Why Cardiff City moving for Cameron McGeehan would be simply wasteful

According to Football League World (h/t Wales Online), Cardiff City have been credited with an interest in Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan, who is poised for an exit from the Yorkshire club ahead of the mid-season transfer window in January.

The Bluebirds are expected to face stiff competition from Championship rivals Stoke City in their pursuit of the 24-year-old Northern Irishman, who has slipped down the pecking order at Oakwell since the arrival of new manager Gerhard Struber. (Football League World h/t Wales Online)

As per the report, Cardiff boss Neil Harris has indicated that he will be looking to reshape his squad in January to suit his philosophy.

McGeehan, who contributed with 6 goals in 39 appearances for Barnsley in third-tier last season, was a key cog in the wheel for Daniel Stendel in the League One as the Tykes secured promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder successfully made the step up to the Championship this term under Stendel and featured regularly but things have taken a complete U-turn since Struber’s appointment as the new manager at Oakwell.

McGeehan has scored twice in 13 appearances for the Tykes in the Championship so far but his limited involvement is rather concerning.

Cardiff have blown hot and cold this season and they would surely need to improve on that record if they are to mount a genuine challenge for the playoffs in the second half of the campaign.

The Bluebirds can certainly do with some fresh faces in January to improve a few areas of their squad but the club’s links with Cameron McGeehan hardly makes sense, given that they already have adequate depth in central midfield.

Cardiff City spent a large chunk of their summer budget to bolster their midfield options following the departure of former club-captain Aron Gunnarsson, with Will Vaulks and Marlon Park coming through the door at South Wales from Rotherham United and Bristol City respectively.

Both the players have tasted contrasting fortunes since their arrival at Cardiff, with Pack establishing himself as one of the mainstays of the club’s midfield while Vaulks has only managed a couple of starts in the Championship so far.

With Joe Ralls and Leandro Bacuna once again amongst the star performers in the side, Vaulks has found regular minutes hard to come by and McGeehan could also have his work cut out in establishing himself at Cardiff if a move were to materialize in January.

Verdict

The Bluebirds already have a plethora of options when it comes to the central midfield department, with Vaulks, Bacuna, Pack, Ralls and Callum Paterson all competing for spots in the playing XI.

On the contrary, Harris would be better off looking to improve other areas of his squad, with the striking unit of Robert Glatzel, Danny Ward, Omar Bogle, Gary Madine and Isaac Vassell not doing enough.

Having said that, Cardiff City completing a move for Cameron McGeehan in January would simply be a waste of resources.

