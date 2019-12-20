Why Boubakary Soumare would be a superb signing for Man United

According to La Voix du Nord (h/t The Daily Star), Manchester United are in talks over a £51m transfer for Lille’s Boubakary Soumare.

Boubakary Soumare, 20, is one of the rising stars in Ligue 1 football and has played 22 games in all competitions this season. He has caught Tottenham’s attention, while La Liga duo Real Madrid and Valencia continue to hold talks in relation to a potential deal. In Italy, Napoli have opened discussions this week. (h/t The Daily Star)

Keeping in mind the massive competition for the France Under-21 international’s signature, Manchester United must do everything in their powers to win the race for the defensive midfielder in January.

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare shoots from distance. (Getty Images)

Manchester United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements after losing Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini during the course of the year. (h/t The Daily Star) The Red Devils are lacking quality in the middle of the park, with the likes of Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic failing to impress when given chances this season.

Paul Pogba has been out of action since September with an ankle problem and his absence has been sorely missed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The Frenchman is a world-class player capable of winning games singlehandedly on his day.

Even though Scott McTominay and Fred have shown signs of building a strong partnership in the middle of the park of late, Solskjaer needs more quality and depth in the midfield area to realistically challenge for a top-four finish this term.

Moise Kean of Everton is put under pressure by Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

The United boss has given plenty of opportunities to young players this season as he continues to rebuild the club. Due to Solskjaer’s penchant for promoting youth at Old Trafford, Boubakary Soumare would be a fantastic fit for the club.

The highly-rated 20-year-old looks a fantastic talent who could surely strengthen United’s midfield. He is naturally a superb ball-winner, whilst his strong physique and power make him difficult to shrug off the ball.

Soumare is more than just a ball-winner – the youngster can make driving runs from his position through the heart of the opposition. In the video below, one could see the Frenchman’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Old Trafford if a move happens.

Verdict

With United lacking options in the holding role, Solskjaer can groom Soumare to potentially become United’s face of the midfield in the near future.

He does lack experience at the highest level of football but if he can replicate his performances in the Premier League, the France Under-21 international could immediately solve one of Solskjaer’s biggest problem positions.