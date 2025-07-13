Why Arsenal Should Keep Reiss Nelson as Their Premier League Weapon

Arsenal‘s decision on Reiss Nelson’s future could define their squad depth strategy for the coming season. Despite speculation about his departure, the Hale End graduate offers unique value as a bench player who understands the club’s DNA and can provide crucial impact in specific situations.

The Perfect Substitute Profile

Nelson is back training on the grass during Arsenal’s pre-season trip to Spain, following recent injuries, positioning himself as a viable squad option under Mikel Arteta. His injury-disrupted loan spell at Fulham, where he struggled for consistent minutes, actually reinforces why Arsenal should retain him as a substitute rather than seeking regular first-team football elsewhere.

Nelson’s greatest strength lies in his ability to change games from the bench. His pace and direct running style offer a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack, particularly useful when breaking down low blocks or exploiting tired defenses. The 25-year-old’s understanding of Arteta’s system, developed through years at the club, means he can seamlessly integrate into tactical setups without disrupting team rhythm.

Tactical Flexibility and Match Situations

Arsenal’s attacking structure often requires specific profiles for different match scenarios. When chasing games, Nelson’s willingness to take on defenders and create chances from wide positions provides an alternative to the more methodical build-up play typically employed by regular starters. His ability to operate on either flank gives Arteta tactical flexibility during crucial moments.

The winger’s Premier League experience, accumulated through 90 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals and assisting nine times, cannot be understated. This familiarity with English football’s intensity and pace makes him more reliable than potential new signings who might need adaptation time.

Financial and Squad Balance Benefits

Despite renewing his contract until 2027 with an option for an additional 12 months, Nelson’s appearances in the recent Premier League season were limited to just 15, with only one start. This limited usage actually supports the argument for keeping him as a squad player rather than a regular starter.

Reiss Nelson (via Goal)

From a financial perspective, retaining Nelson makes sense. His current contract structure means Arsenal avoid the cost of finding external replacements while maintaining depth. The reported £20 million valuation reflects his potential, but his value to Arsenal as a homegrown substitute exceeds what they might receive in the transfer market.

Europa League and Cup Competitions

Nelson’s profile perfectly suits Arsenal’s European and domestic cup campaigns. His experience in high-pressure situations, including being part of Arsenal’s 2020 FA Cup-winning side and involved in FA Community Shield victories, demonstrates his ability to perform when needed.

In Europa League fixtures against teams that might sit deep, Nelson’s direct style and willingness to shoot from distance could prove decisive. His pace also makes him valuable for counter-attacking situations in knockout competitions where tactical flexibility becomes crucial.

The Homegrown Advantage

With Premier League and European squad registration rules emphasizing homegrown players, Nelson represents significant value. His academy background means he doesn’t occupy foreign player spots while providing genuine quality. This becomes increasingly important as Arsenal look to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Conclusion: Squad Depth Over Individual Ambition

While Nelson might desire regular first-team football, Arsenal should prioritize squad balance over individual aspirations. His unique skill set, tactical understanding, and homegrown status make him an ideal substitute who can influence games in specific situations.

Rather than seeking external reinforcements, Arsenal should embrace Nelson’s role as a game-changer from the bench. His ability to provide pace, directness, and Premier League experience makes him invaluable for a club competing on multiple fronts. Sometimes the most important players are those who understand their role and execute it perfectly when called upon.

