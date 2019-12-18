Why bringing Guardiola back would make Barcelona the world’s best again

According to a report by Daily Express, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Pep Guardiola if he decides to quit Manchester City in the summer.

The Spanish giants are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to bring back their former boss if he makes up his mind to leave Premier League’s defending champions City at the end of the season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has a current contract that ties him to the English side until the end of next season but he could activate a break clause in the contract if certain conditions are met, the report added.

It has been a rather difficult season for Guardiola and his City, who have enjoyed unprecedented success in the last two league seasons. They have struggled to hold up with leaders Liverpool, who have now widened the gap between the two sides to 14 points.

So far, the 48-year-old has won 2 Premier Leagues (2017-18, 2018-19), 1 FA Cup (2018-19), and 2 Carabao Cup titles with the Cityzens. He also achieved a rare honour with City, helping them become the first English men’s side to win a domestic treble last season.

An ecstatic Pep Guardiola after winning the Premier League title last season.

However, Guardiola – City’s most successful coach in recent times, has failed in his attempts to land a Champions League trophy at the Etihad since taking over its reins in the summer of 2016.

The Spaniard, who has won titles in Spain, Germany, and England, however, had the best time of his managerial career with Barcelona.

He guided the Catalans to 2 Champions League (2008-09, 2010-11), and 3 La Liga (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) titles respectively among many other trophies during his four-year tenure at Camp Nou.

Pep Guardiola tasted most success while managing his boyhood club Barcelona.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been doing well so far this season under current boss Ernesto Valverde. They are now sitting on top of the La Liga table ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid on goal difference.

Still, the Catalonia side seems to be missing something and would be eager to welcome their former player-turned manager if the right opportunity comes knocking, according to the report.

However, the former Bayern Munich manager has denied any such suggestions of leaving City and has assured that the club remains his top priority, the report claims.

Guardiola during his managerial stint with Germany's Bayern Munich.

Guardiola who won 6 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey titles, and one European Cup in addition to other honours, had earlier proved his credentials as a player for the Blaugrana before becoming a coach.

He started his managerial career by coaching the Barcelona B side in 2007, but it was with the senior side that he won many accolades, which later earned him recognition as a top football manager.

A Catalan through and through, Guardiola honed his skills as a manager at Barcelona and developed his possession-based football style, which helped him win trophies all over Europe.

Pep Guardiola would be the perfect man to take over from Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

Having won every major trophy that he could lay his hands on, Guardiola won the most number of titles with his boyhood club. Also, a move back to Camp Nou could offer him a chance of claiming the coveted European title which has eluded him since 2011 when he won it with Barcelona.

Verdict

Born in Barcelona, Catalonia, the red and blue runs in his veins. The club has given him everything and made him what he is today. Hence, it would be a match made in heaven.

Moreover, it has been his happy hunting ground to date and by coming back, he could offer the Catalonians a chance of claiming the Champions League which they last won in 2015.