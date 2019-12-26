Why Bristol City should sign Marcus Maddison to replace Josh Brownhill

According to claims from TEAMtalk, as cited by the Bristol Live, Bristol City have identified Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison as a potential replacement for Josh Brownhill.

Brownhill has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Burnley, Brighton and Southampton, ahead of the January transfer window, following a bright first half of the campaign, and the Robins have now set their sights on Maddison as an alternative. (h/t Bristol Live)

Maddison, who is out of contract at Peterborough United in the summer of 2020, has a release clause of £2.5 million in his existing deal at London Road, with Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Derby County also expressing an interest in securing the services of the creative midfielder. (h/t Bristol Live)

As per the report, Brownhill wants to see out the ongoing campaign at Ashton Gate but Bristol City have lined up a swoop for Maddison should they receive an overly tempting offer for the 24-year-old during the mid-season trading period.

Brownhill, who joined the Robins from Preston North End back in 2016, has gone on to make over 150 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side in all competitions, carving out a big reputation for himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the English second-tier.

The highly-rated midfielder has been instrumental in Bristol City’s surge for promotion in the Championship this season, starting each of the club’s 23 fixtures so far and chipping in with 5 goals and 2 assists.

Brownhill’s potential departure in January would definitely leave a massive blow to the club’s hopes of securing a top-six finish in the Championship and if the recent transfer development is anything to go by, the Robins have already started planning for life without their influential midfielder should the worst come to worst.

To put things into perspective, Marcus Maddison won’t really be a like-for-like replacement for Josh Brownhill but his excellent track record as a playmaker in League One means that he could well be a fantastic addition to Bristol City’s ranks in January.

The 26-year-old has plundered 9 goals and 6 assists in 19 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side in League One so far this term and an overall tally of 62 goals and 92 assists in 245 outings suggests that the Durham-born ace has the raw materials to make the step up to the Championship.

Verdict

Maddison has averaged 3.5 shots, 1.8 key passes, 1.1 dribbles, 1.4 crosses and 2.3 long balls per game this term, as per whoscored.

Moreover, Maddison has the skill set to play as a second striker, meaning that he could well link up effectively with the likes of Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou further up the pitch.

All in all, Marcus Maddison could be an excellent signing for the Robins as they look to push on for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

