Premier League experience, creative ability, and physical attributes would be nearly impossible in the current market.
Conclusion
Arsenal’s failure to sign Eberechi Eze would represent more than just a missed transfer opportunity—it would be a strategic disaster that could define their season. His creative spark, combined with the competitive implications of losing him to rivals and the lack of viable alternatives, makes this transfer essential for their title ambitions.
With Eze open to the move, and Arsenal considering making a bid, the groundwork is in place. The question now is whether Arsenal can convert their interest into a completed deal before competitors intervene or the window closes, leaving them to regret what could have been their most important signing of the summer.
“Build a statue of them both outside the Emirates!” – Viktor Gyokeres’ Agent’s Financial Sacrifice Is Winning The Hearts of Arsenal Fans
The revelation that Viktor Gyökeres‘ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, is willing to forgo a portion of his commission represents a significant development in Arsenal’s pursuitv of the Sporting striker. This unprecedented move highlights the complexities of modern football transfers and could be the key to unlocking a deal that has stalled over valuation differences.
The Financial Equation
Sporting want £60.4m (€70m) as a fixed fee for Viktor Gyökeres plus £8.6m (€10m) in add-ons, creating a total package worth approximately £69 million. Arsenal will remain disciplined in their approach to the deal and have a price in mind, suggesting a gap exists between the clubs’ valuations.
Agent commissions in high-profile transfers typically range from 3-10% of the total transfer fee, meaning Cetinkaya could be entitled to between £2-7 million from a £69 million deal. His willingness to reduce this commission directly impacts the financial structure, potentially allowing Arsenal to meet Sporting’s demands without exceeding their internal budget.
Strategic Agent Intervention
Gyökeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, is currently in advanced negotiations with the Arsenal hierarchy to finalise the remaining details of the transfer, including the payment structure with Sporting. This level of involvement suggests Cetinkaya is actively working to facilitate the move rather than simply collecting his fee.
The agent’s financial sacrifice demonstrates his confidence in the transfer’s long-term benefits. By accepting reduced immediate compensation, Cetinkaya likely believes the move to Arsenal will enhance Gyökeres’ career trajectory and future earning potential, ultimately benefiting all parties involved.
Impact on Transfer Dynamics
Sources said personal terms have been agreed over a five-year deal for the 26-year-old and that negotiations between the two clubs have accelerated in recent days. With player terms settled, the agent’s commission reduction removes another potential obstacle to completing the transfer.
This move could set a precedent for future transfers where agents play more collaborative roles in facilitating deals. Traditional agent behavior focuses on maximizing immediate commission, but Cetinkaya’s approach suggests a more strategic, long-term perspective that prioritizes player development and career progression.
The Broader Context
Gyökeres wants to join and personal terms are not expected to be an issue, while Viktor Gyökeres was due back at Sporting for pre-season on Friday after the club gave him permission to delay his return. The player’s desire to move, combined with Sporting’s apparent flexibility, creates an environment where the agent’s financial concession could prove decisive.
Arsenal’s pursuit has been complicated by the valuation gap, but Cetinkaya’s willingness to reduce his commission effectively lowers the overall cost to Arsenal without requiring Sporting to reduce their asking price. This creative solution addresses both clubs’ financial constraints while maintaining face for all parties.
Unprecedented Professional Approach
Agent commissions have become increasingly scrutinized in modern football, with regulations attempting to bring transparency to these payments. Cetinkaya’s voluntary reduction represents a refreshing departure from the typical narrative of agents inflating transfer costs through excessive demands.
Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Viktor Gyökeres, having held positive talks with his agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, suggesting their relationship has been collaborative rather than adversarial. This professional approach may have contributed to the agent’s willingness to prioritize the transfer’s completion over maximum personal financial gain. Here are some of the fan reactions to it:
Conclusion
Hasan Cetinkaya’s willingness to forgo commission represents more than a financial concession—it’s a strategic investment in his client’s future and a demonstration of modern agent practice at its most professional. This move could prove pivotal in completing Arsenal’s pursuit of Gyökeres while setting a positive precedent for how agents can facilitate rather than complicate major transfers.
€50 million Star’s Arsenal Blueprint: How Barcelona’s Midfield Gem Fits Mikel Arteta’s Current System
Arsenal’s pursuit of Marc Casado represents more than just squad depth—it’s a strategic move that could transform their tactical flexibility. With Martin Zubimendi arriving from Real Sociedad for £55 million and the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, Casado would slot seamlessly into Arsenal’s evolving midfield structure.
The New Midfield Hierarchy
In Arteta’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, Zubimendi sits at the base of midfield with Rice operating as a number eight and Odegaard enjoying attacking freedom. Casado’s arrival would provide crucial rotation options and tactical variations. His defensive-minded approach perfectly complements Zubimendi’s ball-playing abilities, offering Arteta different solutions depending on opposition threats.
The Barcelona midfielder’s positional discipline would be particularly valuable when Arsenal need to prioritize defensive stability. Against counter-attacking teams, Casado could partner Zubimendi in a deeper double pivot, allowing Rice to push forward and support Arsenal’s attacking phases more effectively.
Tactical Integration
Arsenal’s current XI features David Raya in goal, with Jurrien Timber at right-back, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defense, and Riccardo Calafiori or Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back. This defensive foundation would benefit from Casado’s screening presence, particularly during Arsenal’s high defensive line implementation.
Arteta’s emphasis on playing through opposition press rather than over it would suit Casado’s technical abilities. His Barcelona training ensures comfort in tight spaces, while his passing range could help Arsenal break lines more effectively. The young Spaniard’s ability to receive passes under pressure would be crucial in Arsenal’s build-up play.
Casado’s arrival would also provide tactical flexibility in big matches. Arsenal could deploy him alongside Zubimendi in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Rice pushing into the number ten role behind the front three. This would offer additional defensive protection while maintaining Arsenal’s attacking threat through Rice’s box-to-box capabilities.
Competition and Rotation
The current attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli would benefit from improved midfield protection. Casado’s defensive work rate would allow Arsenal’s forwards to press more aggressively, knowing they have reliable cover behind them.
His presence would also ease the burden on Zubimendi, who arrived as Arsenal’s primary midfield solution. The rotation possibilities between Casado, Zubimendi, and Rice would keep all three players fresh throughout Arsenal’s demanding schedule, including Champions League commitments.
Developmental Pathway
At 21, Casado represents a long-term investment that aligns with Arsenal’s squad planning. His La Liga experience and Barcelona pedigree suggest he could adapt quickly to Premier League demands, while his age profile fits perfectly with Arsenal’s core group of players.
The midfielder’s ability to learn from Zubimendi, another Spanish international, would accelerate his Premier League adaptation. Their partnership could develop into one of the league’s most effective defensive midfield combinations, providing Arsenal with the foundation needed for sustained success.
Conclusion
Marc Casado’s potential arrival would complete Arsenal’s midfield transformation. His defensive discipline, technical ability, and tactical intelligence would provide Arteta with the flexibility to adapt his system based on opposition strengths. Combined with Zubimendi’s creativity and Rice’s box-to-box energy, Casado would form part of a midfield trio capable of competing at the highest level.
The Barcelona midfielder’s integration would be seamless, offering both immediate impact and long-term potential. For Arsenal’s title ambitions, Casado represents the final piece of their tactical puzzle.
