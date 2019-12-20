Why Aston Villa must take a punt on Christian Benteke

According to The Express, Darren Bent has backed Aston Villa to sign their former player Christian Benteke, who currently plies his trade with Crystal Palace.

Last month, Benteke had revealed that he was considering a move away from Selhurst Park in search for regular game time to make it to Roberto Martinez’s squad for Euro 2020, according to Daily Mail.

Benteke, 29, was with Aston Villa for three years and during that time, he scored 49 goals in 101 appearances. And now former Villa and Tottenham striker Bent has claimed that Villa fans idolized and loved Benteke when the Belgian was at the club, according to The Express.

The same cannot be expected now, as he has fallen out of favour under Roy Hodgson this season. Benteke has made it to the starting XI only thrice in the league so far.

He has not performed as per the expectations and this might be a chance for Aston Villa to bring back their former player. Villa’s return to the top flight has not gone down well, as they have been incompetent and are at risk of falling into the relegation zone.

Dean Smith made a number of signings when they got promoted to the Premier League but that has not helped the cause. Villa have scored just 23 goals in 17 league games so far and that’s enough to ring alarm bells.

Summer recruit Wesley has managed to score just 4 goals whereas other strikers, Jonathan Kodija and Keinan Davis, have failed to score a single goal.

Thus, Christian Benteke would be a useful addition to the squad. He has a proven record of scoring at crucial times, barring the past few months. He would add some quality to the squad and there’s no doubt that he would excel at Aston Villa – if he is given the right opportunity.

The Belgium international has still got a few years left to show his abilities and if he makes a move to Villa Park, he might get a chance to revive his career. Playing alongside Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet, Benteke could be vital to Villa’s fortunes.

Verdict

With the January window around the corner, Dean Smith must act quickly on Darren Bent’s lead and get his hands on Benteke.