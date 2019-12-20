Why Celtic should cash in on Scott Sinclair during the January window

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is considering his options in January after enjoying very little game time this season (h/t The Daily Record).

The 30-year-old winger has barely featured under Neil Lennon this season, managing only 17 minutes of Premiership football. He was given a rare start in Celtic’s Europa League dead rubber against CFR Cluj last week.

Scott Sinclair has been an important part of the Hoops’ treble-treble winning side in recent times but have fallen out of favour of late and is out of contract in the summer. Keeping that in mind, should Lennon cash in on the winger during the winter transfer window?

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Sinclair is in his fourth season with Celtic having joined from Aston Villa in 2016. In May 2019, Celtic exercised a clause in the Englishman’s contract to keep him at the club for a further season.

After a dazzling debut season in which he picked up PFA Scotland’s Player of the Year, the Bath-born winger played a huge role in the Bhoys’ domestic success in recent seasons.

The 30-year-old has been reduced to cameo appearances this season and made a goalscoring return to Parkhead in a 5-0 rout of Partick Thistle.

He was given his first start of the season against CFR Cluj in the Europa League last week. It was an opportunity for Sinclair to prove his worth to Lennon by putting in a solid performance in Romania but he struggled to have an impact on the game as Celtic lost 2-0.

Sinclair has already voiced his concerns over playing time this season and with his contract set to expire next summer, the January transfer window could be considered an opportunity for him to leave Glasgow. And Celtic must cash in on the former Manchester City man next month as Lennon has a plethora of attackers in his squad.

Scott Sinclair acknowledges the Celtic fans after scoring. (Getty Images)

Sinclair’s display in Romania emphasized as to why Lennon has overlooked him on many an occasion this season, with the 30-year-old looking a shadow of his former self. It is never easy to come in from the cold and light the stadium up but he looked totally off the pace and predictable.

Given the form Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Forrest and Ryan Christie are in, it’s difficult to see the English winger getting regular opportunities.

Verdict

Sinclair played a crucial role in Celtic’s treble-treble success but he has now been pushed to the fringe. Thus, Lennon must free some funds off the wage bill by selling him.