Why Arsenal should once again send young Nketiah back on loan

A Daily Mirror report suggests that Arsenal are yet to decide on the future of young Eddie Nketiah after recalling him from his Leeds United loan spell.

The 20-year-old forward was supposed to stay at the Champi0nship side until the end of the season after making a move from the Emirates in August last year.

However, the Arsenal chiefs opted to call the youngster back after his troubles to break into the first-team at Elland Road. Now that he is back with his parent club once again, new coach Mikel Arteta has a decision to make – whether to keep him at the club or let him go.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has been recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United. (Getty Images)

The Spaniard, meanwhile, has assured that he would only choose what’s most beneficial for the youngster. However, with the club currently not making a statement, it remains to be seen what awaits the young forward who has appeared in 19 matches for the Gunners and hit the target 3 times.

Despite scoring 4 goals in his first six games across all competitions for Leeds, Nketiah failed to hold down a regular spot in the side, making just four starts from his 19 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The goals he scored during his brief spell in the second tier are a mere testament to the youngster’s potential, who has previously proved his mettle at a young age at the Emirates.

Nketiah celebrates after scoring for Leeds in the Championship. (Getty Images)

It is clear that Arsenal had an eye on the future when they sent the youngster to develop in the Championship. However, due to a lack of chances, he was often seen warming the benches but excelled whenever he got an opportunity.

Arsenal’s decision to recall him also suggests that they have a plan for him, though it is unknown as of now. Talents like Nketiah need more game time and he was unfortunate to not get it at Leeds.

Given his age, it would be better if Arsenal decide to send him on loan to a top-flight club.

With the likes of star forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and young Martinelli already in the squad, it would be an uphill task for the Englishman to break into the first-team.

Nketiah has so far scored 3 times for Arsenal. (Getty Images)

Also, having spent half of this season at Leeds, it would take Nketiah some time to adjust to the Gunners’ playing style, with the club having played under two managers – former boss Unai Emery and Arteta now.

Verdict

Hence, it would be better if Arsenal send him on loan to one of the Premier League minnows, where his potential could be of great use.

It would also be a good opportunity for Nketiah to learn how it takes to be the best and play at the highest level if Arsenal loan him out to a team in the top-flight.