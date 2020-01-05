Why Burnley must plot a swoop for Crystal Palace’s James McCarthy

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy this month.

James McCarthy, 29, left Everton last summer to join Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side. After three injury-hit years at Goodison Park where he made only 17 Premier League appearances, the Republic of Ireland international moved to Crystal Palace. However, a move to Selhurst Park hasn’t worked according to the scripts.

With only four starts in the Premier League under Roy Hodgson thus far, the midfielder has once again failed to recapture the form that made him one of the top-rated midfielders during his time at Wigan and early days at Everton.

Since McCarthy is struggling to break into Crystal Palace’s starting XI, Burnley must take advantage of his situation and make a move for him.

James McCarthy applauds the Everton fans. (Getty Images)

Burnley are struggling for form and find themselves just four points above the relegation zone. They have just not been consistent, especially with some key players failing to live up to the expectations. Plus, the Clarets have now lost Danny Drinkwater, who returned to Chelsea earlier this week.

Drinkwater managed just one Premier League start since arriving in East Lancashire on deadline day in the summer. The 29-year-old couldn’t make an impact at Turf Moor, despite taking three months to regain full fitness following his ankle injury. Now that he has returned to Chelsea, Sean Dyche must look for some creativity in the midfield.

Dyche’s preferred pairing is Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood while Jeff Hendrick is another option available. But someone like James McCarthy could make a difference for Burnley.

As per WhoScored, McCarthy has averaged 1.4 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 0.3 clearances and 0.1 blocks in the Premier League this term. With a pass success rate of 77.7%, the 29-year-old has also averaged 0.3 key passes and 15.1 passes.

James McCarthy during his time at Everton. (Getty Images)

A player with the Republic of Ireland international’s passing skills, tenacity and experience would certainly make a difference at Turf Moor. He is proficient when it comes to circulating possession and chipping in with crucial goals, which arguably makes him an upgrade over the departed Drinkwater.

More Bristol City News

The former Wigan ace has the right attributes to fit into Burnley’s style of play and a manager like Dyche could help McCarthy revive his stuttering career.

Verdict

Thus, Burnley must not hesitate to sign McCarthy from Palace this month.