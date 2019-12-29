Why Celtic must plot a January swoop for youngster David Parkhouse

According to Derry Journal, Sheffield United’s young striker David Parkhouse has rejected a new deal amidst interest from Celtic and Everton.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful 12-month loan spell with Derry City in 2019, finishing as the club’s top goalscorer with 19 goals in all competitions, earning his place in the PFAI Team of the Year. However, he wants to make progress in his career and has rejected an extension on his current deal, which ends in the summer.

Scottish champions Celtic have made contact with his agent and would be permitted to offer David Parkhouse a pre-contract given he’s just entered the final six months of his current deal, while Everton and Blackburn have also made tentative approaches, the report adds.

Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse during his time on loan at Derry City. (Getty Images)

Celtic have been in excellent form this season and lead the standings currently. They have also advanced to the Europa League knockout phase. But in order to maintain their title charge as well as Europe charge, Neil Lennon needs to make a couple of signings in January.

The Hoops are in desperate need of a striker, with Lennon’s side chiefly dependent on Odsonne Edouard’s goals. Edouard is one of the first names on the team sheet, having nailed down his place in the No.9 role with a series of impressive displays.

Despite the presence of Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Lennon must bring in a striker that can cover as well as compete with Edouard.

That being said, Celtic must plot a January swoop for David Parkhouse. Parkhouse has already proved he knows where the back of the net is in a very impressive spell at Derry City. He scored 19 goals in 39 appearances during his time in Ireland, cementing his status as one of the top young players at Bramall Lane.

Neil Lennon is doing well in his second spell as Celtic manager. (Getty Images)

In Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Edouard, Celtic already have enough firepower in their attack and someone like Parkhouse could be another glittering addition to the existing list of game-changers at Parkhead.

Verdict

The Hoops need to find a way to ease the goalscoring workload on Edouard when they compete on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign and the 20-year-old Northern Irishman would be a good fit.

Parkhouse is a promising youngster and signing the striker could see Celtic unearth a gem like Edouard.