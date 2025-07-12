Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard Dilemma: Why the Super-Sub Deserves Another Chance

Arsenal‘s willingness to entertain offers for Leandro Trossard this summer reflects growing frustration with the Belgian’s inconsistent performances, yet letting him leave could prove a costly mistake for Mikel Arteta’s title ambitions.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Trossard leave for just £20 million this summer, a significant discount on the £27 million they paid Brighton in January 2023. Arsenal supporters have called for the club to sell Trossard this summer, with criticism mounting over his diminished impact during the 2024-25 campaign.

The fan frustration stems from legitimate concerns about Trossard’s form. The news was not particularly well received, given the winger is 30-years-old and saw his performances dip when compared to the 2023/24 season. Trossard (like Arsenal’s other forwards, barring Saka) was criticised for his performances last season, failing to replicate the clinical finishing that made him such a valuable squad player.

The “super-sub” narrative has become both blessing and curse for the Belgian. While Arsenal made a move for the Belgian in the winter window precisely because of his versatility, many supporters now question whether his impact is limited to cameo appearances. His most memorable moments often come from the bench, leading to suggestions he lacks the consistency required for regular starts.

Leandro Trossard’s Impact Is Still Lethal

However, dismissing Trossard’s value would be shortsighted. The Belgian has been a very useful squad player for the Gunners, operating in various positions as he’s grabbed 28 goals and 23 assists in 124 appearances. This productivity across multiple positions remains invaluable for a squad competing across several competitions.

Leandro Trossard during his Genk days

The tactical flexibility he provides cannot be understated. Arsenal’s system demands players capable of operating across the front line, and Trossard’s ability to seamlessly transition between left wing, right wing, and false nine positions offers Arteta solutions that few players can match. His understanding of inverted roles and ability to drift inside creates space for overlapping full-backs, a crucial element in Arsenal’s attacking patterns.

Moreover, his age shouldn’t be seen as a liability. At 30, Trossard brings experience and composure that Arsenal’s younger attackers sometimes lack. In crucial moments, particularly during title run-ins, having a player who can deliver under pressure from the bench proves invaluable.

The financial aspect also favors retention. Trossard has 10 goals and ten assists to his name this season, representing solid productivity despite the criticism. For £20 million, Arsenal risk losing a player whose output, while inconsistent, still contributes meaningfully to their goal tallies.

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker shouldn’t necessarily mean Trossard’s departure. Squad depth will be crucial if they’re to finally overcome Manchester City/Liverpool, and losing experienced players who understand Arteta’s system could prove counterproductive.

Rather than selling, Arsenal should focus on managing expectations and utilizing Trossard’s strengths more effectively. His best performances often come in specific tactical situations, and maximizing these moments could prove more valuable than any transfer fee received.

