Why Aston Villa should go all out for Glen Kamara in January

In October, the Daily Mail had claimed that Aston Villa were one of the Premier League clubs monitoring Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara’s situation.

Glen Kamara, 23, has impressed at the Ibrox following his move from Dundee in January. He’s made 27 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side across all competitions this season, featuring in four Euro 2020 qualifiers for Finland too.

The combative midfielder, who made his debut for Arsenal against Sheffield Wednesday as a 19-year-old, was also being followed by Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace, the report adds.

Glen Kamara during his time at Dundee. (Getty Images)

Despite investing heavily in re-tooling the squad following promotion in the summer, the Villans have not performed well and face an uphill task to beat the drop. With Dean Smith’s side in trouble, looks set to be a crucial month for them.

The Villans have lost one of their key performers in John McGinn to a long-term injury. McGinn suffered a fractured ankle in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Southampton, which is likely to keep him out for up to three months.

The Scotsman has been an impressive performer for Villa in an otherwise disappointing campaign and his absence in the middle of the park would make a huge difference.

That’s why it is crucial for Smith to sign players in January, with a replacement for McGinn desperately required at Villa Park. In that regard, Glen Kamara would be a smart fit.

Kamara has been instrumental for Steven Gerrard’s brilliant start to the season. He impressed in the Europa League group stages as well, helping the Gers qualify to the round of 32 where they’ll face Portuguese outfit SC Braga.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith. (Getty Images)

More Aston Villa News

As per WhoScored, the Finn has averaged 0.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 1.2 clearances and 0.3 blocks in the Europa League. With a pass success rate of 89.8%, he has made 47.3 average passes and 0.5 key passes.

A promising midfielder, Kamara could take McGinn’s position and combine well with the likes of Douglas Luiz, Marvellous Nakamba and Jack Grealish.

Verdict

The Finland international, who has become a stalwart in Gerrard’s midfield, has done well in Europe and is more than capable of playing in a number of positions.

Aston Villa may have greater priorities to address right now but if their transfer kitty allows, perhaps a move for Kamara could prove to be a masterstroke.