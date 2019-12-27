Why Casemiro would be surplus to Liverpool’s requirements

According to Spanish outlet Eldesmarque (h/t Daily Star), Premier League side Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The multiple Champions League winner with Real Madrid is in Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist and the defending European champions have already made contact with him, the report added.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. (Getty Images)

However, much to Klopp’s surprise, the Brazilian has turned away the offer, pledging his full allegiance to the La Liga giants, who have ensured him of a regular spot over the past couple of years.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been a vital member in the Madrid squad ever since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2013 from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo.

To date, he has made 216 appearances for the Galacticos, scoring 20 goals and providing 15 assists. A regular starter, Casemiro has played 22 matches across all competitions this season and has 2 goals and as many assists to his name.

Casemiro is a four-time Champions League winner with Madrid and was a part of the side that won three consecutive European titles under French manager Zinedine Zidane.

Casemiro engages in a tussle with Barcelona’s Luis Suarez. (Getty Images)

He also won a La Liga title with them in 2017 and the Copa America with Brazil last year to add to his long list of trophies. With a trophy cabinet as big as the Brazilian’s, it is no big wonder Klopp had set his sights on the holding midfielder.

Despite having a star-studded squad at his disposal, the Reds boss believes that there is room for further improvement and that the experienced Casemiro could raise his side’s level of intensity, the report claims.

Also, he could be seen as a replacement for Naby Keita, who still has not risen up to the standards expected from him. Keita, who came from German side RB Leipzig in July 2018, has not had the best of spells until now.

His time at Anfield has been marred by injuries and inconsistent form, with the midfielder playing just 12 matches this season. He has made only 3 league appearances this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Getty Images)

Apart from Keita, the Reds have a host of midfielders in their ranks, which includes the likes of skipper Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Adam Lallana.

Liverpool also made another inclusion to their side recently by signing Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg, with the Japanese star set to join them in January.

With a squad already filled with 7 midfielders and one on the way, Liverpool have nothing to worry about as it is quite evident from their performances on the pitch this season.

The Merseyside club are currently unbeaten in the Premier League, winning 18 of their 19 matches, and are in sensational form. They also emerged group winners and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League a few weeks back.

Liverpool midfielder Nabi Keita seen in action. (Getty Images)

Read more:

They also won the Club World Cup most recently, defeating Brazilian side Flamengo, displaying their overall dominance in world football at the moment.

Verdict

With things going according to plan, Liverpool led by Klopp look to be the best right now. They also have a midfield full of seasoned campaigners, who have already won a European title.

Hence, bringing in a star player like Casemiro would turn out to be surplus to their requirements.